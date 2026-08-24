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JetBlue is opening the second location in its nascent airport lounge network, JetBlue BlueHouse, at Boston Logan International Airport.

Scheduled to open Aug. 27, 2026, the Boston location joins the BlueHouse that opened in December 2025 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue’s top customers get complimentary access to these lounges. Those including Mosaic 4 elites, Mint business class passengers and flyers who hold the airline’s premium credit card

🤓 Nerdy Tip When the lounge opens, the access policy for all BlueHouse lounges will expand to include complimentary entry for domestic Mint passengers, in addition to the transatlantic Mint passengers that already have access.

Like the BlueHouse in JFK , the Boston outpost feels more like stepping into a cozy home, rather than a generic airport lounge. It’s also very blue — go figure.

I visited the lounge during a media preview ahead of its official opening. Here’s what JetBlue flyers can expect from the BlueHouse in Boston when it opens Aug. 27, 2026.

JetBlue BlueHouse Boston location and access policies

Spanning 12,000 square feet, the BlueHouse in Boston is located by Gate C25. Access to BlueHouse is limited to the following guests with a same-day confirmed boarding pass on a JetBlue-operated flight up to three hours before departure:

TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members (one guest included).

Mint business class passengers traveling on a standard or flex fare.

JetBlue Premier Card holders (one guest included).

Additional guests will cost $39 each. Travelers on a basic economy fare — whether in Main or EvenMore — are not allowed into BlueHouse.

🤓 Nerdy Tip Passengers flying on the Mint “Base” fare — the new basic business class fare expected to roll out in the next few weeks — will not receive complimentary BlueHouse access. This fare class also won’t include seat selection, lounge access or complimentary changes.

Other JetBlue members with Mosaic elite status and certain JetBlue cardholders may be able to purchase a day pass for themselves and their guests if there’s availability at the lounge:

Mosaic 3 members: $59 per person.

Mosaic 2 and 1 members: $79 per person.

JetBlue Plus & Business cardmembers: $79 per person.

Lounge layout and amenities

JetBlue’s BlueHouse lounge design reflects the carrier’s goal to make these spaces feel like a “home away from home” in the airport terminal.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

With BlueHouse Boston, that starts with the oversized blue residential door at the entrance, complete with a peephole and a mail slot. If you look into the peephole, you’ll even see Paul Revere riding on an Embraer 190 — an aircraft that JetBlue retired last year — as a cheeky nod to Boston.

There are no windows in the lounge (except for a skylight by the bar), but I barely noticed. Inside, the lounge is arranged into several distinct zones, including a full-service bar, a game area, a library, private rooms and a dining area.

The 25-seat bar is the first thing you see when you walk into the lounge’s main area. There’s plenty of additional seating throughout this main area, including plush swivel chairs and alcove booths.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The design here has a distinct New England feel to it, from the wood-slatted ceilings and the exposed brick to the rich blues that adorn the space.

There’s also an eclectic assortment of art throughout the lounge, paying homage to Boston.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The lounge’s library workspace is on the other side of the bar. It draws inspiration from the Boston Public Library’s Bates Hall. The iconic green lamps have been swapped out for blue, for obvious reasons.

There are also five private rooms to the side, which can be closed off with curtains if you need additional privacy.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

If you’re looking for a livelier atmosphere, check out the lounge’s game room, nicknamed “The Dugout.” There are two arcade games tucked away in a corner, but I particularly enjoyed all the nods to Boston sports culture.

The can’t-miss feature here is the replica of the Green Monster scoreboard — down to the dents — from Fenway Park, where the Boston Red Sox play.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

If you’re looking to get some work done, there are plenty of outlets throughout the lounge. There are also men’s and women’s restrooms — as well as two gender-neutral ones — behind the game room.

Similar to the JFK location, the Boston BlueHouse also has a photo booth for those who want to commemorate their lounge experience.

Food and beverage options

The BlueHouse in Boston has a full kitchen, allowing it to serve hot food that rotates throughout the day.

During my visit, I got to sample the breakfast menu, including a breakfast sandwich, a smoked salmon bagel and a mango pineapple smoothie.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Other offerings later in the day include roast beef sliders, as well as crab and shrimp rolls. If you have any special dietary restrictions, let a staff member know and they can make something that works for your diet.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

You’ll find a variety of seating options in the dining area, including a long table in the center, as well as two additional rooms on the sides with tables that seat two to four people.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

While you’re in the dining area, don’t skip the secret candy closet. Hidden in a small walkway to the right of the buffet, you’ll find a drinks station, featuring a coffee machine, grab-and-go snacks and soft drinks on tap.

Open the unassuming cabinet across from the coffee machine and you’ll find it stocked with sweet treats from Madeleine’s Candy Shop, a specialty store in Boston’s South End. There are to-go bags, making it an easy snack for your plane ride.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

You can also get handcrafted drinks from the bar, including both alcoholic cocktails and craft beers to non-alcoholic coffee and espresso drinks.

The cocktail menu is in partnership with the cocktail bar Equal Measure, and you’ll find specialty drinks named after JetBlue products, such as the Mint to Be. Jackson Cannon, who created the cocktail menu, said he recommended the lounge’s signature BlueHouse Special — made with Triple Eight blueberry vodka from Nantucket, fresh citrus and guava soda.

Coffee drinks from George Howell Coffee include lavender matcha, harvest chai, and espresso and apple cider.

Is the Boston BlueHouse worth visiting?

If you’re flying JetBlue out of Boston Logan, going to BlueHouse is an easy choice. I loved the cozy decor, and the food options are fantastic.

For most people, the biggest challenge is access. If you don’t qualify for complimentary entry, you’ll need to have elite status or fly in a premium cabin just to purchase a day pass.

It also holds its own against Boston’s Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club , which is another excellent option that straddles both Terminals B and C.

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