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Southwest Lounges and a New Premium Card Are Coming in 2027
Austin, Baltimore, Nashville and Honolulu airports will be the first to get a Southwest Airlines lounge.
Craig Joseph is a NerdWallet credit cards and travel rewards expert. He has degrees in geology from West Virginia University and oceanography from Oregon State University and has published in academic journals, newspapers and blogs. Craig is passionate about personal finance and wants to enhance the financial literacy of everyone he meets. He'll probably also try to convince you why rocks are cool.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
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Southwest Airlines just announced the first four locations of its planned airport lounge network, and revealed plans for a premium credit card that will provide access to those lounges. This development marks another step in the airline’s shift from its historical budget model toward premium travel products.
The new Southwest lounges are being developed in partnership with Chase and modeled after the locally inspired dining and amenities found in Chase Sapphire lounges. Construction has begun at the initial four locations and Southwest expects to welcome the first guests in late 2027.
What airports will have Southwest lounges?
The first four Southwest lounges are planned for the following airports:
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
Nashville International Airport (BNA).
Daniel K. Inouye (Honolulu) International Airport (HNL).
A Southwest representative told NerdWallet the initial four locations were chosen based on "market significance, customer demand, premium travel opportunity and the availability of spaces capable of supporting the type of lounge experience we intend to deliver."
Southwest carries more passengers through Austin, Baltimore and Nashville than any other airline, making those airports logical places to invest in the passenger experience. Whether the lounges can avoid the overcrowding issue that plagues other domestic lounges will depend on their size and access policies, which Southwest has not disclosed.
Honolulu is a less obvious strategic choice, as Southwest has cut some of its flights to and from Oahu in recent years. But with limited lounge options at Honolulu’s airport, perhaps Southwest’s expansion will give passengers an experience worth looking forward to.
The airline says at least seven additional lounges are planned to open over the next several years, but did not specify further.
Southwest also plans to launch a premium Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Card issued by Chase in 2027. The card will provide access to the new lounge network, but Southwest has not said whether cardholders will receive unlimited visits, a fixed number of passes or guest privileges.
There are no details on the annual fee yet, but existing premium airline cards with lounge benefits range from roughly $395 to $695 per year.
The new card will join Southwest's existing lineup of consumer credit cards, which include:
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
The announcement is another sign that Southwest sees premium products — and the credit card revenue attached to them — as central to its future. For travelers, the question is whether those additions will create meaningful new benefits without further eroding the airline’s appeal to price-sensitive flyers.