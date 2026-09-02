Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.

5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Southwest Airlines just announced the first four locations of its planned airport lounge network, and revealed plans for a premium credit card that will provide access to those lounges. This development marks another step in the airline’s shift from its historical budget model toward premium travel products.

The new Southwest lounges are being developed in partnership with Chase and modeled after the locally inspired dining and amenities found in Chase Sapphire lounges . Construction has begun at the initial four locations and Southwest expects to welcome the first guests in late 2027.

What airports will have Southwest lounges?

The first four Southwest lounges are planned for the following airports:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Daniel K. Inouye (Honolulu) International Airport (HNL).

A Southwest representative told NerdWallet the initial four locations were chosen based on "market significance, customer demand, premium travel opportunity and the availability of spaces capable of supporting the type of lounge experience we intend to deliver."

Southwest carries more passengers through Austin, Baltimore and Nashville than any other airline, making those airports logical places to invest in the passenger experience. Whether the lounges can avoid the overcrowding issue that plagues other domestic lounges will depend on their size and access policies, which Southwest has not disclosed.

Honolulu is a less obvious strategic choice, as Southwest has cut some of its flights to and from Oahu in recent years. But with limited lounge options at Honolulu’s airport, perhaps Southwest’s expansion will give passengers an experience worth looking forward to.

The airline says at least seven additional lounges are planned to open over the next several years, but did not specify further.

A new premium Southwest credit card

Southwest also plans to launch a premium Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Card issued by Chase in 2027. The card will provide access to the new lounge network, but Southwest has not said whether cardholders will receive unlimited visits, a fixed number of passes or guest privileges.

There are no details on the annual fee yet, but existing premium airline cards with lounge benefits range from roughly $395 to $695 per year.

The new card will join Southwest's existing lineup of consumer credit cards, which include:

Southwest consumer cards Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. Apply now on Chase's website Rates & Fees Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. Apply now on Chase's website Rates & Fees Annual fee $229 . $99 . Intro Offer 60,000 Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. points

50,000 Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. points Benefits • When available, upgrade to an Extra Legroom seat within 48 hours prior to departure. • When available, Standard or Preferred seat selection at time of booking for the cardholder and up to eight passengers on the same reservation. • Free checked bag for cardholder and up to eight additional passengers on the same reservation. • 7,500-point anniversary bonus each year. • 25% back on in-flight purchases. • 2,500 TQPs toward A-List status for every $5,000 you spend. • When available, standard seat selection within 48 hours prior to departure for the cardholder and up to eight passengers on the same reservation. • Free checked bag for cardholder and up to eight additional passengers on the same reservation. • 3,000-point anniversary bonus each year. • 25% back on in-flight purchases. Learn more Read review Read review

The announcement is another sign that Southwest sees premium products — and the credit card revenue attached to them — as central to its future. For travelers, the question is whether those additions will create meaningful new benefits without further eroding the airline’s appeal to price-sensitive flyers.

Top photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

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