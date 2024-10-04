Chase Sapphire Preferred Offers Biggest Sign-Up Bonus in 3 Years [Limited Time]

The card’s new welcome offer is worth more than $1,000 in travel.

Many or all of the products on this page are from partners who compensate us when you click to or take an action on their website, but this does not influence our evaluations or ratings. Our opinions are our own.

Published · 1 min read
Profile photo of Jae Bratton
Written by Jae Bratton
Lead Writer
Profile photo of Kenley Young
Edited by Kenley Young
Assigning Editor
Fact Checked

For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has increased its sign-up bonus, its biggest offer since June 2021. If the card has been on your wish list, now may be an opportune time to apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card
NerdWallet rating 

Starting Oct. 3, 2024, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn the following two-part welcome offer:

  • A one-time $300 credit that can be used to book travel through Chase's travel portal. The credit expires 12 months after account opening.

  • 60,000 bonus points worth $750 in travel after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.

If you hit the $4,000 spending requirement for the bonus, the total value of the welcome offer is $1,050 in travel. That’s because one Chase Ultimate Rewards® point is worth 1.25 cents when redeemed through Chase’s travel portal.

Note that you’re ineligible for this offer if you already have a Sapphire credit card or have received a sign-up bonus on a Sapphire credit card within the past 48 months.

You can potentially further maximize the value of your Chase Ultimate Rewards® by transferring them to one of Chase’s travel partners, including multiple airlines and hotels.

Airlines

  • Aer Lingus (1:1 ratio).

  • Air Canada (1:1 ratio).

  • Air France-KLM (1:1 ratio).

  • British Airways (1:1 ratio).

  • Emirates (1:1 ratio).

  • Iberia (1:1 ratio).

  • JetBlue (1:1 ratio).

  • Singapore (1:1 ratio).

  • Southwest (1:1 ratio).

  • United (1:1 ratio).

  • Virgin Atlantic (1:1 ratio).

Hotels

  • Hyatt (1:1 ratio).

  • InterContinental Hotels Group (1:1 ratio).

  • Marriott (1:1 ratio).

Chase is also offering a temporary promotion through January 2025 that can add even more points to your Ultimate Rewards® stash. You can get:

  • 20,000 points for hotel bookings of at least $500 made in Chase's travel portal, or 10,000 points for non-hotel bookings of at least $500. This promotion is only available to cardholders who haven’t used the travel portal since Aug. 15, 2022.

  • 10,000 points or a $100 statement credit for hotel bookings of at least $400 made in Chase's travel portal. This promotion is only available to cardholders who are repeat bookers in the portal.

Cardholders must activate this offer online or in the Chase app to receive the bonus points. Points will be credited to the account after the travel has been completed.

» NEXT: What is the 'Chase Trifecta'?

