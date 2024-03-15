Chase’s 5% Bonus Categories for Q2 2024: Dining, Amazon, Select Hotel Bookings

Stacked with the Chase Freedom Flex's ongoing rewards, you'll be able to earn outsize value on eligible food and travel expenses this summer.
Caitlin Mims
By Caitlin Mims 
Published
Edited by Kenley Young

Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us. This influences which products we write about and where and how the product appears on a page. However, this does not influence our evaluations. Our opinions are our own. Here is a list of our partners and here's how we make money.

Whether you're going on a far-flung adventure this spring or plan on sticking closer to home, the quarterly bonus categories on the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and the original Chase Freedom® give you plenty of opportunities to earn elevated rewards on everyday purchases and maybe some splurges, too. And if you have the Flex version of the card, the quarterly categories are especially rich.

Chase Freedom Flex
NerdWallet rating 
Read Review

Holders of the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and the Chase Freedom® earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined spending in bonus categories that change every three months. From April 1 through June 30, 2024, the bonus categories are:

  • Amazon.

  • Dining.

  • Select hotel bookings.

If you have the Chase Freedom Flex℠, you may notice that a couple of those categories already earn extra cash back because of the card's fixed bonus rewards. The quarterly bonus rates "stack" on top of those. That means Flex cardholders (but not holders of the original Freedom) can earn up to 9% back on hotels booked through Chase, and up to 7% back on dining purchases. More on that below.

To receive elevated rewards, cardholders need to activate the bonus categories online by June 14. Rewards will apply retroactively, so as long as you activate by the deadline, you'll earn extra cash back on all eligible purchases made throughout the quarter.

Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Flex℠ bonus rewards categories for 2024

Q1 (Jan. 1-March 31)

  • Grocery stores.

  • Fitness clubs and gym memberships.

  • Self-care and spa services.

Q2 (April 1-June 30)

  • Select hotel bookings.

  • Restaurants.

  • Amazon.com.

Q3 (July 1-Sept. 30)

  • TBD (In 2023: Gas stations and electric vehicle charging; select live entertainment).

Q4 (Oct. 1-Dec. 31)

  • TBD (In 2023: PayPal; wholesale clubs; select charities).

Stacked rewards let Flex cardholders score big

Amazon is a mainstay bonus category for quarterly rewards, and the sheer breadth of items you can buy through the online marketplace makes it an easy way to earn extra rewards. But the other two categories — dining and select hotel bookings — have the potential to be much more valuable for Chase Freedom Flex℠ cardholders, thanks to the card's ongoing rewards. Here's how.

In addition to the bonus cash back cardholders can earn in rotating categories, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ also has the following "fixed" bonus categories that don't change:

  • 5% back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • 3% back at restaurants.

  • 3% back at drugstores.

  • 5% back on qualifying Lyft services purchased through the Lyft app (through March 31, 2025). 

  • 1% back on all other purchases.

Hotels booked through Chase already earn elevated rewards throughout the year (5% back), as do dining purchases (3% back). The quarterly bonus doesn't replace those rewards; it "stacks" on top of them, meaning you can earn up to 9% back on hotels booked through Chase, and up to 7% back on dining purchases.

The original Chase Freedom® (which is no longer available to new applicants) has the same 5% rotating bonus calendar but does not have the fixed categories. So holders of that card will earn 5% in all of the quarterly categories.

🤓Nerdy Tip

Why 7% and 9%? When Chase awards 5% cash back in its quarterly categories, it does so using this logic: Purchases that normally get 1% cash back are now earning an additional 4% cash back — so the quarterly bonus is 4% on top of the usual rewards. So for the second quarter of 2024, restaurant spending that usually earns 3% with Chase Freedom Flex℠ earns 4% on top of that, for a total of 7%. Hotels booked through Chase usually earn 5%, so adding 4% to that gets you to 9% cash back.

» MORE: Best credit cards for restaurants

Watch out for foreign transaction fees

These elevated rewards on dining and hotels booked through Chase make the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom® ideal travel companions for spring and early summer trips. But if you're traveling internationally, you might want to think twice before you whip out either card to pay for a meal or a hotel reservation.

Chase generally charges a 3% foreign transaction fee on its nontravel credit cards, which will cut into the value of any rewards you earn. The reward rates are high enough that you can still come out ahead, but you may need to do a little math first.

» MORE: Best no foreign transaction fee credit cards

  • The information related to Chase Freedom® credit card has been collected by NerdWallet and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this card.

