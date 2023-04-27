What Is the Median Household Income?
Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us. This influences which products we write about and where and how the product appears on a page. However, this does not influence our evaluations. Our opinions are our own. Here is a list of our partners and here's how we make money.
The national median household income is $70,784, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey data for 2021. Median household income varies broadly by location, ranging from under $40,000 in some cities, to over $150,000 in others.
» MORE: What is the minimum wage?
Median household income in the U.S., adjusted for inflation, grew nearly 27% from 1984 to 2021, census data shows. But from 2019 to 2021, median household income saw a 2.8% decline from its peak of $72,808.
Median income by state
The state with the highest household median income is Maryland at $97,332, according to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau population survey. The state with the lowest household median income is Mississippi at $46,637.
Scroll to find out what median household incomes are like in your state.
Median income by city
By city, median household income is highest in Dublin, California, at $205,219, according to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data. Median income is lowest in Pharr, Texas, at $32,217. Income often correlates with an area's cost of living for housing, taxes, transportation and more. A city that's expensive to live in typically has a high median income, and vice versa.
Find out what the household median income is in your area using 2021 data for 630 cities tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau.