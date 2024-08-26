Hyatt Adds The Standard Hotels to Its Collection
Hyatt announced it will acquire The Standard hotels — a collection of 10 boutique hotels with locations including the Maldives, New York and London — to its portfolio of lifestyle brands by the end of 2024. That’s exciting news for World of Hyatt loyalty program members looking for luxurious experiences in high-demand destinations.
While we don’t know award pricing yet, Hyatt is known for its generous award chart and typically high-value points that are easy to earn through various credit cards, partnerships and, of course, Hyatt stays. Hyatt treats World of Hyatt program members with elite status particularly well with added perks depending on your level of status.
The addition of Standard hotels is part of a giant expansion for World of Hyatt. In the same announcement, the brand announced it is acquiring Bunkhouse hotels, a collection of boutique hotels in the U.S. and Mexico. Since 2017, Hyatt increased its number of rooms at lifestyle hotels fivefold and became the world’s largest operator of luxury all-inclusive resorts based on room count.
Standard hotels you'll soon be able to book with Hyatt points
Standard hotels are known for their focus on design, atmosphere and prime locations near cultural and nightlife hotspots, like the Meatpacking District in New York or King’s Cross, London. Many of the hotels are housed in historic or architecturally significant buildings, lending each location its own unique feel.
The Standard features properties in:
Miami Beach.
New York.
Ibiza, Spain.
London.
The Maldives.
Singapore.
Bangkok, Thailand.
Hua Hin, Thailand.
Melbourne, Australia.
Five locations are slated to open by the end of 2025 in:
Brussels, Belgium.
Dublin, Ireland.
Lisbon, Portugal.
Singapore.
Melbourne, Australia.
Standard hotels host art exhibitions, book clubs, music performances and other events — sometimes with celebrities, influencers and other high-profile individuals. For example, you can head to The Standard, East Village for mahjong game nights or a summer celebration with Madonna at Le Bain, which is The Standard, High Line’s rooftop bar.
The international locations have just as much going on. When you stay at The Standard, Bangkok, for example, you can have afternoon tea and cocktails, a workout at the 24-hour gym and a dip in the pool, then head up to Sky Beach, the highest cocktail bar in Thailand to take in the views.
Ready to visit? The number of Hyatt points required for an award night will ultimately depend on which categories the hotels fall into, but prices are still relatively low compared to other hotel award programs. That’s probably because, even with all the recent expansion, Hyatt is still a relatively small chain compared with behemoths like Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Wyndham.
How to earn Hyatt points
There are several effective ways to earn Hyatt points for future Standard and Bunkhouse award nights, including:
Stays at Hyatt hotels. Elite members earn bonus points with each status tier.
Spending on Hyatt credit cards. The World of Hyatt Credit Card and World of Hyatt Business Credit Card to earn 4 points per dollar spent at Hyatt.
Transfer points from credit card rewards programs. If you have Chase Ultimate Rewards® or Bilt Rewards, you can transfer them 1:1 to World of Hyatt.
Fly on American Airlines. If you have elite status with American Airlines or Hyatt, you can link your accounts to earn Hyatt points when you fly (and American Airlines miles when you stay with Hyatt).
Here’s our complete guide to earning Hyatt points for more ways to earn points for award stays at the new Hyatt brands.
