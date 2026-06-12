$1,000 Back, No Annual Fee: Ink Cash and Unlimited’s Best Offer Yet

Chase just dropped a limited-time $1,000 welcome offer for new Ink Business Unlimited and Ink Cash customers. It’s the best bonus these cards have offered, and one the best sign-up bonuses we’ve ever seen for a no-annual-fee business card.

Here are the details from Chase: Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. There’s no official end date from Chase, but the previous limited-time offer for these cards (in September 2025) lasted for two months.

These cash-back business cards are identical in many ways — same bonus, intro APR period and $0 annual fee — but they're built for different kinds of spenders. Here's how to figure out which one is right for you.

Which card should you get?

The Ink Business Unlimited is all about simplicity. You get the same 1.5% back on inventory as you do on internet service.

The Ink Business Cash has a different vibe. It’s a scrappy workhorse for new businesses trying to maximize every dollar. Setting up an office? You get 5% back at office supply stores and on cable, internet and phone service — up to $25,000 in combined spending annually. Hustling on the road? You get 2% back at gas stations and restaurants, with a separate $25,000 annual cap.

You don’t have to guess. Enter your expected monthly spending in the calculator below to see how much you could earn with each card.

Already have one of these cards in your wallet? Now’s the time to snag the other. The two cards play beautifully together. Lean on the Ink Business Cash for its bonus categories; let the Ink Business Unlimited handle the rest. Then combine your rewards for bigger redemptions.

Your cash back is doled out as Ultimate Rewards®: $1,000 equals 100,000 points. You can redeem it as cash back or use it to book travel via the Chase portal. Combine your points with a Chase travel card, like the Ink Preferred or a Sapphire card, to unlock transfer partners and Points Boost bookings.

At a glance Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Read Review Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Read Review Bonus offer Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Rewards Ink Business Cash® Credit Card 5% back on office supply stores and telecom (on $25,000 in combined spending annually).

2% on dining and gas (on $25,000 in combined spending annually).

1% back on all other spending. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card 1.5 % back on purchases. Intro APR 0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 months 0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 months

🤓 Nerdy Tip Want a business travel card? Chase’s Sapphire Reserve for Business has a new bonus offer too: Earn 200,000 points when you spend $30,000 in the first six months.

Add as a preferred source on Google