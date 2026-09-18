Quiz: What’s the Best Way to Make Money?

How to Make Money Online, Offline and at Home

How to Make Money Online, Offline and at Home

Need more ideas? Here's how to make $100 a day

Which side job are you going to try?

Can we talk about feet pics? Hear us out. This isn’t going where you think it is.

In a Reddit post we saw, the poster said they were so desperate for cash, they were "highkey thinking about selling feet pics."

Now people post anonymously on Reddit, so we can't confirm their individual experiences or circumstances. But we can confirm there are real people out there interested in making extra money. You might be one of them.

Take our quiz to find the best side gig for you. Spoiler alert: Feet pics are not on the list.

This tool was created with the assistance of AI. It has been reviewed by our editorial team for accuracy and quality.

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Which side job are you going to try?

Whatever your answer, we have a Nerd tip for you: Treat it like a real job.

NerdWallet writer Tommy Tindall created this quiz. He covers side hustles and has even tried some. What he’s learned is that it doesn’t matter if it’s TaskRabbit or Instacart or Uber — to make real money, you need to dedicate time and effort.

We did a little digging — just a little, because, work computer — and you know what we found?

Feet pics are the same way. According to a YouTube video produced by FeetFinder.com, it takes successful sellers time, careful content curation and marketing. It’s not as easy as snapping a few photos with your socks off.

If you're serious about side hustling, ask yourself a few questions first, Tindall says.

"For example, if you’re going to refinish furniture and sell it, how will you source it for cheap?" he says. "Will you be able to stand the amount of sanding and staining it takes to make a profit?"

Consider your income needs, too, he says. Is this a side hustle for extra “fun mon” or do you need to earn enough to make bills?

Are you willing to do what it takes to keep customers happy? If you want to do odd jobs, like painting or hanging pictures, you’ll have to do a good job and be nice to build trust, bring in good reviews and earn repeat business.

How much time do you have? Even if you just want to play games for money , you’ll need extra hours to tap away on your phone, he says. You'll also need to have an idea of how much money is worth that time.

Need more ideas? Here's how to make $100 a day

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