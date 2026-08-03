- 4th Street Cookie Company: Make a $50 purchase to get 12 free mini chocolate chip cookies. Shoppers are limited to one box per order.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Customers can score the restaurant’s famous “Pizookie” chocolate chip cookie dessert for $5. This is a weekly special that happens to land on this sweet holiday.
- Cookies & Dreams: This woman-owned company in Iowa is hosting a giveaway in honor of the day. Two winners will get a free dozen OG Chocolate Chip Cookies when they meet the criteria for entry. The first 15 purchases made in-store at either Iowa location will get a free mini chocolate chip cookie.
- DoubleTree by Hilton: While this hotel is known for welcoming guests with a warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival, it's extending the treat to the public Aug. 4. The secret ingredient? The recipe will include a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
- Insomnia Cookies: Buy one chocolate chunk cookie and get one free.
- Publix: This regional grocery store chain already offers children who are shopping with their parents a free cookie. Stores are reminding shoppers to come in and grab a free cookie with their child Aug. 4.
- Tate’s Bake Shop: The first 1,000 New York City cookie lovers can get a frozen yogurt cup topped with a chocolate chip cookie at the Lexington Avenue and Madison Avenue locations.
A warm chocolate chip cookie is one of life’s greatest pleasures — at least in my book. If you agree, mark your calendar: Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Retail chains across the country are celebrating with free cookies and discounted treats. Here’s the rundown:
Check each retailer’s offer for full details and exclusions.
📍While national and regional chains tend to have the biggest platforms to advertise their deals, check in with your local favorites to see if they’re celebrating, too.
📱Social media is another great way to see if a retailer is celebrating the day with a freebie or a discount, so be sure to log in and check on your favorites.
» Want more freebies? See our guide to freebie days throughout the year
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