8 Free (or Cheap) French Fry Deals for July 10

- BurgerFi: Download the app and become a member to get free fresh-cut fries.
- Checkers & Rally’s: Buy one Famous Seasoned Fries and get one free.
- Chick-fil-A: Download the app and play the “Spot the Cows” game to snag a free medium order of waffle fries.
- McDonald’s: Rewards members get a free order of medium fries with a $1 minimum purchase in the McDonald’s app.
- Penn Station: Earn a free medium order of fries when you join the Penn Station rewards program.
- Smashburger: Score an order of free fries with a purchase of $1 or more. Use code FRYDAY26.
- Wendy’s: Snag any size order of fries for free with a $5 purchase. Go to the Wendy’s website and sign up for the rewards program to claim the offer.
- White Castle: Get free cheese fries with any order when you type in code CHEESY during online checkout.
There are a lot of free food days throughout the year, and this is definitely one we can get behind: National French Fry Day.
It’s coming up on July 10, and restaurants are celebrating by giving away the salty treats.
We rounded up eight deals and freebie offerings. Here’s where you can enjoy some fries on the house.
Check each business for full redemption details and any exclusions. You might need to enter a code online or present a coupon at checkout.
Don’t limit your fry options to French Fry Day. Some restaurants offer free fries anytime just for joining their loyalty program. Check Facebook, Reddit and Instagram to find more places where users have been able to score deals.
» More freebies please! See our guide to snagging free stuff on your birthday