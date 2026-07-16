11 National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies

- 16 Handles: Download the app and register to get a free cup July 19 (up to $5).
- Baskin-Robbins: Sign up for Baskin-Robbins Rewards in the app and get a free scoop after your first qualifying purchase.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Bring a coupon to participating locations July 19 and get a free small Dippin’ Dots. Download the coupon on the Chuck E. Cheese website, and while you’re there, enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win free Dippin’ Dots for a year.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Enter Cold Stone’s Ice Cream Week Giveaway through Instagram or email for a shot at winning prizes like e-gift cards and merchandise. The daily sweepstakes ends July 22 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain time. See the retailer’s Instagram profile or website for details.
- Dairy Queen: Through July 19, DQ Rewards members can get a free Dilly Bar when they spend $1 or more in the DQ app.
- Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window at participating locations July 19. You can also enter the National Ice Cream Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Dippin’ Dots for a year, plus some swag. Visit the Dippin’ Dots website to enter through July 19.
- Handel’s: The first 250 guests on July 19 will get a free hat with an ice cream purchase.
- Marble Slab Creamery: Loyalty members can get a free small ice cream July 19. Marble Slab Creamery is also running an Instagram sweepstakes all month long. Each week, the company is giving away $50 Marble Slab Creamery gift cards. The giveaway ends July 31 at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
- Petco: That’s right, even your furry friend can celebrate with a treat. Get a free scoop of doggy ice cream at participating stores July 19.
- Stop & Shop: From July 13 through July 23, GO Rewards members who check in at in-store Savings Station kiosks can receive a free 1.5-quart container of Stop & Shop ice cream.
- Yogurtland: Real Rewards members earn 2X points on in-store and online purchases made July 19.
Summer and ice cream go together like mint and chocolate. Or sea salt and caramel. OK, you get the idea.
National Ice Cream Day is the third Sunday in July, landing on July 19 this year. Many retailers are celebrating with sweet deals and freebies.
Here are 11 places you can get a cold treat (or ice cream-themed gear) for free or cheap.
Check each location’s offer details and exclusions.
National and regional chains aren’t the only places celebrating National Ice Cream Day. Many local ice cream shops participate, too.
Social media is a great way to stay on top of promotions. Visit retailer pages on Facebook and Instagram or search the hashtag #NationalIceCreamDay.
» Want more freebies? See our guide to freebie days throughout the year