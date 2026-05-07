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10 Places With Cheap (or Free) Mother’s Day Deals

Moms can enjoy deals on flowers, food and more this May 10.

Courtney Neidel
Pamela de la Fuente
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Mother’s Day is Sunday, and businesses are helping make the weekend a little more memorable — and a little less expensive — for moms.
We’re here to help you scope out the discounts. After all, for the Nerds, saving money is one of the best gifts of all.
We rounded up 10 places you can get a deal ahead of May 10.
  1. Ace Hardware: Score Mother’s Day weekend deals beginning on May 8. Offers include a free mini bucket to the first 48 in-store shoppers.
  2. Applebee’s: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card for free. The deal is available in restaurants and online.
  3. Bath and Body Works: Purchase a Mother’s Day gift set — including body cream, a candle and more — for $35 with a $35 purchase. The set retails for $94.95.
  4. Best Buy: Shop an assortment of tech deals, including up to $100 off select Apple Watches and up to $60 off select Amazon e-readers.
  5. Cozy Earth: Save 15% sitewide, or 20% off your entire order when you buy three or more items.
  6. Denny’s: Get a $5 bonus coupon with purchase of a $25 gift card.
  7. DoorDash: Shop exclusive Mother’s Day deals in the app, including 20% off orders of $50 or more at Ulta Beauty.
  8. Dyson: Save $150 on select Dyson multi-styler hair products.
  9. Edible Arrangements: Save 15% on select Mother’s Day gifts, including fruit arrangements and bouquets.
  10. Pizza Hut: Order a limited-edition pizza in the shape of a heart. It’s a medium pie with one topping.
Check each business for full redemption details, participating locations and any exclusions.
Other businesses might be offering free or discounted stuff, too, so keep an eye on social media. We’ve seen local zoos and botanical gardens offering free admission to moms this weekend.
Happy Mother’s Day!

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