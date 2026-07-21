Can You Take Advantage of This Hack to Save on a Mac?

I recently praised Apple for putting out a $599 MacBook laptop. One of the richest companies in the world was doing the average Joe a solid by offering a sleek and capable machine for a good price. But, even Apple isn’t immune to the AI-driven memory chip shortage. At the end of June, the company raised prices on many of its products. The same base MacBook Neo is now $699, for example.
Apple’s actions illustrate the broader problem with consumer tech inflation, and it probably won’t get better for a while.
But what if you could offset some of that extra $100 on a MacBook Neo, or save on another PC? One way to do it is to buy during your state’s sales tax holiday (if it offers one and includes computers). Tax-free weekends typically occur in July or August, in conjunction with back-to-school season, and can save you money.
Does your state participate? Check the list.
Tennessee's tax-free weekend, for example, is July 31 through August 2. Computers priced up to $1,500 are eligible. Laptops are also fair game for savings during Florida’s extended tax-free season, which runs July 20 to August 20.
You can check Apple's own page for state specifics on its products.
These dedicated savings days are a great time to grab new outfits for the kids and round out school supply lists, too. If your state doesn’t participate, can you drive to one that does? Retail road trip!