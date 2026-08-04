The State of Household Finances: American Money Across 5 States

Our perspectives on money are shaped by numerous factors, including where we live. In a country of over 331 million people, there are bound to be unique financial situations. A recent NerdWallet survey conducted by YouGov in June 2026 examined how finances across five of the most populous states differ.

We asked about everything from savings to raising children, credit cards to college. As it turns out, people in California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas are coping with many of the same concerns, as well as some more unique to the places they live.

Managing the costs of living

Affordability is a concern across households in 2026. Roughly 2 in 5 adults in Georgia (40%) and New York (39%) say they’ve stressed about their ability to cover basic living expenses within the last 12 months. Not having enough money for essentials can drive people to rely on debt, and in the worst scenarios, overdraw their accounts.

Some residents may recognize that the costs in their state specifically are inflated when compared with others. For example, 20% of California and New York adults say they’ve considered moving to another state due to the cost of living in the last 12 months.

Saving for the future

It can be difficult to plan for the future when you’re struggling with today’s costs. Unfortunately, roughly one in five respondents don’t have a financial plan in place for their family, across all states surveyed. Still, 30% of Californians and 31% of Texans are able to regularly save a portion of their income.

Credit cards and debt

Credit cards can be a useful tool if you’re able to pay off your balance each month. But used in place of an emergency fund or to live beyond your means, high credit card interest rates can make getting out of debt very difficult. Further, that debt may carry a stigma: One-in-five adults in Georgia (20%) have felt embarrassed about their current level of credit card debt in the past 12 months.

Raising a family

The costs of raising a child are many, and these costs are motivating some would-be parents to forgo a family altogether . Across the country, the average annual costs of childcare for just one child reached over $13,000 in 2025, according to Child Care Aware . And across the states we surveyed, some parents can’t afford childcare at all.

Higher education

Many people choose to go to college in order to boost their lifetime earning power, but not everyone is convinced their higher education is translating to a higher salary.

Costs of housing

Half of Californians say home prices are out of control in their state, according to the survey. And among many residents who already own their homes, homeowners insurance is a rising concern.

Travel and credit card rewards

Despite affordability challenges across housing, raising a family and the general costs of living, Americans across states continue to spend on travel. Though some are adjusting those plans due to rising costs.

METHODOLOGY

This survey was commissioned by NerdWallet and conducted online by YouGov on June 3-14, 2026. Respondents included 5,087 U.S. adults within the following states: California (1,017), Florida (1,010), Georgia (1,016), New York (1,006) and Texas (1,038). The figures are weighted to be representative of the total adult populations in those states. For complete survey details including subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected]

Disclaimer

NerdWallet disclaims, expressly and impliedly, all warranties of any kind, including those of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose or whether the article’s information is accurate, reliable or free of errors. Use or reliance on this information is at your own risk, and its completeness and accuracy are not guaranteed. The contents in this article should not be relied upon or associated with the future performance of NerdWallet or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as indicated by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may materially differ from NerdWallet’s presentation of information to analysts and its actual operational and financial results.

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