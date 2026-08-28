We believe everyone should be able to make financial decisions with confidence. While we don't cover every company or financial product on the market, we work hard to share a wide range of offers and objective editorial perspectives.
So how do we make money? Our partners compensate us for advertisements that appear on our site. This compensation helps us provide tools and services - like free credit score access and monitoring. With the exception of mortgage, home equity and other home-lending products or services, partner compensation is one of several factors that may affect which products we highlight and where they appear on our site. Other factors include your credit profile, product availability and proprietary website methodologies.
However, these factors do not influence our editors' opinions or ratings, which are based on independent research and analysis. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable reviews. Here is a list of our partners.
Mortgage Rates Today, Friday, August 28: Mostly Flat
TL;DR: Mortgage rates went up today, but not enough to bust your homebuying budget.
Taylor Getler is a home and mortgages writer for NerdWallet. Her work has been featured in outlets such as MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, MSN and Nasdaq. Taylor is enthusiastic about financial literacy and helping consumers make smart, informed choices with their money.
Yes, mortgage interest rates are higher today, but only by a little.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.53% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is two basis points higher than yesterday but two basis points lower than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
While the economy never sleeps, markets are closed on the weekends. The rates you see Friday are unlikely to change much (if at all) until Monday.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
Next week, the Nerds will be looking at the August jobs report as a complement to this week’s inflation report. The inflation report (called the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, or PCE) showed that inflation trended up a little higher than expected in July.
While this is one of the core reports that the Federal Reserve considers when setting monetary policy, analysts don’t expect that the data will be enough to move the needle. According to CME FedWatch, the likelihood of central bankers holding borrowing rates steady again at their mid-September meeting is still over 60%.
Next Friday’s jobs report will give central bankers — and the futures traders who predict their every move — the most up-to-date window into the current employment situation.
Wall Street is tentatively forecasting that the private sector will have added 59,000 jobs, but the overall picture is less clear. Investors will be watching to see whether last month’s net loss continued into August, or if it was a blip.
Another net loss would likely increase the odds that the Fed will hold borrowing rates steady in September. Its main alternative would be to raise borrowing rates, which typically hurts employment.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.03% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.