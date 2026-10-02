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Mortgage Rates Today, Friday, October 2: A Little Lower, Still Above 7%
TL;DR: Mortgage rates dropped a bit today, but the relief is pretty minimal.
Abby Doyle has been writing about homeownership and mortgages for NerdWallet since 2022. Her work has been featured in outlets including The Associated Press, The Washington Post and The Seattle Times. From interactive tools to practical advice, Abby is passionate about making the homebuying journey less stressful — especially for first-time buyers.
As a reporter, she is interested in writing about innovative housing solutions (like co-living) and personal stories about how homeownership builds community and a sense of belonging.
Abby is also a musician, songwriter and producer who knows the challenge of balancing creative fulfillment with financial stability. In 2024, she produced a special episode of NerdWallet’s “Smart Money” podcast on how to navigate income swings in a creative career.
Abby is based in Pittsburgh, a city defined by working-class grit and neighborly spirit. When she’s not writing about personal finance, she’s at her urban homestead: playing fiddle, raising chickens and preserving the bounty from her garden.
Dawnielle Robinson-Walker supported content creation across verticals at NerdWallet as an at large editor before landing on Home mortgages in 2024. She spent over 16 years teaching college creative writing and African-American literature courses, as well as writing and editing for various companies and online publications. Prior to joining NerdWallet, she was an editor at Hallmark Cards. A Kansas City, Missouri native, barbecue sauce runs through her veins — and she'll never bet against the Chiefs.
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After climbing all week, mortgage rates eased today — though in a high-rate environment, it’s not much of a drop.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 7.41% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is three basis points lower than yesterday but 27 basis points higher than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Meanwhile, this morning, we got fresh jobs data for September from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employers added fewer jobs than expected and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, signaling weakness in the labor market. Coupled with softer-than-expected inflation data in August’s Personal Consumption Expenditures index, it’s looking less likely that the Federal Reserve will hike its benchmark rate in October.
“The data was also enough to slow the bond market's roll, at least for a moment, so we'll likely see slightly softer mortgage rates,” says Kate Wood, lending expert at NerdWallet. “But think dip, not dive — and mortgage rates have already risen so much this week that honestly it's unlikely to even be that much of a dip.”
While the economy never sleeps, markets are closed on the weekends. The rates you see Friday are unlikely to change much (if at all) until Monday.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
Lately, mortgage rates have remained steadily above 7% as inflation puts upward pressure on financial markets. Mortgage interest rates tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note — essentially, the return investors demand for lending money to the U.S. government. This week, that yield hit its highest level since 2002.
The larger forces spooking the bond market, like U.S. government borrowing and big tech’s spending spree on AI and data centers, aren’t going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, the war in Iran continues to strain global oil supplies, keeping inflation pressure — and mortgage rates — high.
In an effort to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its September meeting. The Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates, but financial markets watch closely for clues about its next move. But the Fed doesn’t focus on inflation alone. The central bankers must balance efforts to cool price growth with keeping the labor market strong and healthy.
The Fed’s prescription is usually rate hikes to fight inflation, or rate cuts to stimulate employment. Right now, those forces are at odds. Since inflation is still high and September’s jobs data came in weaker than expected, the Fed will likely keep its benchmark rate unchanged at the October 27-28 meeting. Public comments from Fed officials next week could signal what the central bankers are thinking.
For mortgage borrowers, expectations that the Fed will hold rates steady could bring a little short-term relief. But don’t expect a dramatic drop: The larger forces pushing up long-term borrowing costs aren’t likely to ease soon. If you’re shopping now, build your budget around today’s higher rates — and treat any dip as a welcome bonus, not a guarantee.
And if you’ve been hoping to refinance … well, patience is a virtue. 😬
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🔁 Should I refinance?
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.91% or higher — but there aren't too many folks for whom that's true.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.