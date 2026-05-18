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Mortgage Rates Today, Monday, May 18: A Little Higher
TL;DR: Mortgage rates rose three basis points today.
Abby Badach Doyle has been writing about homeownership and mortgages for NerdWallet since 2022. Her work has been featured in outlets including The Associated Press, The Washington Post and The Seattle Times. From interactive tools to practical advice, Abby is passionate about making the homebuying journey less stressful — especially for first-time buyers.
As a reporter, she is interested in writing about innovative housing solutions (like co-living) and personal stories about how homeownership builds community and a sense of belonging.
Abby is also a musician, songwriter and producer who knows the challenge of balancing creative fulfillment with financial stability. In 2024, she produced a special episode of NerdWallet’s “Smart Money” podcast on how to navigate income swings in a creative career.
Abby is based in Pittsburgh, a city defined by working-class grit and neighborly spirit. When she’s not writing about personal finance, she’s at her urban homestead: playing fiddle, raising chickens and preserving the bounty from her garden.
Jeanette Margle leads the home loans content team at NerdWallet, where she has worked since 2019. Previously, she led NerdWallet's travel rewards content team and spent three years editing for Upgraded Points while self-employed as an editor and writing coach.
Jeanette earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and Plan II Honors from the University of Texas at Austin and has a Master of Education from the University of Houston. A lifelong Texan, Jeanette grew up in a small town in the Hill Country and lives in the Houston area with her husband and daughters.
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Yes, mortgage interest rates are higher today, but only by a little.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.39% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is three basis points higher than yesterday and six basis points higher than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
If you're watching this space closely waiting for mortgage rates to fall, don't be too discouraged. Lenders adjust their advertised rates throughout the day, so mortgage rates' reaction to any news — good or bad — is fast. You need to look at the larger trend to get a sense for whether daily moves are one-offs or part of a streak.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
The next major data drop that the Nerds are looking towards is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which the Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release on May 28. This contains the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and will likely sway mortgage rates.
The further that inflation rises above from the Fed’s target of 2%, the harder it will be for incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh to push for a rate cut. If inflation grows too high, we might even be looking at the possibility of rate hikes in the fall.
Mortgage rates have already been elevated following the release of April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) on May 12. The report showed that inflation spiked to its highest level in nearly three years last month, reaching 3.8%. This indicates that the effects of the Iran war have really begun to ripple across the economy; comparatively, inflation rose just 3.3% in March.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 6.89% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.