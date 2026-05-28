Mortgage Rates Today, Thursday, May 28: Ticking Down, But Inflation’s Up

It's not a big enough dip to really make a difference, but mortgage interest rates are lower today.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 6.38% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is two basis points lower than yesterday and 21 basis points lower than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.

However, we’ll see if that trend continues, given today’s newly available inflation data. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, released this morning, shows that consumer prices rose in April at their highest rate in nearly three years.

Mortgage rates — and inflation — have been trending higher since the war began. Instability in the Middle East has rattled U.S. bond markets, which in turn pushed mortgage rates higher. A lasting peace agreement wouldn’t cause mortgage rates to reverse course immediately, but it would inject some much needed calm in the markets.

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 From the Nerds: Kate on Rates

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

constantly changing, since a major part of Mortgage rates aresince a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

This week, we're watching ongoing progress on peace talks in Iran. Inflation was already elevated before the war began Feb. 28. Disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have only added to those pressures. A peace agreement wouldn’t suddenly solve inflation, but it could at least turn down the heat.

Speaking of inflation: Today’s newly released PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, which showed inflation heated up in April at an annual rate of 3.8%. This will be an important data point ahead of next month’s Fed meeting, which will be the first under incoming Chair Kevin Warsh.

With inflation picking back up, the next Fed meeting in June could get uncomfortable fast. Minutes from the Fed’s April meeting showed some officials growing more concerned that inflation could linger, raising the possibility that rate hikes may not be completely off the table. Even the hint of another Fed rate hike could be enough to push mortgage rates higher.

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 6.88% or higher.

than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan. Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved , comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate , especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for The rate you see advertised is a— usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points . That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders