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Mortgage Rates Today, Tuesday, August 4: A Little Higher
Taylor Getler is a home and mortgages writer for NerdWallet. Her work has been featured in outlets such as MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, MSN and Nasdaq. Taylor is enthusiastic about financial literacy and helping consumers make smart, informed choices with their money.
Jeanette Margle leads the home loans content team at NerdWallet, where she has worked since 2019. Previously, she led NerdWallet's travel rewards content team and spent three years editing for Upgraded Points while self-employed as an editor and writing coach.
Jeanette earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and Plan II Honors from the University of Texas at Austin and has a Master of Education from the University of Houston. A lifelong Texan, Jeanette grew up in a small town in the Hill Country and lives in the Houston area with her husband and daughters.
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Mortgage rates are slightly higher today, though they haven't quite hit the highs we saw last week.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 6.7% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow (but don't say that number out loud in front of your kids).
This is three basis points higher than yesterday and three basis points lower than a week ago; see our chart below for more specifics. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
We seem to be back to where we were in early spring, when mortgage rates bobbed up and down according to which way the wind blew in regards to Iran. Murmurs of peace negotiations that sort-of-could-maybe happen? That's a good day to buy a home. Conversely, if it seems like the war is going to drag on for the foreseeable future, it can be much harder to score a good deal on your APR.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
We had a few big-ticket economic news drops last week, including the Federal Reserve's decision to hold overnight borrowing rates steady and the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) showing that inflation fell in June.
These already feel like old news, and, frankly, seemed dated before they even happened. June's PCE reflected a calmer period before the Iran ceasefire collapsed in early July, before oil prices resumed their volatile yo-yoing.
This week, the Nerds are looking to the July jobs report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to drop on Friday. This is a little more exciting, since it will capture employers' initial reactions to the war restarting — and with it, a renewed possibility of rising inflation on the horizon.
If the data shows that hiring slowed this month, the Fed could be in a pickle come September.
While most analysts have speculated that central bankers will raise rates at their Sept. 15-16 meeting, doing so could send the unemployment rate up. On the other hand, if employment seems manageable, it will further cement the likelihood that higher rates are coming in September.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.2% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.