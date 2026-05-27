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Mortgage Rates Today, Wednesday, May 27: A Little Lower
Rates fell today as peace talks in Iran make progress.
Abby Badach Doyle has been writing about homeownership and mortgages for NerdWallet since 2022. Her work has been featured in outlets including The Associated Press, The Washington Post and The Seattle Times. From interactive tools to practical advice, Abby is passionate about making the homebuying journey less stressful — especially for first-time buyers.
As a reporter, she is interested in writing about innovative housing solutions (like co-living) and personal stories about how homeownership builds community and a sense of belonging.
Abby is also a musician, songwriter and producer who knows the challenge of balancing creative fulfillment with financial stability. In 2024, she produced a special episode of NerdWallet’s “Smart Money” podcast on how to navigate income swings in a creative career.
Abby is based in Pittsburgh, a city defined by working-class grit and neighborly spirit. When she’s not writing about personal finance, she’s at her urban homestead: playing fiddle, raising chickens and preserving the bounty from her garden.
Johanna Arnone helps lead coverage of homeownership and mortgages at NerdWallet. She has more than 15 years' experience in editorial roles, including six years at the helm of Muse, an award-winning science and tech magazine for young readers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Canada's McGill University and a Master of Fine Arts in writing for children and young adults.
Practice making complicated stories easier to understand comes in handy every day as she works to simplify the dizzying steps of buying or selling a home and managing a mortgage. Johanna has also completed coursework in Boston University’s Financial Planning Certificate program. She is based in New Hampshire.
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Mortgage rates are lower today on hopeful news: The U.S. and Iran are moving further along in discussing terms to end the conflict.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 6.4% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is six basis points lower than yesterday and five basis points lower than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Mortgage rates have been trending higher since the war began. Instability in the Middle East has rattled U.S. bond markets, which in turn pushed mortgage rates higher. A lasting peace agreement wouldn’t cause mortgage rates to reverse course immediately, but it would inject some much needed calm in the markets.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
This week, we're watching ongoing progress on peace talks in Iran. Inflation was already elevated before the war began Feb. 28. Disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have only added to those pressures. A peace agreement wouldn’t suddenly solve inflation, but it could at least turn down the heat.
On Thursday, we’re watching for the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which contains the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. It’s an important data point ahead of next month’s Fed meeting, which will be the first under incoming Chair Kevin Warsh.
If the PCE shows inflation picking back up, the next Fed meeting could get uncomfortable fast. Minutes from the Fed’s April meeting showed some officials growing more concerned that inflation could linger, raising the possibility that rate hikes may not be completely off the table. Even the hint of another Fed rate hike could be enough to push mortgage rates higher.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 6.9% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.