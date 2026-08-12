AmEx Just Added 351 Hotels to Its Platinum Card Perks

Perks you get with FHR and THC bookings
When you book with Fine Hotels + Resorts
- 12 p.m. check-in, when available.
- Room upgrade upon arrival, when available.
- Daily breakfast for two.
- $100 credit towards eligible charges.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi.
- Guaranteed 4 p.m. check-out.
- Double-earning opportunities. (You can earn Membership Rewards points when you pay with your eligible card and hotel points from select hotel loyalty programs at the same time).
- Terms apply.
When you book with The Hotel Collection
- 12 p.m. check-in, when available.
- Room upgrade upon arrival, when available.
- $100 credit towards eligible charges.
- 4 p.m. late check-out, when available.
- Terms apply.
What’s new
What cardholders can do now
The complete list of AmEx's new additions
North America (109)
Canada (3)
- Fox Harbor Resort — Canada, Other (THC).
- Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer — Toronto (THC).
- Nobu Hotel Toronto — Toronto (FHR).
Mexico (13)
- Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres Cancun, Adult All-Inclusive — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).
- Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).
- Jungala Hotel at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).
- Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).
- The St Regis Costa Mujeres Resort Cancun — Cancun / Riviera Maya (FHR).
- Amanvari* — Los Cabos (FHR).
- Grand Velas Boutique Hotel — Los Cabos (FHR).
- Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol — Los Cabos (FHR).
- Casona Roma Norte — Mexico City (THC).
- InterContinental Presidente Monterrey — Mexico, Other (FHR).
- La Valise Mazunte — Mexico, Other (THC).
- Las Brisas Merida — Mexico, Other (THC).
- Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Vallarta/Punta Mita (FHR).
United States (93)
- Barnsley Resort — Atlanta (THC).
- Hotel Phoenix Atlanta — Atlanta (FHR).
- Omni Parker House — Boston (THC).
- The Atlas Hotel — Boston (THC).
- Limelight Mammoth — California, Other (THC).
- The Talbott, Autograph Collection — Chicago (THC).
- Hotel Polaris — Colorado, Other (THC).
- Limelight Boulder — Colorado, Other (THC).
- Belden House & Mews — Connecticut (THC).
- Gaylord Texan Resort — Dallas (THC).
- Hotel 1928 — Dallas (THC).
- Omni Fort Worth Hotel — Dallas (THC).
- Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star — Dallas (THC).
- The Adolphus, Autograph Collection by Marriott — Dallas (THC).
- The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa — Denver (THC).
- JW Marriott L.A. Live — Downtown LA (THC).
- Carte Hotel San Diego Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton — Downtown San Diego (THC).
- Granger Hotel Gaslamp Quarter, a Member of Design Hotels — Downtown San Diego (THC).
- Cheeca Lodge and Spa — Florida Keys (THC).
- Islander Resort — Florida Keys (THC).
- Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio by Hilton — Florida, Other (THC).
- Sunsuites Villas at Sunseeker Resort, Curio by Hilton — Florida, Other (THC).
- Omni Fort Lauderdale — Ft. Lauderdale (THC).
- W Fort Lauderdale — Ft. Lauderdale (THC).
- Hotel Saint Augustine — Houston (THC).
- InterContinental Houston — Houston (THC).
- JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria — Houston (THC).
- 21c Museum Hotel Louisville — Kentucky (THC).
- Shade Hotel Redondo Beach — LA County (THC).
- Silver Lake Pool & Inn — LA County (THC).
- ARIA Sky Suites — Las Vegas (FHR).
- JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa — Las Vegas (THC).
- SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand — Las Vegas (FHR).
- Fontainebleau Miami Beach — Miami (THC).
- The Shelborne By Proper — Miami (FHR).
- The Sunny Hotel, Sunny Isles Beach — Miami (THC).
- Hewing Hotel — Minnesota (THC).
- Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City — Missouri (THC).
- The Compton Bentonville — Missouri (THC).
- One&Only Moonlight Basin — Montana (FHR).
- Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).
- La Bahia Hotel & Spa — Monterey Peninsula Area (FHR).
- The Quail — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).
- Villa Mara — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).
- Casa Mani Resort Napa, Curio Collection by Hilton — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).
- The Stavrand Russian River Valley — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).
- Vinarosa Resort & Spa — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).
- LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort — Naples (THC).
- Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort — Naples (FHR).
- Hutton Hotel — Nashville (THC).
- Faena New York — New York City (FHR).
- MADE Hotel — New York City (THC).
- Sofitel New York — New York City (THC).
- The Mercer Hotel — New York City (THC).
- W Hoboken — New York City (THC).
- W New York - Union Square — New York City (FHR).
- Sonesta White Plains Downtown — New York, Other (THC).
- Whiteface Lodge — New York, Other (THC).
- Wylder Hotel Windham — New York, Other (THC).
- Omni Charlotte Hotel — North Carolina (THC).
- The Carolina Inn — North Carolina (THC).
- The Inn on Biltmore Estate — North Carolina (THC).
- Trailborn Surf and Sound Resort — North Carolina (THC).
- Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa — Oahu (THC).
- Romer House Waikiki — Oahu (THC).
- Skirvin Oklahoma City, a Hilton Hotel — Oklahoma (THC).
- Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy by Villatel Orlando Resort — Orlando (THC).
- Gaylord Palms Resort — Orlando (THC).
- Grand Bohemian Orlando — Orlando (THC).
- The Vineta Hotel, Oetker Hotels — Palm Beach Area (FHR).
- Avalon Palm Springs — Palm Springs Area (THC).
- Hotel Anna & Bel — Philadelphia (THC).
- Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas — Phoenix/Scottsdale (THC).
- The REMI. Scottsdale — Phoenix/Scottsdale (THC).
- CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel — Portland (FHR).
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk — Rhode Island (FHR).
- The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton — San Antonio (THC).
- Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf San Francisco — San Francisco (THC).
- Liora Estate — San Francisco (THC).
- The Huntington Hotel — San Francisco (FHR).
- Treehouse Silicon Valley — San Francisco Bay Area (THC).
- Municipal Grand — Savannah (THC).
- Populus Seattle — Seattle (FHR).
- Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island — South Carolina, Other (THC).
- Clearwater Beach Marriott Resort on Sand Key — Tampa Area (THC).
- The Leo Kent — Tucson (THC).
- Black Desert Resort — Utah, Other (FHR).
- SIXTY DC — Washington DC Area (THC).
- The SOMM Hotel & Spa — Washington State, Other (THC).
- Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences — West Palm Beach Area (FHR).
- Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa — West Palm Beach Area (THC).
- Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa — Wyoming (THC).
- Sylvan Lodge — Wyoming (FHR).
Caribbean (10)
Aruba (1)
- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino — Aruba (THC).
Dominican Republic (3)
- Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa — Dominican Republic (THC).
- W Punta Cana — Dominican Republic (FHR).
- Zoetry Agua Punta Cana — Dominican Republic (THC).
Puerto Rico (1)
- Alma San Juan, Puerto Rico, Autograph Collection — Puerto Rico (THC).
Saint Lucia (1)
- Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences — St. Lucia (THC).
Turks and Caicos Islands (3)
- Hotel Indigo Turks and Caicos — Turks and Caicos (THC).
- Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, South Caicos — Turks and Caicos (FHR).
- The Strand Turks and Caicos — Turks and Caicos (FHR).
Virgin Islands, U.S. (1)
- The Westin St. Thomas Beach Resort & Spa — Virgin Islands, US (THC).
Central America (7)
Belize (1)
- Itzana Resort & Residences — Belize (THC).
Costa Rica (4)
- Amor Arenal — Arenal (THC).
- Los Altos Resort — Costa Rica (THC).
- Esh Hotel & Spa — Papagayo Peninsula (THC).
- Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences — Papagayo Peninsula (FHR).
Panama (2)
- Hotel la Compania del Valle — Panama (FHR).
- The Santa Maria Hotel, A Luxury Collection & Golf Resort — Panama (FHR).
South America (10)
Argentina (3)
- Awasi Iguazu — Argentina, Other (FHR).
- Awasi Mendoza — Argentina, Other (FHR).
- Casa Lucia, member of Melia Collection — Buenos Aires (THC).
Brazil (2)
- Santa Teresa Hotel Rio de Janeiro - MGallery Collection — Rio de Janeiro (THC).
- W Sao Paulo — Sao Paulo (THC).
Chile (1)
- Hotel Magnolia — Santiago (THC).
Colombia (1)
- Hilton Bogota Corferias — Bogota (THC).
Ecuador (2)
- Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel — Ecuador (FHR).
- Mashpi Lodge — Ecuador (FHR).
Peru (1)
- Real Intercontinental Lima Miraflores — Peru (THC).
Europe (139)
Austria (1)
- DAS EDELWEISS Salzburg Mountain Resort — Salzburg (FHR).
Belgium (1)
- The Dominican — Brussels (THC).
Croatia (3)
- Hyatt Regency Zadar — Croatia (THC).
- Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery — Croatia (FHR).
- Palace Elisabeth, Hvar Heritage Hotel — Croatia (FHR).
Czech Republic (1)
- Sir Prague — Prague (THC).
Denmark (2)
- Admiral Hotel — Copenhagen (THC).
- Park Lane Copenhagen — Copenhagen (THC).
France (15)
- COMO Le Beauvallon — Cote d'Azur Area (FHR).
- Le Negresco — Cote d'Azur Area (FHR).
- Les Roches Rouges — Cote d'Azur Area (THC).
- Domaine de Verchant — France, Other (THC).
- Hotel Saint-Georges — France, Other (THC).
- InterContinental Chantilly Chateau Mont Royal — France, Other (FHR).
- Les Sources de Vougeot — France, Other (FHR).
- Experimental Marais — Paris (THC).
- Hotel Hana — Paris (THC).
- Hotel Madame Reve — Paris (THC).
- Maison Barriere Vendome — Paris (FHR).
- Norman Paris — Paris (THC).
- Coquillade Provence — Provence (THC).
- Domaine de Fontenille — Provence (FHR).
- Villa Mirae by Inwood Hotels — Tuscany Area (FHR).
Germany (5)
- Kimpton Main Frankfurt — Frankfurt (THC).
- The Florentin by Althoff Collection — Frankfurt (FHR).
- Lanserhof Sylt* — Germany, Other (FHR).
- Steigenberger Icon Europaischer Hof Baden-Baden — Germany, Other (THC).
- Chiemgauhof - Lakeside Retreat — Munich (FHR).
Greece (8)
- Athens Capital Suites - MGallery Collection — Athens (THC).
- Conrad Athens, The Ilisian — Athens (FHR).
- JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa — Crete (FHR).
- Gundari — Cyclades Islands (FHR).
- Eagles Villas — Greece, Other (FHR).
- Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece — Greece, Other (FHR).
- Myconian Naia — Mykonos (THC).
- Odera Tinos, Autograph Collection — Mykonos (FHR).
Hungary (3)
- Kozmo Hotel Suites And Spa — Budapest (THC).
- Parisi Udvar Hotel Budapest — Budapest (FHR).
- The St. Regis Budapest — Budapest (FHR).
Iceland (1)
- Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton — Iceland (THC).
Ireland (7)
- The Fitzwilliam — Dublin (THC).
- The Hoxton Dublin — Dublin (THC).
- The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton — Dublin (THC).
- Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel — Ireland, Other (FHR).
- Cliff House Hotel — Ireland, Other (THC).
- Lough Eske Castle — Ireland, Other (THC).
- The Montenotte — Ireland, Other (THC).
Italy (32)
- Botania Relais & Spa — Amalfi Coast Area (THC).
- Pazziella, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Capri — Capri (THC).
- Castel Badia — Dolomites Area (FHR).
- Bernini Palace Hotel — Florence (THC).
- The Club House — Florence (FHR).
- The Hoxton Florence — Florence (THC).
- Villa Petriolo Tuscany — Florence (THC).
- W Florence — Florence (FHR).
- Cape of Senses — Italy, Other (FHR).
- Le Marne Relais — Italy, Other (THC).
- Principi di Piemonte UNA Esperienze — Italy, Other (THC).
- ROMEO Napoli — Italy, Other (FHR).
- Santavenere — Italy, Other (THC).
- Palazzo San Gottardo Lake Como, Radisson Collection Hotel — Lake Como (THC).
- The Carlton, Milan — Milan (FHR).
- The Lake Como EDITION — Milan (FHR).
- Masseria Donna Menga — Puglia Area (THC).
- Rastrello — Puglia Area (THC).
- Vista Ostuni — Puglia Area (FHR).
- Casa Monti — Rome (THC).
- Corinthia Rome — Rome (FHR).
- Hotel Locarno Roma — Rome (THC).
- Hotel d'Inghilterra, Starhotels Collezione — Rome (THC).
- Orient Express La Minerva — Rome (FHR).
- Palazzo Fiuggi — Rome (FHR).
- Palazzo Talia — Rome (FHR).
- W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu — Sardinia (FHR).
- Il San Corrado di Noto — Sicily (FHR).
- Therasia Resort Sea & Spa — Sicily (FHR).
- Hotel Ai Reali — Venice (THC).
- Hotel Gabrielli Venezia - Starhotels Collezione — Venice (FHR).
- Orient Express Venezia — Venice (FHR).
Malta (2)
- Corinthia Palace Malta — Malta (THC).
- The Westin Dragonara Resort — Malta (THC).
Montenegro (3)
- Heritage Grand Perast — Montenegro (THC).
- SIRO Porto Montenegro — Montenegro (THC).
- The Chedi Lustica Bay — Montenegro (FHR).
Norway (1)
- Storfjord Hotel — Norway (FHR).
Portugal (9)
- Kimpton Atlantico Algarve — Algarve Coast (THC).
- W Residences Algarve — Algarve Coast (FHR).
- ME Lisbon — Lisbon (FHR).
- Mythic Sana Downtown Suites — Lisbon (FHR).
- Forte de Gaia- Autograph Collection — Porto (THC).
- Origine Porto Gaia — Porto (THC).
- Grande Real Villa Italia Hotel & Spa — Portugal, Other (THC).
- The Lince Santa Clara Historic Hotel — Portugal, Other (FHR).
- Vermelho — Portugal, Other (FHR).
Spain (22)
- ME Malaga — Andalusia (FHR).
- Palacio Gran Via Royal Hideaway Hotel* — Andalusia (FHR).
- InterContinental Barcelona — Barcelona (THC).
- METT Barcelona — Barcelona (THC).
- NH Collection Ibiza — Ibiza (THC).
- Petunia Ibiza, a Beaumier Hotel — Ibiza (FHR).
- Teranka Hotel Formentera — Ibiza (FHR).
- W Ibiza — Ibiza (THC).
- Hospes Puerta de Alcala — Madrid (THC).
- Hotel Urso — Madrid (THC).
- Concepcio by Nobis — Mallorca (THC).
- Hotel de Mar, a Gran Melia Hotel — Mallorca (FHR).
- Ikos Porto Petro — Mallorca (FHR).
- Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca — Mallorca (FHR).
- Pleta De Mar Luxury By Nature — Mallorca (FHR).
- Don Carlos Marbella — Marbella Coast (FHR).
- Ikos Andalusia — Marbella Coast (FHR).
- ME Marbella — Marbella Coast (THC).
- Cavalta Boutique Hotel — Seville (THC).
- Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla — Seville (THC).
- Grand Hotel Centenari, Valencia, Autograph Collection — Spain, Other (THC).
- Palacio de los Angeles La Rioja — Spain, Other (THC).
Sweden (2)
- Bank Hotel — Stockholm (THC).
- Hotel Skeppsholmen — Stockholm (THC).
Switzerland (7)
- Castello del Sole Beach Resort & SPA — Switzerland, Other (FHR).
- Grand Hotel du Lac — Switzerland, Other (THC).
- Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa — Switzerland, Other (THC).
- Huus Quell By Appenzeller Huus — Switzerland, Other (FHR).
- Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen, Andermatt — Switzerland, Other (THC).
- Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne — Switzerland, Other (THC).
- Hotel Schweizerhof Zurich — Zurich/Lucerne (THC).
United Kingdom (14)
- Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).
- Lincoln Plaza London, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).
- Six Senses London — London (FHR).
- The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences — London (THC).
- The Capital Hotel, Apartments & Townhouse — London (THC).
- The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).
- The Hoxton, Shoreditch — London (THC).
- The Newman — London (THC).
- The St. Regis London* — London (FHR).
- JA Mar Hall* — Scotland (FHR).
- The Hoxton Edinburgh — Scotland (THC).
- The Headland Hotel and Spa — United Kingdom, Other (THC).
- Thyme* — United Kingdom, Other (FHR).
- Treehouse Hotel Manchester — United Kingdom, Other (THC).
Middle East (9)
Jordan (1)
- Signia by Hilton Amman* — Jordan (THC).
Saudi Arabia (2)
- Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Saudi Arabia (FHR).
- The Red Sea EDITION — Saudi Arabia (FHR).
Turkey (5)
- Maxx Royal Bodrum — Bodrum (FHR).
- Aliee Istanbul - A Paris Society Collection Hotel — Istanbul (FHR).
- Canopy by Hilton Istanbul Taksim — Istanbul (THC).
- Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus — Istanbul (THC).
- Via Regia Cappadocia — Turkey, Other (THC).
United Arab Emirates (1)
- Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab — Dubai (FHR).
Africa (10)
Botswana (1)
- Eagle Island Lodge — Botswana (FHR).
Egypt (1)
- Giza Palace Hotel & Spa — Cairo (FHR).
Morocco (2)
- Selman Marrakech — Marrakech (FHR).
- Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale — Morocco, Other (FHR).
South Africa (5)
- InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town — Cape Town (FHR).
- Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town — Cape Town (THC).
- Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff — Johannesburg (FHR).
- Park Hyatt Johannesburg — Johannesburg (FHR).
- Few and Far Luvhondo — South Africa, Other (FHR).
Tanzania, United Republic of (1)
- Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection — Tanzania (FHR).
Asia (45)
China (8)
- Xitan Hotel Beijing — Beijing (FHR).
- Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain — Chengdu (FHR).
- Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — China, Other (FHR).
- W Xian — China, Other (THC).
- The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou — Hangzhou (FHR).
- Andaz Shanghai ITC — Shanghai (THC).
- The Ritz-Carlton Suzhou — Shanghai (FHR).
- Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen — Shenzhen (FHR).
Hong Kong (1)
- Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong — Hong Kong (THC).
India (1)
- The Leela Palace Jaipur — India, Other (FHR).
Indonesia (3)
- Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection — Bali (THC).
- Desa Potato Head Bali — Bali (THC).
- TAAKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo — Bali (FHR).
Japan (14)
- InterContinental Sapporo — Hokkaido Island (FHR).
- ESPACIO Nagoya Castle — Japan, Other (FHR).
- Grand Hyatt Fukuoka — Japan, Other (THC).
- TIAD, Autograph Collection — Japan, Other (FHR).
- Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto — Kyoto (FHR).
- Imperial Hotel, Kyoto — Kyoto (FHR).
- Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort — Okinawa Islands (THC).
- Patina Osaka — Osaka (FHR).
- 1 Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (FHR).
- Fairmont Tokyo — Tokyo (FHR).
- Hotel Groove Shinjuku, A PARKROYAL Hotel — Tokyo (THC).
- Hyatt Regency Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).
- JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).
- The Kitano Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).
Republic of Korea (1)
- The Westin Seoul Parnas — Seoul (THC).
Malaysia (2)
- Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur — Kuala Lumpur (FHR).
- Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur — Kuala Lumpur (FHR).
Maldives (1)
- The Nautilus Maldives — Maldives (FHR).
Singapore (2)
- Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree — Singapore (FHR).
- The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore — Singapore (FHR).
Taiwan (1)
- Capella Taipei — Taipei (FHR).
Thailand (6)
- Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel — Bangkok (FHR).
- Andaz One Bangkok — Bangkok (THC).
- Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok — Bangkok (FHR).
- 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai — Chiang Mai (FHR).
- InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping — Chiang Mai (THC).
- The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien — Thailand, Other (THC).
Vietnam (5)
- Fairmont Hanoi — Vietnam (FHR).
- InterContinental Halong Bay Resort — Vietnam (FHR).
- JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa — Vietnam (THC).
- JW Marriott Hanoi — Vietnam (THC).
- The Reverie Saigon — Vietnam (FHR).
Oceania (12)
Australia (10)
- Lizard Island — Australia, Other (FHR).
- Spicers Guesthouse — Australia, Other (THC).
- Spicers Sangoma Retreat — Australia, Other (FHR).
- The Sundays — Australia, Other (FHR).
- Spicers Peak Lodge — Brisbane (FHR).
- 1 Hotel Melbourne — Melbourne (FHR).
- Hyde Melbourne Place — Melbourne (THC).
- 25hours Hotel Sydney The Olympia — Sydney (THC).
- InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach — Sydney (FHR).
- Sofitel Sydney Wentworth — Sydney (THC).
New Zealand (2)
- Kinloch Manor & Villas — New Zealand, Other (FHR).
- ROKI Collection Queenstown — New Zealand, Other (FHR).
How to maximize your rewards
- Flexibility, point transfers and a large bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- No annual fee: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
- Flat-rate travel rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Bonus travel rewards and high-end perks: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Luxury perks: American Express Platinum Card®
- Business travelers: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card