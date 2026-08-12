AmEx Just Added 351 Hotels to Its Platinum Card Perks

American Express announced that it added 351 new properties to its two premium hotel programs, Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) and The Hotel Collection (THC), in honor of its 35th anniversary. Announced on Aug. 12, 2026, this change increases the issuer's portfolio by about 10%, bringing the combined list of FHR and THC properties to over 3,400 hotels in 116 countries.

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Booking through these programs gets you free breakfast, a real shot at a room upgrade and a checkout time that doesn't ruin your last day.

Perks you get with FHR and THC bookings Perks you get with FHR and THC bookings When you book with Fine Hotels + Resorts Fine Hotels + Resorts has no minimum stay requirement, so even a one-night booking gets you all the fancy benefits. Those include: 12 p.m. check-in, when available.

Room upgrade upon arrival, when available.

Daily breakfast for two.

$100 credit towards eligible charges.

Complimentary Wi-Fi.

Guaranteed 4 p.m. check-out.

Double-earning opportunities. (You can earn Membership Rewards points when you pay with your eligible card and hotel points from select hotel loyalty programs at the same time).

Terms apply. When you book with The Hotel Collection The Hotel Collection’s benefits are more limited than what you get at FHR hotels, and it also requires a two-night minimum stay to receive the benefits. These hotels tend to have lower rates than FHR hotels. Benefits include: 12 p.m. check-in, when available.

Room upgrade upon arrival, when available.

$100 credit towards eligible charges.

4 p.m. late check-out, when available.

Terms apply.

What’s new

AmEx added 351 properties to its programs, with 146 in Fine Hotels + Resorts and 205 in The Hotel Collection. The U.S. picked up the most new hotels (93), followed by Italy (32), Spain (22), France (15), the U.K. and Japan (14 each), and Mexico (13). The list also includes less-traveled countries, including Botswana, Colombia and the Czech Republic.

Notable properties include the Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale in Morocco and Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, both of which are in the FHR program and offer an opportunity to double dip by earning Hilton points for your stay.

Marriott loyalists seeking beachfront luxury might enjoy The Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa on Oahu, which has historical significance as Waikiki’s first hotel.

The view from a room at the Aruba Marriott Resort. (Photo by Craig Joseph/NerdWallet)

There’s also the very fancy Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino , which was remodeled at the end of 2025 and is home to the largest casino on the island.

And if you want more than just a hotel, you might book the Eagle Island Lodge in Botswana, which includes game drives, powerboat rides, nature walks and fishing all as part of the stay.

Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, says the hotels were chosen based upon their ability to meet AmEx’s standards for hospitality, service and overall guest experience.

“That certainly includes iconic luxury properties, but it also means boutique hotels, exceptional culinary destinations, wellness-focused resorts and hotels that offer a genuine sense of place,” she says. “We want the collection to represent a wide variety of travel styles.”

What cardholders can do now

If you carry the American Express Platinum Card® , it’s a good time to check AmEx’s updated FHR and THC portfolio before booking your next hotel stay. With these properties added, you’ll have more destinations to choose from.

When booking through FHR or THC, you’ll get extra benefits. And if you can use your card’s semiannual credit, you could offset the cost of your stay.

The complete list of AmEx's new additions

This list was provided to NerdWallet by American Express.

North America (109)

Canada (3)

Fox Harbor Resort — Canada, Other (THC).

Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer — Toronto (THC).

Nobu Hotel Toronto — Toronto (FHR).

Mexico (13)

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres Cancun, Adult All-Inclusive — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).

Jungala Hotel at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).

Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya — Cancun / Riviera Maya (THC).

The St Regis Costa Mujeres Resort Cancun — Cancun / Riviera Maya (FHR).

Amanvari* — Los Cabos (FHR).

Grand Velas Boutique Hotel — Los Cabos (FHR).

Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol — Los Cabos (FHR).

Casona Roma Norte — Mexico City (THC).

InterContinental Presidente Monterrey — Mexico, Other (FHR).

La Valise Mazunte — Mexico, Other (THC).

Las Brisas Merida — Mexico, Other (THC).

Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Vallarta/Punta Mita (FHR).

United States (93)

Barnsley Resort — Atlanta (THC).

Hotel Phoenix Atlanta — Atlanta (FHR).

Omni Parker House — Boston (THC).

The Atlas Hotel — Boston (THC).

Limelight Mammoth — California, Other (THC).

The Talbott, Autograph Collection — Chicago (THC).

Hotel Polaris — Colorado, Other (THC).

Limelight Boulder — Colorado, Other (THC).

Belden House & Mews — Connecticut (THC).

Gaylord Texan Resort — Dallas (THC).

Hotel 1928 — Dallas (THC).

Omni Fort Worth Hotel — Dallas (THC).

Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star — Dallas (THC).

The Adolphus, Autograph Collection by Marriott — Dallas (THC).

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa — Denver (THC).

JW Marriott L.A. Live — Downtown LA (THC).

Carte Hotel San Diego Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton — Downtown San Diego (THC).

Granger Hotel Gaslamp Quarter, a Member of Design Hotels — Downtown San Diego (THC).

Cheeca Lodge and Spa — Florida Keys (THC).

Islander Resort — Florida Keys (THC).

Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio by Hilton — Florida, Other (THC).

Sunsuites Villas at Sunseeker Resort, Curio by Hilton — Florida, Other (THC).

Omni Fort Lauderdale — Ft. Lauderdale (THC).

W Fort Lauderdale — Ft. Lauderdale (THC).

Hotel Saint Augustine — Houston (THC).

InterContinental Houston — Houston (THC).

JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria — Houston (THC).

21c Museum Hotel Louisville — Kentucky (THC).

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach — LA County (THC).

Silver Lake Pool & Inn — LA County (THC).

ARIA Sky Suites — Las Vegas (FHR).

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa — Las Vegas (THC).

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand — Las Vegas (FHR).

Fontainebleau Miami Beach — Miami (THC).

The Shelborne By Proper — Miami (FHR).

The Sunny Hotel, Sunny Isles Beach — Miami (THC).

Hewing Hotel — Minnesota (THC).

Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City — Missouri (THC).

The Compton Bentonville — Missouri (THC).

One&Only Moonlight Basin — Montana (FHR).

Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).

La Bahia Hotel & Spa — Monterey Peninsula Area (FHR).

The Quail — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).

Villa Mara — Monterey Peninsula Area (THC).

Casa Mani Resort Napa, Curio Collection by Hilton — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).

The Stavrand Russian River Valley — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).

Vinarosa Resort & Spa — Napa and Sonoma Valley (THC).

LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort — Naples (THC).

Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort — Naples (FHR).

Hutton Hotel — Nashville (THC).

Faena New York — New York City (FHR).

MADE Hotel — New York City (THC).

Sofitel New York — New York City (THC).

The Mercer Hotel — New York City (THC).

W Hoboken — New York City (THC).

W New York - Union Square — New York City (FHR).

Sonesta White Plains Downtown — New York, Other (THC).

Whiteface Lodge — New York, Other (THC).

Wylder Hotel Windham — New York, Other (THC).

Omni Charlotte Hotel — North Carolina (THC).

The Carolina Inn — North Carolina (THC).

The Inn on Biltmore Estate — North Carolina (THC).

Trailborn Surf and Sound Resort — North Carolina (THC).

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa — Oahu (THC).

Romer House Waikiki — Oahu (THC).

Skirvin Oklahoma City, a Hilton Hotel — Oklahoma (THC).

Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy by Villatel Orlando Resort — Orlando (THC).

Gaylord Palms Resort — Orlando (THC).

Grand Bohemian Orlando — Orlando (THC).

The Vineta Hotel, Oetker Hotels — Palm Beach Area (FHR).

Avalon Palm Springs — Palm Springs Area (THC).

Hotel Anna & Bel — Philadelphia (THC).

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas — Phoenix/Scottsdale (THC).

The REMI. Scottsdale — Phoenix/Scottsdale (THC).

CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel — Portland (FHR).

The Chanler at Cliff Walk — Rhode Island (FHR).

The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton — San Antonio (THC).

Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf San Francisco — San Francisco (THC).

Liora Estate — San Francisco (THC).

The Huntington Hotel — San Francisco (FHR).

Treehouse Silicon Valley — San Francisco Bay Area (THC).

Municipal Grand — Savannah (THC).

Populus Seattle — Seattle (FHR).

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island — South Carolina, Other (THC).

Clearwater Beach Marriott Resort on Sand Key — Tampa Area (THC).

The Leo Kent — Tucson (THC).

Black Desert Resort — Utah, Other (FHR).

SIXTY DC — Washington DC Area (THC).

The SOMM Hotel & Spa — Washington State, Other (THC).

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences — West Palm Beach Area (FHR).

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa — West Palm Beach Area (THC).

Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa — Wyoming (THC).

Sylvan Lodge — Wyoming (FHR).

Caribbean (10)

Aruba (1)

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino — Aruba (THC).

Dominican Republic (3)

Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa — Dominican Republic (THC).

W Punta Cana — Dominican Republic (FHR).

Zoetry Agua Punta Cana — Dominican Republic (THC).

Puerto Rico (1)

Alma San Juan, Puerto Rico, Autograph Collection — Puerto Rico (THC).

Saint Lucia (1)

Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences — St. Lucia (THC).

Turks and Caicos Islands (3)

Hotel Indigo Turks and Caicos — Turks and Caicos (THC).

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, South Caicos — Turks and Caicos (FHR).

The Strand Turks and Caicos — Turks and Caicos (FHR).

Virgin Islands, U.S. (1)

The Westin St. Thomas Beach Resort & Spa — Virgin Islands, US (THC).

Central America (7)

Belize (1)

Itzana Resort & Residences — Belize (THC).

Costa Rica (4)

Amor Arenal — Arenal (THC).

Los Altos Resort — Costa Rica (THC).

Esh Hotel & Spa — Papagayo Peninsula (THC).

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences — Papagayo Peninsula (FHR).

Panama (2)

Hotel la Compania del Valle — Panama (FHR).

The Santa Maria Hotel, A Luxury Collection & Golf Resort — Panama (FHR).

South America (10)

Argentina (3)

Awasi Iguazu — Argentina, Other (FHR).

Awasi Mendoza — Argentina, Other (FHR).

Casa Lucia, member of Melia Collection — Buenos Aires (THC).

Brazil (2)

Santa Teresa Hotel Rio de Janeiro - MGallery Collection — Rio de Janeiro (THC).

W Sao Paulo — Sao Paulo (THC).

Chile (1)

Hotel Magnolia — Santiago (THC).

Colombia (1)

Hilton Bogota Corferias — Bogota (THC).

Ecuador (2)

Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel — Ecuador (FHR).

Mashpi Lodge — Ecuador (FHR).

Peru (1)

Real Intercontinental Lima Miraflores — Peru (THC).

Europe (139)

Austria (1)

DAS EDELWEISS Salzburg Mountain Resort — Salzburg (FHR).

Belgium (1)

The Dominican — Brussels (THC).

Croatia (3)

Hyatt Regency Zadar — Croatia (THC).

Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery — Croatia (FHR).

Palace Elisabeth, Hvar Heritage Hotel — Croatia (FHR).

Czech Republic (1)

Sir Prague — Prague (THC).

Denmark (2)

Admiral Hotel — Copenhagen (THC).

Park Lane Copenhagen — Copenhagen (THC).

France (15)

COMO Le Beauvallon — Cote d'Azur Area (FHR).

Le Negresco — Cote d'Azur Area (FHR).

Les Roches Rouges — Cote d'Azur Area (THC).

Domaine de Verchant — France, Other (THC).

Hotel Saint-Georges — France, Other (THC).

InterContinental Chantilly Chateau Mont Royal — France, Other (FHR).

Les Sources de Vougeot — France, Other (FHR).

Experimental Marais — Paris (THC).

Hotel Hana — Paris (THC).

Hotel Madame Reve — Paris (THC).

Maison Barriere Vendome — Paris (FHR).

Norman Paris — Paris (THC).

Coquillade Provence — Provence (THC).

Domaine de Fontenille — Provence (FHR).

Villa Mirae by Inwood Hotels — Tuscany Area (FHR).

Germany (5)

Kimpton Main Frankfurt — Frankfurt (THC).

The Florentin by Althoff Collection — Frankfurt (FHR).

Lanserhof Sylt* — Germany, Other (FHR).

Steigenberger Icon Europaischer Hof Baden-Baden — Germany, Other (THC).

Chiemgauhof - Lakeside Retreat — Munich (FHR).

Greece (8)

Athens Capital Suites - MGallery Collection — Athens (THC).

Conrad Athens, The Ilisian — Athens (FHR).

JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa — Crete (FHR).

Gundari — Cyclades Islands (FHR).

Eagles Villas — Greece, Other (FHR).

Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece — Greece, Other (FHR).

Myconian Naia — Mykonos (THC).

Odera Tinos, Autograph Collection — Mykonos (FHR).

Hungary (3)

Kozmo Hotel Suites And Spa — Budapest (THC).

Parisi Udvar Hotel Budapest — Budapest (FHR).

The St. Regis Budapest — Budapest (FHR).

Iceland (1)

Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton — Iceland (THC).

Ireland (7)

The Fitzwilliam — Dublin (THC).

The Hoxton Dublin — Dublin (THC).

The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton — Dublin (THC).

Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel — Ireland, Other (FHR).

Cliff House Hotel — Ireland, Other (THC).

Lough Eske Castle — Ireland, Other (THC).

The Montenotte — Ireland, Other (THC).

Italy (32)

Botania Relais & Spa — Amalfi Coast Area (THC).

Pazziella, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Capri — Capri (THC).

Castel Badia — Dolomites Area (FHR).

Bernini Palace Hotel — Florence (THC).

The Club House — Florence (FHR).

The Hoxton Florence — Florence (THC).

Villa Petriolo Tuscany — Florence (THC).

W Florence — Florence (FHR).

Cape of Senses — Italy, Other (FHR).

Le Marne Relais — Italy, Other (THC).

Principi di Piemonte UNA Esperienze — Italy, Other (THC).

ROMEO Napoli — Italy, Other (FHR).

Santavenere — Italy, Other (THC).

Palazzo San Gottardo Lake Como, Radisson Collection Hotel — Lake Como (THC).

The Carlton, Milan — Milan (FHR).

The Lake Como EDITION — Milan (FHR).

Masseria Donna Menga — Puglia Area (THC).

Rastrello — Puglia Area (THC).

Vista Ostuni — Puglia Area (FHR).

Casa Monti — Rome (THC).

Corinthia Rome — Rome (FHR).

Hotel Locarno Roma — Rome (THC).

Hotel d'Inghilterra, Starhotels Collezione — Rome (THC).

Orient Express La Minerva — Rome (FHR).

Palazzo Fiuggi — Rome (FHR).

Palazzo Talia — Rome (FHR).

W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu — Sardinia (FHR).

Il San Corrado di Noto — Sicily (FHR).

Therasia Resort Sea & Spa — Sicily (FHR).

Hotel Ai Reali — Venice (THC).

Hotel Gabrielli Venezia - Starhotels Collezione — Venice (FHR).

Orient Express Venezia — Venice (FHR).

Malta (2)

Corinthia Palace Malta — Malta (THC).

The Westin Dragonara Resort — Malta (THC).

Montenegro (3)

Heritage Grand Perast — Montenegro (THC).

SIRO Porto Montenegro — Montenegro (THC).

The Chedi Lustica Bay — Montenegro (FHR).

Norway (1)

Storfjord Hotel — Norway (FHR).

Portugal (9)

Kimpton Atlantico Algarve — Algarve Coast (THC).

W Residences Algarve — Algarve Coast (FHR).

ME Lisbon — Lisbon (FHR).

Mythic Sana Downtown Suites — Lisbon (FHR).

Forte de Gaia- Autograph Collection — Porto (THC).

Origine Porto Gaia — Porto (THC).

Grande Real Villa Italia Hotel & Spa — Portugal, Other (THC).

The Lince Santa Clara Historic Hotel — Portugal, Other (FHR).

Vermelho — Portugal, Other (FHR).

Spain (22)

ME Malaga — Andalusia (FHR).

Palacio Gran Via Royal Hideaway Hotel* — Andalusia (FHR).

InterContinental Barcelona — Barcelona (THC).

METT Barcelona — Barcelona (THC).

NH Collection Ibiza — Ibiza (THC).

Petunia Ibiza, a Beaumier Hotel — Ibiza (FHR).

Teranka Hotel Formentera — Ibiza (FHR).

W Ibiza — Ibiza (THC).

Hospes Puerta de Alcala — Madrid (THC).

Hotel Urso — Madrid (THC).

Concepcio by Nobis — Mallorca (THC).

Hotel de Mar, a Gran Melia Hotel — Mallorca (FHR).

Ikos Porto Petro — Mallorca (FHR).

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca — Mallorca (FHR).

Pleta De Mar Luxury By Nature — Mallorca (FHR).

Don Carlos Marbella — Marbella Coast (FHR).

Ikos Andalusia — Marbella Coast (FHR).

ME Marbella — Marbella Coast (THC).

Cavalta Boutique Hotel — Seville (THC).

Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla — Seville (THC).

Grand Hotel Centenari, Valencia, Autograph Collection — Spain, Other (THC).

Palacio de los Angeles La Rioja — Spain, Other (THC).

Sweden (2)

Bank Hotel — Stockholm (THC).

Hotel Skeppsholmen — Stockholm (THC).

Switzerland (7)

Castello del Sole Beach Resort & SPA — Switzerland, Other (FHR).

Grand Hotel du Lac — Switzerland, Other (THC).

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa — Switzerland, Other (THC).

Huus Quell By Appenzeller Huus — Switzerland, Other (FHR).

Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen, Andermatt — Switzerland, Other (THC).

Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne — Switzerland, Other (THC).

Hotel Schweizerhof Zurich — Zurich/Lucerne (THC).

United Kingdom (14)

Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).

Lincoln Plaza London, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).

Six Senses London — London (FHR).

The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences — London (THC).

The Capital Hotel, Apartments & Townhouse — London (THC).

The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton — London (THC).

The Hoxton, Shoreditch — London (THC).

The Newman — London (THC).

The St. Regis London* — London (FHR).

JA Mar Hall* — Scotland (FHR).

The Hoxton Edinburgh — Scotland (THC).

The Headland Hotel and Spa — United Kingdom, Other (THC).

Thyme* — United Kingdom, Other (FHR).

Treehouse Hotel Manchester — United Kingdom, Other (THC).

Middle East (9)

Jordan (1)

Signia by Hilton Amman* — Jordan (THC).

Saudi Arabia (2)

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Saudi Arabia (FHR).

The Red Sea EDITION — Saudi Arabia (FHR).

Turkey (5)

Maxx Royal Bodrum — Bodrum (FHR).

Aliee Istanbul - A Paris Society Collection Hotel — Istanbul (FHR).

Canopy by Hilton Istanbul Taksim — Istanbul (THC).

Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus — Istanbul (THC).

Via Regia Cappadocia — Turkey, Other (THC).

United Arab Emirates (1)

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab — Dubai (FHR).

Africa (10)

Botswana (1)

Eagle Island Lodge — Botswana (FHR).

Egypt (1)

Giza Palace Hotel & Spa — Cairo (FHR).

Morocco (2)

Selman Marrakech — Marrakech (FHR).

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale — Morocco, Other (FHR).

South Africa (5)

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town — Cape Town (FHR).

Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town — Cape Town (THC).

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff — Johannesburg (FHR).

Park Hyatt Johannesburg — Johannesburg (FHR).

Few and Far Luvhondo — South Africa, Other (FHR).

Tanzania, United Republic of (1)

Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection — Tanzania (FHR).

Asia (45)

China (8)

Xitan Hotel Beijing — Beijing (FHR).

Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain — Chengdu (FHR).

Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — China, Other (FHR).

W Xian — China, Other (THC).

The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou — Hangzhou (FHR).

Andaz Shanghai ITC — Shanghai (THC).

The Ritz-Carlton Suzhou — Shanghai (FHR).

Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen — Shenzhen (FHR).

Hong Kong (1)

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong — Hong Kong (THC).

India (1)

The Leela Palace Jaipur — India, Other (FHR).

Indonesia (3)

Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection — Bali (THC).

Desa Potato Head Bali — Bali (THC).

TAAKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo — Bali (FHR).

Japan (14)

InterContinental Sapporo — Hokkaido Island (FHR).

ESPACIO Nagoya Castle — Japan, Other (FHR).

Grand Hyatt Fukuoka — Japan, Other (THC).

TIAD, Autograph Collection — Japan, Other (FHR).

Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto — Kyoto (FHR).

Imperial Hotel, Kyoto — Kyoto (FHR).

Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort — Okinawa Islands (THC).

Patina Osaka — Osaka (FHR).

1 Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (FHR).

Fairmont Tokyo — Tokyo (FHR).

Hotel Groove Shinjuku, A PARKROYAL Hotel — Tokyo (THC).

Hyatt Regency Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).

JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).

The Kitano Hotel Tokyo — Tokyo (THC).

Republic of Korea (1)

The Westin Seoul Parnas — Seoul (THC).

Malaysia (2)

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur — Kuala Lumpur (FHR).

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur — Kuala Lumpur (FHR).

Maldives (1)

The Nautilus Maldives — Maldives (FHR).

Singapore (2)

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree — Singapore (FHR).

The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore — Singapore (FHR).

Taiwan (1)

Capella Taipei — Taipei (FHR).

Thailand (6)

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel — Bangkok (FHR).

Andaz One Bangkok — Bangkok (THC).

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok — Bangkok (FHR).

137 Pillars House Chiang Mai — Chiang Mai (FHR).

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping — Chiang Mai (THC).

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien — Thailand, Other (THC).

Vietnam (5)

Fairmont Hanoi — Vietnam (FHR).

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort — Vietnam (FHR).

JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa — Vietnam (THC).

JW Marriott Hanoi — Vietnam (THC).

The Reverie Saigon — Vietnam (FHR).

Oceania (12)

Australia (10)

Lizard Island — Australia, Other (FHR).

Spicers Guesthouse — Australia, Other (THC).

Spicers Sangoma Retreat — Australia, Other (FHR).

The Sundays — Australia, Other (FHR).

Spicers Peak Lodge — Brisbane (FHR).

1 Hotel Melbourne — Melbourne (FHR).

Hyde Melbourne Place — Melbourne (THC).

25hours Hotel Sydney The Olympia — Sydney (THC).

InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach — Sydney (FHR).

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth — Sydney (THC).

New Zealand (2)

Kinloch Manor & Villas — New Zealand, Other (FHR).

ROKI Collection Queenstown — New Zealand, Other (FHR).

*Currently bookable with AmEx Travel Counselors and will become bookable online through AmEx Travel soon. All other properties can be booked through both AmEx Travel and AmEx Travel Counselors.

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