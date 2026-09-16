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New AmEx Centurion Lounge in Amsterdam Only for Flyers Departing Schengen
The Centurion Lounge at Schiphol International Airport is the first AmEx lounge in continental Europe.
Annita Katee is a Los Angeles-based freelance travel and lifestyle journalist, editor, and multimedia storyteller whose work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Lonely Planet, among others. An Australian native, she considers a seven-hour flight short-haul and genuinely enjoys plane food in economy.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
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American Express is opening the first credit card lounge at Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport, and its location within the airport makes lounge access more exclusive. Not only will travelers need an eligible travel card to enter, they'll also need to have a flight leaving the Schengen Area, a travel zone in Europe consisting of 29 countries that have removed routine passport control between their borders.
Still, this lounge is a welcome new expansion of the Centurion Lounge network. The Centurion Lounge in Amsterdam is the 33rd location in the network and the first in continental Europe. As one of Europe’s busiest airports, Schiphol handled 68.8 million passengers in 2025.
At just 6,000 square feet — significantly smaller than most of the brand’s other locations — the new space takes a distinctly Dutch approach, with plenty of local artwork, canal-inspired design and a dedicated coffee bar.
I was invited to visit the new AmEx lounge before it opens to the public on Sept. 17, 2026.
How to visit
The Centurion Lounge is located in the central corridor space between Concourses E and F from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
To enter, passengers will need to show a boarding pass for a flight leaving the Schengen Area. Passengers taking international flights to countries such as the U.S., U.K., China and Morocco will be able to visit. Even if you’re traveling on an American passport and flying from Amsterdam to Paris, you still won’t have access to the lounge.
Despite its smaller 6,000-square-foot footprint, the Centurion Lounge feels surprisingly open, thanks to its high ceilings, natural light and three distinct seating areAnas. The first features a coffee and tea bar manned by baristas, along with tables, individual loungers and more intimate booths.
The second room feels more like a living room feel with a couch and accompanying lounge chairs arranged around it.
And the third room is a food and bar area. Between all three rooms, there’s enough variety in the seating to settle in for a longer stay or grab a quick bite before your flight.
The design takes inspiration from Amsterdam throughout, with wood tones, wainscoting-style wall paneling, moodier tones and color-washed walls that represent the changing tides and water levels of the city’s canals. The statement color used throughout is Salamander by Benjamin Moore, a deep mix of black, blue and green.<br><br>An oil painting of an American Bulldog that pays homage to 17th-century Dutch culture greets guests as they enter, while the brand’s signature bulldog statue sits on the bar shelves. Fun fact: There’s one placed somewhere in every Centurion Lounge.
Food and beverage
The food is buffet-style with a kind of generous spread you’d expect from an AmEx lounge. Beyond a decent selection of ready-made and a make-your-own salad station, there were sweets and cakes, as well as hot dishes including vegetarian lasagna and Italian meatballs.
The menu is expected to change every three weeks, but one Dutch staple will remain: bitterballen, a Dutch comfort food and popular bar snack. The crispy exterior looks like an arancini ball, but the inside is filled with beef ragü – and out of everything I tried, they were my favorite. I also sampled some of the salads, an Amsterdam slider with Dutch pickles, and slaw, truffle mac and cheese, and the meatballs. The offerings are a good mix for international travelers, with Dutch touches worked in where possible. As for drinks, the Blue Roast Coffee Bar also celebrates Amsterdam’s coffee culture, with baristas making everything from teas and flat whites to macchiatos and espressos with locally sourced teas and coffees, each served alongside one of Amsterdam’s famous stroopwafels.
At the bar, there’s a healthy selection of wine and cocktails, plus a noticeable focus on nonalcoholic options, too. Each Centurion Lounge has at least two signature mocktails for guests to choose. The cucumber mint cooler was a real hit.
Workstations
For those who need to get some work done before their flight, the first room on the right is particularly well suited for opening a laptop, with multiple desk styles and built-in outlets and USB-C ports.
The room furthest to the right also has a small private space called The Phone Room.
Despite its name, there’s no door for private conversations, but it’s a unique nook with a one-of-a-kind dog-patterned wallpaper and two chairs. The light fixture was created by a Dutch designer and 3D-printed from recycled plastic, adding another small local touch to the space.<br>
Bathroom
The bathrooms are where things get a little more compact. All of the stalls are gender-neutral, and there’s no communal wash station; instead, each stall has its own sink. The lounge doesn’t have showers either.
Final thoughts on Schiphol’s AmEx Centurion Lounge
I’ll admit, having visited lounges of a similar size, I was worried it’d feel too crowded or claustrophobic. But to my surprise, it didn’t feel that way at all. Granted, I was moving through the lounge without luggage, but the layout feels intentionally designed to make the most of the space. Amsterdam’s Schiphol is a large and very busy airport, so the limited access based on where you’re flying to will also help with crowd control.
It's also a great airport for a new Centurion Lounge based on the other benefits of holding an eligible AmEx card. For example, Schiphol is the hub for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a member airline of the SkyTeam alliance and a popular choice among points travelers redeeming Flying Blue points. Flying Blue, Delta SkyMiles and other loyalty programs that are AmEx transfer partners offer plenty of award flights to and from Amsterdam.
Overall, if you have an eligible credit card, it’s definitely worth a visit. It’s a very well-designed respite with plenty of Dutch character.