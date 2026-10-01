Bilt to Reduce Hyatt Transfer Ratio to 4:3 in 2027

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

Transferring points to World of Hyatt might no longer be the go-to high-value redemption it once was for Bilt Rewards members.

On Oct. 1, 2026, Bilt Rewards quietly posted a notice on its Hyatt transfers page that the current 1:1 transfer ratio will drop to 4:3, effective Jan. 1, 2027, for all members and cardholders. Come next year, members will have to transfer 10,000 Bilt Points to get 7,500 Hyatt points.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card before June 15, 2026, $795 -annual-fee Chase Sapphire Reserve® maintain a 1:1 transfer ratio with World of Hyatt. This is the second major rewards program to nerf the World of Hyatt transfer ratio. On the same day as Bilt’s announcement, the transfer ratio for cardholders who opened abefore June 15, 2026, also decreased to 4:3. But cardholders with the-annual-feemaintain a 1:1 transfer ratio with World of Hyatt.

1.8 cents each when redeemed for award stays. The shift to a 4:3 transfer ratio represents a major devaluation for Bilt points. World of Hyatt points are by far the most valuable points among the major hotel loyalty programs. According to NerdWallet’s latest analysis, World of Hyatt points are worth abouteach when redeemed for award stays.

Here's how this change may affect your travel strategy next year.

What Bilt members should do

Bilt members have through the end of the year to make transfers to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio. We don’t typically recommend transferring points speculatively because it can’t be reversed.

However, this transfer window is an opportunity for Bilt members and cardholders to possibly save thousands of points on future Hyatt stays.

🤓 Nerdy Tip Bilt cardholders who opted to earn Bilt Cash on everyday purchases can start collecting more Bilt points to transfer by redeeming Bilt Cash for points on housing payments in the next two months. Up to $100 of Bilt Cash earned rolls over to the next year.

Award prices are going up, too

It’s not just the transfer ratios that are dropping. Back in May, World of Hyatt added new tiers to its award chart that increased the number of points needed to book by as much as 67% on peak demand nights. While there haven’t been drastic jumps in award pricing yet (Hyatt says it’s rolling out the changes slowly), the rewards structure certainly makes space for higher award pricing.

It’s a stark difference when you compare the points pricing from just a few months ago. For example, a standard room at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, a category 8 hotel, would have cost only 45,000 points for a peak night. A Bilt cardholder could have transferred 45,000 points from Bilt to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio to book that night.

Now, a peak night at the property in April 2027 costs 75,000 points. And starting Jan. 1, 2027, a Bilt cardholder would have to transfer 100,000 points to book that night. That’s more than double the number of points they would have needed to book earlier this year.

How Bilt and Chase compare in 2027

The 4:3 transfer ratio significantly alters the decision to stick with Bilt or Chase in 2027.

$495 -annual-fee Frequent Hyatt travelers might consider applying for a Chase Sapphire Reserve® to keep a 1:1 transfer ratio, but they’ll also need to weigh whether they’ll use the card’s other benefits, such as credits for hotels in The Edit collection, StubHub and more. Everyday purchases outside the bonus categories also earn just 1x point, compared to the 2x on the-annual-fee Bilt Palladium Card

In fact, if you were just comparing spending that falls outside the bonus categories, you wouldn’t have to spend as much on the Bilt Palladium Card to get the same number of World of Hyatt points. At 1x, Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders would have to spend $1,000 to get 1,000 Hyatt points. At 2x, Bilt Palladium Card cardholders would have to spend about $667 to get 1,334 Bilt points, which would become 1,000 Hyatt points when transferred at a 4:3 ratio.

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