Chase Will Add 10,000+ Vacation Homes to The Edit in 2027

Starting in 2027, Chase’s The Edit collection of upscale hotel and resort stays will broaden to include more than 10,000 vacation homes. If you carry the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠, that means you’ll soon have more ways to use The Edit credits on those cards.
This addition will significantly expand The Edit’s footprint — currently at more than 1,500 hotels and resorts — although its usefulness will depend on your travel style. The new properties are curated in partnership with Plum Guide, a vacation-rental booking platform.
Plus, when you book a stay of four nights or more through The Edit, you’ll get a $150 in-stay credit to use at your vacation home.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes to The Edit.
What’s changing?
Eligible Chase cardholders can currently book vacation homes through the issuer’s travel portal. However, those bookings are not eligible to receive The Edit benefits. That changes Jan. 1, 2027, with select listings.
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠, here’s what you can expect when you book a vacation home through The Edit:
Up to $250 in statement credits on prepaid stays of two nights or more. Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders are capped at $500 in credits a year, while Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ cardholders get up to $1,000 (starting Jan. 1, 2027).
$150 in-stay credit when booking a stay of at least four nights.
Early check-in and late checkout, when available.
Compared to booking hotels and resorts with The Edit, you’re losing out on perks like a $100 property credit (which doesn’t have a four-night minimum), complimentary breakfast and room upgrades.
While cardholders will be able to redeem points toward vacation-home stays, Chase told NerdWallet that these bookings will not be eligible for Points Boost at launch.
You’ll also need to book vacation homes at least seven days in advance — a requirement that’s currently in place with standard vacation homes available in Chase’s travel portal. Chase said it plans to reduce that requirement in the near future.
Chase’s addition of vacation homes to The Edit follows American Express’ recent move to add Airbnb Luxe properties to its own lodging credit for eligible cardholders.
How the $150 in-stay credit works
When you book a vacation home for four nights or more through The Edit, you’ll get a $150 in-stay credit to use on services like massages, a private chef, dry cleaning and airport pick-ups.
Options vary by property, but you’ll see a list of available offerings prior to booking your stay. You won’t be able to see pricing, but you can reach out to a Reserve travel designer — a travel concierge who can help plan your trip — to get pricing estimates prior to booking. (You won’t be able to contact the vacation home host until after you’ve booked your stay.)
While it’s nice to get the credit, the four-night minimum could be frustrating for cardholders. When you book hotels through The Edit, there isn’t a stay minimum to get the $100 property credit (although you must stay two nights to use your eligible card’s $250 prepaid stay credit).
By comparison, AmEx offers a $250 Airbnb Experiences credit on the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express each calendar year when you book a prepaid Airbnb Luxe property through its travel portal. Terms apply. That statement credit is good for the rest of the calendar year in which the booking is confirmed. However, you can only unlock one $250 credit a year, even if you make multiple bookings.
Who should book a vacation home through The Edit?
Booking a vacation home through The Edit makes the most sense for longer group trips.
One of the best perks of booking a vacation home is that everyone gets to stay together in a shared space — something that’s difficult to do in a traditional hotel. If you’re able to get a larger group, you’ll also have more people to split the booking cost with.
Plus, you’ll want to stay at least four nights to benefit from the $150 in-stay credit.
If you’re traveling by yourself or with a partner on a shorter trip, you might find more value staying at a hotel or resort that’s part of The Edit. You’ll get useful perks like complimentary breakfast for two and a $100 property credit.
Ultimately, the biggest benefit of adding vacation homes to The Edit is creating more booking options. If vacation homes fit your travel style, this is a great development to look forward to. If not, you’ll still be able to book hotels through The Edit like before.
How to maximize your rewards
You want a travel credit card that prioritizes what’s important to you. Here are some of the best travel credit cards of 2026:
Flexibility, point transfers and a large bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
No annual fee: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Flat-rate travel rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Bonus travel rewards and high-end perks: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Luxury perks: American Express Platinum Card®
Business travelers: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card