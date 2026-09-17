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Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Doubles Hotel Credit
The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business has increased the annual value of The Edit credit from $500 to $1,000.
Sally French is co-host of the Smart Travel podcast and a writer on NerdWallet's travel team. Before joining NerdWallet as a travel rewards expert in 2020, she wrote about travel and credit cards for The New York Times and its sibling site, Wirecutter.
Outside of work, she loves fitness, and she competes in both powerlifting and weightlifting (she can deadlift more than triple bodyweight). Naturally, her travels always involve a fitness component, including a week of cycling up the coastline of Vietnam and a camping trip to the Arctic Circle, where she biked over the sea ice. Other adventures have included hiking 25 miles in one day through Italy's Cinque Terre and climbing the 1,260 steps to Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi, Thailand.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
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Chase is making a big change to the travel benefits on Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ card next year. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the card will offer four separate $250 credits per year for hotel stays booked through Chase's The Edit collection within Chase's travel portal. That's up to $1,000 annually in statement credit for a card with a $795 annual fee, but maximizing these credits might require thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket spending.
Here's what you should know about the changes to The Edit hotel credits.
The Edit hotel credits for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠
Currently, Chase offers two $250 statement credits per year for The Edit hotel bookings for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ cardholders. These credits only apply to prepaid bookings of two nights or more, and the stay must be booked through the Chase's travel portal with a hotel participating in The Edit. The credits can be used at any point of the calendar year, which offers some flexibility around when to book the trip (unlike the hotel credits on other premium travel cards).
In 2027, the number of statement credits for The Edit hotels will double. Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ cardholders will be able to get up to four $250 credits for hotels booked through the Edit, for a total of $1,000 in value.
Still, it’ll likely require significant additional spending on your end to maximize the credit. The $250 The Edit credit only applies to prepaid bookings for a minimum two-night stay at a participating property. That means receiving the full value of the credit requires a minimum of eight nights spent at a participating property each year.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
Another key note: The Edit is a collection of about 1,300 hotels, all of which skew luxury. This isn’t a card benefit for frugal business travelers who don’t mind spending the night in a Hyatt Place. This is for travelers who prefer high-end properties.
Room rates at properties in The Edit can easily top $1,000 or more per night. To maximize the credits, that means cardholders could be looking at $8,000 or more in annual spending at swanky hotels to receive about $1,000 back in statement credits.
If you are already booking luxury stays, the increased credits for The Edit bookings might just give you an additional $500 back, but it's not worth traveling out of your way or overspending to take advantage of this benefit.