Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Doubles Hotel Credit

Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.

Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.

Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.

Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.

5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases.

Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

Chase is making a big change to the travel benefits on Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ card next year. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the card will offer four separate $250 credits per year for hotel stays booked through Chase's The Edit collection within Chase's travel portal. That's up to $1,000 annually in statement credit for a card with a $795 annual fee, but maximizing these credits might require thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket spending.

Here's what you should know about the changes to The Edit hotel credits.

The Edit hotel credits for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Currently, Chase offers two $250 statement credits per year for The Edit hotel bookings for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ cardholders. These credits only apply to prepaid bookings of two nights or more, and the stay must be booked through the Chase's travel portal with a hotel participating in The Edit. The credits can be used at any point of the calendar year, which offers some flexibility around when to book the trip (unlike the hotel credits on other premium travel cards).

In 2027, the number of statement credits for The Edit hotels will double. Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ cardholders will be able to get up to four $250 credits for hotels booked through the Edit, for a total of $1,000 in value.

Still, it’ll likely require significant additional spending on your end to maximize the credit. The $250 The Edit credit only applies to prepaid bookings for a minimum two-night stay at a participating property. That means receiving the full value of the credit requires a minimum of eight nights spent at a participating property each year.

How the cards compare Chase Sapphire Reserve® NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. Apply now on Chase's website Rates & Fees Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. Apply now on Chase's website Rates & Fees Annual fee $795 . $795 . Rewards • 8 points per $1 spent on all travel booked through Chase. • 4 points per $1 spent on bookings directly through an airline or hotel. • 3 points per $1 spent on dining, takeout and eligible delivery worldwide. • 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. 8 points per $1 on all purchases booked through Chase, including The Edit.

5 points per $1 on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

4 points per $1 spent on flights and hotels booked direct.

3 points per $1 on social media and search engine advertising.

1 point per $1 on all other purchases. Still not sure? Read review Read review

Should you book through The Edit?

The Edit is one way that cardholders can get extra value from their hotel stays.

Benefits of booking hotels through The Edit include:

Complimentary breakfast for two people.

$100 property credit toward dining, spa services or other on-site activities. (Select all-inclusive properties have a $200 property credit.)

Room upgrade at check-in (when available).

Early check-in and late checkout (when available).

Ability to earn points and elite nights in the hotel's loyalty program.

But all the extra benefits come at a cost. According to a 2026 NerdWallet analysis of nearly 100 The Edit properties , booking through The Edit cost 7.8% more on average, or about $83 more for a two-night stay compared to booking direct.

Another key note: The Edit is a collection of about 1,300 hotels, all of which skew luxury. This isn’t a card benefit for frugal business travelers who don’t mind spending the night in a Hyatt Place. This is for travelers who prefer high-end properties.

Room rates at properties in The Edit can easily top $1,000 or more per night. To maximize the credits, that means cardholders could be looking at $8,000 or more in annual spending at swanky hotels to receive about $1,000 back in statement credits.

If you are already booking luxury stays, the increased credits for The Edit bookings might just give you an additional $500 back, but it's not worth traveling out of your way or overspending to take advantage of this benefit.

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