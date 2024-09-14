Discover’s 5% Bonus Categories for Q4 2024: Amazon and Target
For the second time in two years, Discover has selected Amazon and Target as its bonus categories for the final quarter of 2024.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024, holders of eligible cards like the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Student Cash Back can earn 5% back at Amazon and Target on up to $1,500 in combined spending for the quarter. (Activation is required; after hitting the cap, purchases earn 1% back.)
Were you to spend the full $1,500 — which is entirely possible after buying all of the holiday things — you’d get $75 in cash back. And Discover doesn’t have a minimum required redemption for cash back. Cardholders may get it in any amount at any time.
Here are some tips for maximizing Discover’s bonus categories for the final quarter of 2024.
Strategize on big shopping days
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big sale days for both Amazon and Target; however, NerdWallet’s analysis shows that prices on certain items vary by retailer. For example, on Black Friday in 2023, a Graco car seat cost $249.99 at Target but $199.99 at Amazon. With big-ticket items, it may pay to compare prices before buying anything. Just remember to pay with an eligible Discover card to save even more.
Stock up on gift cards
Target in particular is a great place to get gift cards to various restaurants and retailers (including Amazon). Of course, you might buy some to give as gifts, but consider getting them for yourself to save money on future purchases. For example, you could pick up a $50 gift card to your favorite restaurant. By paying for it with an eligible Discover card while Target is a bonus category, you could save $2.50.
Take a break from the grocery store
Consider doing some of your grocery shopping at Amazon and Target instead of at your local supermarket. Getting up to 5% back on groceries for no annual fee is hard to beat. Plus, Amazon sells many grocery items like cleaning supplies and snacks in bulk, allowing customers to save even more.
Look beyond the holidays
With a little pre-planning, you can save money well after the holidays are over. Make a list of things that you know you’ll need later in the year, or add them to your online cart. If you have the cash reserves, buy them now to lock in Discover's high cash-back rate.
