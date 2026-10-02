Should U.S. Bank’s New Credit Cards be ‘Essential’ for Your Business?

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Business Credit Scores: What They Are, How to Check Yours

Business Credit Scores: What They Are, How to Check Yours

Are the new U.S. Bank business cards worth it?

U.S. Bank unveiled two new business credit cards on Sept. 28: the U.S. Bank Business Essentials™ Visa® Card and the U.S. Bank Business Essentials™ Visa Signature® Plus Card. It even brought on Jessica Alba as a spokesperson for the launch.

U.S. Bank didn’t need a celebrity to get my attention. These cards don't break new ground. But they are simple, cash-back powerhouses. The no-annual-fee Business Essentials card, in particular, is a serious contender for the best business credit card

U.S. Bank Business Essentials™ Visa® Card NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. 4.9 Annual fee $0 Apply now READ REVIEW Rates & Fees

Business Essential vs. Business Essentials Plus

The new cards both offer unlimited 2% cash back on eligible purchases. The bank sweetens those rates for cardholders with qualifying U.S. Bank business checking accounts.

For the Business Essentials Card, you’ll earn 2.5% on your first $10,000 in eligible purchases each month. You need a “qualifying balance” of at least $10,000 in your business checking to get this bump. U.S. Bank calculates this using a rolling 30-day average based on your end-of-day balance.

The Business Essentials Plus takes a tiered approach by business account balance:

Cash-back rate Qualifying balance 2.5% $15,000 to $74,999 3% $75,000 to $149,999 3.5% $150,000+

Those rewards have a cap too. But U.S. Bank advertises it as an annual limit ($200,000), versus the other card’s monthly total.

I reached out to a U.S. Bank spokesperson to find out if this difference affects how you receive rewards or how the bank determines qualifying balances. They said it does not. The setup simply reflects different customer needs. The Business Essentials is geared toward small businesses with “annual revenues below $500,000.” The Plus is a fit for larger small businesses.

That tracks with the major disparity between the cards: their annual fees. Business Essentials doesn’t charge one. The Plus has a whopping $295 price tag. You do largely get more for that money, though not a 0% intro APR period

Business Essentials Card Business Essentials Plus Bonus category cash back None. 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each month on up to $200,000 annually. You don’t need to pick a category. It’s automatic based on your spending. Categories include popular business expenses like airlines, dining, entertainment, office supply stores and utilities. Prepaid travel 6% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in U.S. Bank’s Travel Center. 10% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in U.S. Bank’s Travel Center. Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $5,000 in the first 150 days of opening your account. Earn $1,000 cash back by spending $15,000 in the first 150 days of opening your account. 0% intro APR period 0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 billing cycles, and then the ongoing APR of 16.99%-27.99% Variable APR . None. Foreign transaction fee 3 %. None. Visa benefits Traditional level. Includes zero liability, 24/7 global assistance and purchase protection. Signature level. Includes Traditional level features, plus additional benefits like travel accident insurance and lost luggage reimbursement.

Both cards also offer the bank’s ExtendPay service. This splits eligible purchases into fixed monthly payments without interest. (There is a monthly fee of up to 1.6% of the purchase amount.)

You’ll get U.S. Bank Spend Management with either too. This lets you create virtual cards, set spending controls and otherwise manage employee cards . New cardholders have access to this platform’s paid tier for six months, per the U.S. Bank spokesperson. That level unlocks additional customization options, like setting custom transaction rules and creating expense policies.

Beware if you invest a lot of effort in those features. They’ll cost you $79/month or $799/year to keep.

U.S. Bank’s cards versus the competition

There are a host of cash-back business cards . U.S. Bank’s new options aren’t miles apart from the alternatives. But they do uniquely combine lots of positives from different mainstream competitors.

2 % cash back of the For instance, the Business Essentials card matches the industry-leading unlimited% cash back of the Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card . There’s a relationship bonus, like with Bank of America. The 0% intro APR length meets the 12 months issuers like AmEx and Chase offer.

Heck, U.S. Bank even kind of stole what Capital One has done with Jennifer Garner! (My elder millennial heart loves that it’s Dark Angel versus Alias for your business card loyalties.)

You can get bigger business card sign-up bonuses elsewhere. However, you’ll need to buy more faster. The Business Essentials offers 150 days to hit its spending requirement. That’s 60 days more than most cards. The extra time makes earning the bonus easier if you don’t have a major expense coming up.

U.S. Bank also previously told NerdWallet it accepted applicants starting with credit scores of 670. That’s lower than other issuers. The U.S. Bank spokesperson wouldn’t confirm a starting FICO score for the Business Essential cards. But they did say the “criteria is the same for our newly released cards and our existing products portfolio.”

Altogether, this is a compelling package. How the Business Essentials Plus stacks up is another story.

Card issuers have started introducing more cash-back cards with high annual fees. I dislike this trend for small-business owners. Many already face rising costs due to high interest rates, tariffs and more.

295 annual fee; terms apply; see The Plus at least raises the rewards bar versus the relatively new and similarly expensive Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card ($annual fee; terms apply; see rates and fees ). But it doesn’t refund your annual fee if you hit a set spending threshold, as pricey options from Capital One and Truist do.

That would be nice since these cards are undoubtedly targeted for heavy spenders. And if that’s not your business, this level of annual fee becomes harder to justify.

Are the new U.S. Bank business cards worth it?

The Business Essentials card is, especially if U.S. Bank already has your business. But it’s excellent even if you don’t. It’s hard to beat a business card with unlimited 2 % cash back and no annual fee.

It might even be worth opening a business checking account with the bank to qualify for elevated rewards. This is surely what U.S. Bank would like you to do.

These cards are its latest bid to win more small-business customers. Since the start of 2025, these efforts include adding a business bank account, building a free educational hub for business owners and expanding its business bankers into new states. Our editorial team likes that new U.S. Bank business account in particular. It’s a rare option from a brick-and-mortar with no monthly maintenance fee.

Getting your money’s worth is tougher for the Business Essentials Plus, but not impossible for bigger businesses. The cash back can certainly offset the fee. This is even easier if you have enough money in the bank to qualify for the relationship bonus or spend enough in the 5% bonus categories:

Cash-back rate Break-even annual spend 2%. $14,750. 2.5%. $11,800. 3%. $9,833.33. 3.5%. $8,428.57. 5% $5,900.

The better bet for most smaller businesses? Pair the Business Essentials card with the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card instead.

Our editorial team has long liked that U.S. Bank business card since it’s a rare option with unlimited bonus category rewards. That bonus cash-back rate (3%) is lower than the Plus. But the card doesn’t have an annual fee and there’s a lot of overlap between the categories, including dining, office supply stores and cell phone service providers.

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