New Orleans Man Wins $100,000 in NerdWallet’s Debt-Free December Sweepstakes

Meet Mike Noland, one of the winners of NerdWallet’s Debt-Free December sweepstakes.

We talked to Mike to find out how he feels about the win and what he plans to do with the money.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

A: I live in New Orleans. I do valet downtown — we just had the Super Bowl and we just had Taylor Swift come through. I like doing valet . I work overnight, and I do Uber during the day. It’s cool working downtown and meeting new people.

Photo courtesy of Mike Noland.

Q: What was your first thought when you found out you won?

A: This is surreal. It’s almost like I’m in shock a little bit. It’s literally the perfect timing when I need it the most. It’s unbelievable.

Q: Who will you tell first?

A: I’ll tell my dad and my sister first. My whole family has been through a lot these last couple years. To be able to help my dad and family with a lot of stuff they’ve been going through is the most important part.

Four years ago, it started with my mom passing, then Hurricane Ida and then my dad had cancer for the third time. My sister and I moved back into our house because we wanted to help him out with his cancer treatment.

Q: What do you plan to do with the money?

A: I honestly didn't think this was real until today.

I’m going to get back into school and pursue nursing, probably. I really feel like that’s my passion and that’s what I really want to do. I want to go into oncology so I could hopefully help people.

That’s what most of the money would go toward. Student loans and a lot toward my education.

Q: Before winning, what were your top financial priorities or concerns?

A: Student loans for one. And two credit cards that I have a little bit of debt with. My car note. My current living expenses. Rent. But mostly student loans.

Q: What does this win make you appreciate most right now?

A: It makes me appreciate the little things. My family doesn’t even know yet. I appreciate them more than anything. With this win, it makes me appreciate that there are people out there like y’all who are doing this for people. I’m blown away.

Q: If you could sum up this experience in one sentence, what would it be?

A: Life has a funny way of working itself out.

How to handle a windfall

Plenty of us dream about what we would do with a large sum of money. And for some, that daydream becomes a reality.

If you find yourself with a windfall , NerdWallet recommends you consider making a solid plan for your newfound money before you spend any of it. Mike says he will “absolutely” consider working with a financial expert

Each person will approach a windfall differently, but planning for the money — and refraining from spending it right away — are solid strategies that will work for everyone.

A windfall plan might include researching any tax implications associated with the money, prioritizing any existing debt you have, adding an extra cushion to your emergency fund , investing in your future and setting aside a portion for fun.

