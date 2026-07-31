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Two Ways to Invest in Anthropic Pre-IPO
You can’t buy Anthropic stock yet because it hasn’t gone public, but it’s moving toward an IPO. In the meantime, there are other ways to get Anthropic exposure.
Sam Taube writes about investing for NerdWallet. He has covered investing and financial news since earning his economics degree from the University of Maryland in 2016. Sam has previously written for Investopedia, Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, Wealth Daily and Investment U, and has worked as an editor for Investment U, Wealth Daily and Haven Investment Letter. He is based in Brooklyn, New York.
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The contents of that prospectus aren’t publicly available. But based on what we know about Anthropic’s financials, it seems to be outgrowing its main competitor, OpenAI. A Wall Street Journal report from late May projected, based on figures provided to Anthropic investors, that the company may have turned a small profit in the second quarter of this year
We don’t know the date, proposed ticker symbol or proposed share price for the Anthropic IPO yet. We also don’t know whether retail investors will be allowed to participate directly in the IPO, or which brokers would sell IPO shares. In the case of the SpaceX IPO, only five brokers — Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi and E*TRADE — offered IPO shares directly.
. Anthropic’s exact timeline is not known, but the latest reporting still points toward an IPO in October of this year.
Can you buy pre-IPO shares of Anthropic as an accredited investor?
Shares of certain private companies are available to accredited investors — people who have a net worth of at least $1 million, or an annual income of at least $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 for married couples, or certain financial licenses.
Several websites, such as Forge Global and Hiive, function as online exchanges in which accredited investors can trade these private shares. However, Anthropic is notoriously strict about this kind of thing. Its website states that it does not allow share sales without board approval, and that purported third-party sales of Anthropic shares may not be legitimate
Forge Global and Hiive both have pages about Anthropic, but don't get your hopes up: Both websites explicitly state that shares are not available on their platforms. (Shares of Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, are available on both of these marketplaces. Check out our article on investing in OpenAI for more information.)
Funds with pre-IPO exposure to Anthropic
Despite the Anthropic board’s tight grip on pre-IPO shares, there are a few publicly traded funds that own stakes in Anthropic — or at least, say they do.
By screening SEC filings, we found four funds available to retail investors that claim to have at least 2.5% of their assets in Anthropic shares.
Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ): 18.1% of assets, allegedly, as of March 31, 2026
*DXYZ is invested in a special purpose vehicle, Magnitude ANC III, which has “economic exposure to Anthropic PBC Series B Preferred Shares” according to its website. This claim could be legitimate, but the “economic exposure” phrasing feels suspicious to our team, especially in light of Anthropic’s warning about third-party investments. We have left a message at a phone number associated with Destiny Tech100 asking for clarification, and will update this article if we get a response. Use caution when deciding whether to invest in this fund.
Public companies that supply and own stakes in Anthropic
Another indirect way to get Anthropic exposure before its IPO is by investing in its partners. There are several large, publicly traded tech companies that both act as suppliers to Anthropic and own multibillion-dollar equity stakes in the company. We’ve listed a few of Anthropic’s biggest shareholder-vendors below:
Alphabet (GOOG): Owns a stake in Anthropic worth more than $120 billion (more than 12% of Anthropic’s value) and is a major supplier of computer hardware and cloud computing services to the company
Amazon (AMZN): Has invested at least $33 billion in Anthropic over the last few years (that stake may now be worth significantly more due to increases in Anthropic’s valuation). Also a major hardware and cloud services supplier to Anthropic
Be careful: The Big AI IPOs haven’t gone great so far
Yup, it’s time for that part of the article where we harp on the risks of investing in big, flashy IPOs. But this time, we have a concrete, recent example.
SpaceX (SPCX) — which, in terms of valuation, largely consists of its subsidiary xAI, an Anthropic competitor — is down almost 20% from its IPO price.
Maybe that’s a temporary dip, or maybe it’s peculiar to SpaceX. Or maybe it’ll just be the first of many trillion-dollar AI IPOs that fail to live up to their own hype. Would-be Anthropic shareholders should prepare themselves for that possibility, too.
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