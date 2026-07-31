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Two Ways to Invest in Anthropic Pre-IPO

You can’t buy Anthropic stock yet because it hasn’t gone public, but it’s moving toward an IPO. In the meantime, there are other ways to get Anthropic exposure.

Sam Taube
Chris Davis
Published
This article originally appeared in NerdWallet's investing newsletter, the Nerdy Investor. You can subscribe for free here.
Pop quiz: What’s the largest AI lab in the world?
No, it’s not OpenAI. It’s Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot. As of its most recent fundraising announcement from May 28, Anthropic is worth $965 billion, making it slightly larger than its $852 billion rival OpenAI.
It’s also on track to earn a profit sooner, and to go public sooner. If you’re looking to get in on Anthropic’s IPO — or try to get a stake before the IPO — here are your options.

What’s the deal with Anthropic’s IPO?

Back in late March, Bloomberg reported that Anthropic was considering an IPO as soon as October of this year, citing unnamed company sources. On June 1, Anthropic confirmed parts of the report when it announced on its website that it had confidentially filed an investment prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The contents of that prospectus aren’t publicly available. But based on what we know about Anthropic’s financials, it seems to be outgrowing its main competitor, OpenAI. A Wall Street Journal report from late May projected, based on figures provided to Anthropic investors, that the company may have turned a small profit in the second quarter of this year. On the other hand, leaked OpenAI financial documents published in late June showed widening multibillion-dollar losses in 2024 and 2025.
We don’t know the date, proposed ticker symbol or proposed share price for the Anthropic IPO yet. We also don’t know whether retail investors will be allowed to participate directly in the IPO, or which brokers would sell IPO shares. In the case of the SpaceX IPO, only five brokers — Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi and E*TRADE — offered IPO shares directly.
If Anthropic IPO shares are made available to retail investors, they’ll probably be through one of the brokers reviewed by NerdWallet that offer IPO access.  Below is a list of those brokers with the highest overall ratings.
OpenAI was once thought to be on a faster IPO track, but a late-June New York Times report citing OpenAI insiders said that it is now leaning toward waiting until 2027. Anthropic’s exact timeline is not known, but the latest reporting still points toward an IPO in October of this year.

Can you buy pre-IPO shares of Anthropic as an accredited investor?

Shares of certain private companies are available to accredited investors — people who have a net worth of at least $1 million, or an annual income of at least $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 for married couples, or certain financial licenses.
Several websites, such as Forge Global and Hiive, function as online exchanges in which accredited investors can trade these private shares. However, Anthropic is notoriously strict about this kind of thing. Its website states that it does not allow share sales without board approval, and that purported third-party sales of Anthropic shares may not be legitimate.
Forge Global and Hiive both have pages about Anthropic, but don't get your hopes up: Both websites explicitly state that shares are not available on their platforms. (Shares of Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, are available on both of these marketplaces. Check out our article on investing in OpenAI for more information.)

Funds with pre-IPO exposure to Anthropic

Despite the Anthropic board’s tight grip on pre-IPO shares, there are a few publicly traded funds that own stakes in Anthropic — or at least, say they do.
By screening SEC filings, we found four funds available to retail investors that claim to have at least 2.5% of their assets in Anthropic shares.
*DXYZ is invested in a special purpose vehicle, Magnitude ANC III, which has “economic exposure to Anthropic PBC Series B Preferred Shares” according to its website. This claim could be legitimate, but the “economic exposure” phrasing feels suspicious to our team, especially in light of Anthropic’s warning about third-party investments. We have left a message at a phone number associated with Destiny Tech100 asking for clarification, and will update this article if we get a response. Use caution when deciding whether to invest in this fund.
» Want to add these ETFs to your portfolio? Check out the best ETF platforms

Public companies that supply and own stakes in Anthropic

Another indirect way to get Anthropic exposure before its IPO is by investing in its partners. There are several large, publicly traded tech companies that both act as suppliers to Anthropic and own multibillion-dollar equity stakes in the company. We’ve listed a few of Anthropic’s biggest shareholder-vendors below:
» Wondering if you're using the right platform? See our list of the best online brokers for stock trading

Be careful: The Big AI IPOs haven’t gone great so far

Yup, it’s time for that part of the article where we harp on the risks of investing in big, flashy IPOs. But this time, we have a concrete, recent example.
SpaceX (SPCX) — which, in terms of valuation, largely consists of its subsidiary xAI, an Anthropic competitor — is down almost 20% from its IPO price.
Maybe that’s a temporary dip, or maybe it’s peculiar to SpaceX. Or maybe it’ll just be the first of many trillion-dollar AI IPOs that fail to live up to their own hype. Would-be Anthropic shareholders should prepare themselves for that possibility, too.
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