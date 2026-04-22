Which Brokers Might Offer Shares in the SpaceX IPO?

The biggest initial public offering in history is expected to happen this summer. But will you be able to invest in the SpaceX IPO?

Maybe. It might depend on which broker you use. But also, should you buy SpaceX shares, or any shares in an IPO for that matter? That’s a trickier question.

What’s the deal with the SpaceX IPO?

SpaceX is the world’s largest space company in terms of launch activity, and performed roughly half of all orbital launches worldwide in 2025. It’s also the parent company of xAI, a technology company which in turn owns the Grok AI chatbot and the social media platform X (formerly Twitter.)

Which brokers will offer SpaceX shares?

E*TRADE

According to the report, E*TRADE is poised to take a leading role in the IPO, as its parent company, Morgan Stanley, is one of the main underwriters of the offering.

So what else is good about E*TRADE? For one, its investment selection is huge. It offers stocks, bonds, options, mutual funds, ETFs and futures (but not crypto). But it also offers extensive educational resources. Webinars, videos, articles, tools with integrated educational content… No matter what your learning style is, E*TRADE has an educational resource for it.

However, we’ll note its website and platform can be hard to navigate and it pays almost no interest on uninvested cash. So if you’re interested in E*TRADE solely for the SpaceX IPO, be sure you understand its drawbacks, too. See our full E*TRADE review for more details.

Fidelity

Fidelity may also get a piece of the action, although the report suggests it may not play as prominent of a role as E*TRADE. If it does participate in the IPO, anyone hoping to get in on the SpaceX IPO through Fidelity is in great hands — the company is a multi-year champion of NerdWallet’s Best-Of awards for investing platforms.

It has one of the best-designed apps and some of the best customer support options in the business, plus fantastic research tools (especially the screener) and a very wide investment selection — stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, mutual funds, precious metals and crypto.

However, it has a couple of shortcomings that might matter to the kinds of day traders who like riding IPO waves. It doesn’t offer futures, and unlike some of its peers, it still charges options trading fees. Check out our full Fidelity review for more information.

Which brokers might not offer SpaceX shares?

The Reuters report said that SpaceX is considering cutting Robinhood and SoFi out of the IPO altogether, meaning that IPO shares may not be available on those platforms. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied in an X post that the company is cutting Robinhood and SoFi out of its IPO process. NerdWallet has reached out to both for clarity, but neither provided a comment. Should any more clarity arise on this subject, we'll update it here.

Five other brokers reviewed by NerdWallet that offer IPOs — Charles Schwab, Moomoo, Webull, Zacks Trade and TradeStation — were not mentioned as playing a role in the IPO process in the Reuters report.

If the report is true, and the situation doesn’t change before SpaceX’s June IPO, then investors may need to open an E*TRADE account (or maybe a Fidelity account) to buy SpaceX shares at their debut.

But… is investing in an IPO even a good idea?

IPOs can be exciting, especially for short-term traders. The news hype around these events can sometimes drive an “IPO pop” — a brief rise above the initial offering price — creating an opportunity for quick profits.

But over the long term, many IPOs fail to deliver on the hype. A Nasdaq analysis of IPOs between 2010 and 2020 showed that about two thirds were underperforming the market at their third year of trading [0] View all sources Nasdaq . What Happens to IPOs Over the Long Run? . Accessed Apr 14, 2026.

That said, if you’re comfortable with the risk, we have a roundup of the best brokers that offer IPO access.

Other ways to invest in the space industry

SpaceX will almost certainly become the largest public company focused on space exploration, but it’s not the only space stock. In fact, there are a variety of well-established companies in the space industry. Below is a list of the top-performing space stocks that have been trading for at least 1 year and have a market cap of at least $1 billion, ranked by 1-year returns.

Ticker Company Performance (Year) PL Planet Labs PBC 1061.61% VSAT Viasat Inc 652.41% SATS EchoStar Corp 519.94% BKSY BlackSky Technology Inc 426.98% RKLB Rocket Lab Corp 351.42% GSAT Globalstar Inc 308.38% LUNR Intuitive Machines Inc 270.60%

Source: Finviz. Data is current as of market close April 20, 2026, and is intended for informational purposes only.