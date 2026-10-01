NerdWallet, Inc. is an independent publisher and comparison service, not an investment advisor. Its articles, interactive tools and other content are provided to you for free, as self-help tools and for informational purposes only. They are not intended to provide investment advice. NerdWallet does not and cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information in regard to your individual circumstances. Examples are hypothetical, and we encourage you to seek personalized advice from qualified professionals regarding specific investment issues. Our estimates are based on past market performance, and past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
We believe everyone should be able to make financial decisions with confidence. And while our site doesn’t feature every company or financial product available on the market, we’re proud that the guidance we offer, the information we provide and the tools we create are objective, independent, straightforward — and free.
So how do we make money? Our partners compensate us. This may influence which products we review and write about (and where those products appear on the site), but it in no way affects our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in thousands of hours of research. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable reviews of their products or services. Here is a list of our partners.
Why OpenAI, Anthropic and Oura Have Delayed Their IPOs
We talked to experts about why so many tech IPOs are getting pushed back, and what that means for investors.
Sam Taube writes about investing for NerdWallet. He has covered investing and financial news since earning his economics degree from the University of Maryland in 2016. Sam has previously written for Investopedia, Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, Wealth Daily and Investment U, and has worked as an editor for Investment U, Wealth Daily and Haven Investment Letter. He is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Chris Davis is a Managing Editor on the Investing team. He has passed the Series 65 (Uniform Investment Adviser Law Exam) and covered the stock market, investing strategies, investment accounts and cryptocurrency. His work has appeared in The Associated Press, The Washington Post, MSN, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Newsday and TheStreet.
Published in
Updated
How is this page expert verified?
NerdWallet's content is fact-checked for accuracy, timeliness and relevance. It undergoes a thorough review process involving writers and editors to ensure the information is as clear and complete as possible.
This article originally appeared in NerdWallet's investing newsletter, the Nerdy Investor. You can subscribe for free here.
A few months ago, I wrote about how OpenAI and Anthropic were widely expected to go public at trillion-dollar valuations as early as September or October, following SpaceX’s blockbuster initial public offering back in June.
Now, both of the big AI labs have officially pushed back their IPOs — Anthropic until at least November
They’re not the only tech companies that have announced and then delayed buzzy stock market debuts. Oura, the maker of those little smart rings you might have seen your health-conscious friends wearing, announced a multibillion-dollar IPO on Sept. 21
Why are so many hotly anticipated tech IPOs getting pushed back, and how should retail investors think about these companies? I talked to three IPO experts at some of the country’s most prominent universities to find out.
Why the delays? Part of it is the economic climate
“Market volatility has really picked up,” says Dr. Reena Aggarwal, director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University.
“Part of that is driven by the high-interest-rate environment that we’re in. That’s causing problems,” Aggarwal says.
Rising interest rates increase borrowing costs, which can eat into the bottom lines of publicly traded companies (especially those that aren’t profitable yet) and make investors more risk-averse. Case in point: The S&P 500 was almost completely flat for the month of September, as down days canceled out up days.
And while SpaceX raised a record-breaking amount of money in its IPO this summer, it’s had a bumpy ride since then, and still trades below its day-one closing price. That, too, may be spooking future IPO hopefuls. “It was trading at far below the offer price before it again picked up. That doesn’t send a strong signal to the market,” Aggarwal says.
But some companies may have overhyped themselves, too
According to Dr. Michael Ewens, the director of the Private Equity Program at Columbia Business School, there are also company-specific reasons for the recent IPO delays.
“OpenAI, Oura, all of these companies are hiring banks to go out and figure out demand for their shares. They’re getting peppered with questions, like ‘What do you expect margins to be in the next 10 years? What’s your capital expenditure? Is revenue growth flowing?’” Ewens says.
“Those questions may not have the best answers. And then you get hesitancy from the large institutional investors, like mutual funds, who have to put up the money in the IPO, and that can make you pull back,” he says.
Back in June, leaked OpenAI financial documents showed that the company lost nearly $39 billion last year
Dr. Jay Ritter, director of the IPO Initiative at the University of Florida Warrington College of Business, concurred in an email interview that some companies simply realized that they’re not ready to go public.
“With Oura, the company was trying to get a higher price than investors were willing to pay. This was the problem with the postponed Bamboo Insurance IPO a few weeks ago, too. Both are great companies, but Oura will have a difficult time maintaining its recent growth rate,” Ritter said.
“Other consumer product companies, including GoPro, Peloton, and SoulCycle (it attempted to go public in 2015), have been unable to continue their rapid growth. Investors are concerned about paying for growth that may not materialize,” he said.
AI safety concerns are harshing the vibe
Ritter and Aggarwal both added that safety concerns around OpenAI and Anthropic’s products have added to the IPO headwinds.
“OpenAI is not rushing its IPO because of the need to add safeguards in its latest large language models, to reduce the probability that the models will do something really bad, or that a bad actor will use them to create immense damage,” Ritter said.
Earlier this week, OpenAI told WIRED that it would delay the release of its latest AI model, GPT 6.1 Astra, due to safety concerns, weeks after several of its experimental models hacked private-sector and government websites without human input
How long will the delays last? When will companies decide the coast is clear?
According to Aggarwal, companies will likely wait for market volatility to die down before proceeding with their IPOs, which is hard to estimate a timeframe for.
Ewens says that there’s a good chance most IPOs will wait until the new year or even the spring, for a couple of reasons: The midterm elections and the holiday season.
“I would suspect that some of these firms are factoring in the major changes that could occur if Congress flips. Regulatory changes, extra scrutiny,” Ewens says.
Last week, NerdWallet’s news team wrote about how AI data center construction is deeply unpopular among voters from both major parties, and how the issue may particularly hurt Republican candidates given President Trump’s strong support of the AI industry and data center construction. Some candidates are calling for moratoriums on such construction.
We’re also coming up on a seasonal IPO roadblock. “Holidays matter. December tends to be slow, January even slower,” Ewens adds.
IPOs may not have as much upside as they did in the “old days”
Here at the Nerdy Investor, we are biologically incapable of writing about IPOs without citing Nasdaq’s study of market debuts between 2010 and 2020, written by Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh, which found that most were underperforming broad stock market indexes by their third year of trading
But on the other hand, companies are doing a lot more private-market fundraising than they used to (sometimes using online platforms which are only available to accredited investors), which means that ordinary retail investors are still left out from some of the best early entry points.
“In the old days, all the price discovery used to happen when the IPO took place. But now there are so many funding rounds happening before the IPO that a lot of price discovery has happened already. So the big bump-up in price is happening early on, and so if retail investors don’t have access to that, then they’re missing out on that piece,” Aggarwal says.
“A lot of the upside is happening in the private markets, before the company goes public,” she says.
NerdWallet writers are subject matter authorities who use primary, trustworthy sources to inform their work, including peer-reviewed studies, government websites, academic research and interviews with industry experts. All content is fact-checked for accuracy, timeliness and relevance. You can learn more about NerdWallet's high standards for journalism by reading our editorial guidelines.