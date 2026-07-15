First Look at the New Dallas Chase Sapphire Lounge

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has arrived — and with its whiskey-tasting room, complimentary facials and elevated small plates, it’s easily the best lounge in the airport . I got an early look before it opens its doors to the public on July 16, 2026.

Spanning more than 18,000 square feet, it's one of Chase's largest spaces of this kind, featuring expansive floor space and towering ceilings. Still, with DFW's crowds, a waitlist is never entirely out of the question.

The lounge joins the Centurion Lounge and the Capital One Lounge in Terminal D, rounding out the trifecta of premium bank-operated options at the airport. You can get in with an eligible Chase card, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® , or a Priority Pass membership.

Chase Lounge location in DFW

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club is located near gate D25 in Terminal D, which serves mostly international airlines, as well as a few international American Airlines flights. But even if you aren’t flying one of those airlines, it’s relatively easy to access the lounge as all the gates at DFW are connected post-security.

A free light-rail train called Skylink connects all five terminals, so you can zip between your gate and the lounge without exiting and re-entering security. Trains are supposed to arrive every two minutes, and the longest distance between the two farthest points is just nine minutes.

Design and layout

The main lounge area

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The lounge leans into the Sapphire brand's familiar, high-end signature aesthetic, with a rich blue-and-gold color palette. There’s also the network's trademark water vapor fireplace, which uses illuminated steam to mimic real flames.

The design also incorporates classic Texan elements, incorporating earthy tones that evoke the Texas plains, natural wood paneling and deep leather couches.

The whiskey lounge

The whiskey lounge at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The absolute showstopper in this lounge is a space you might entirely miss if you don't know it's there. Tucked behind a discreet entrance sits the network’s first-ever dedicated whiskey lounge.

A bartender stands behind a cart at the whiskey lounge at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Featuring a moody, premium club atmosphere, this space allows guests to sample an all-Texas lineup of bourbons and ryes from a dedicated bartender. You can also opt for a guided whiskey pairing, where you taste a flight alongside curated snacks like chocolate and cheese.

The whiskey cart at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The seating here is broken down into intimate, living room-style clusters with communal leather couches. Each section features a hidden smart TV for watching sports that, when turned off, doubles as a decorative wall mirror.

The whiskey lounge at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

I appreciated the contained, dedicated space for watching TV. The sports bro in me loves the idea of catching the game with a high-end bourbon before boarding a flight.

Seating elsewhere

Seating at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Because the lounge is split-level and sprawling, you can wander down wide hallways and constantly stumble upon secluded alcoves filled with deep armchairs and tables with charging outlets. Whether you want to work at a dining table near the buffet, join a group in the whiskey room or tuck yourself away with a book, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Food and drinks

The food

Small plates at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

I’ve been known to load up my plate with a good pound of chicken thighs at DFW's nearby Centurion lounge; I'm a competitive weightlifter and I like my protein! But in terms of flavor and variety, the food at the DFW Chase Sapphire Lounge is the best I've had at any airport lounge in Dallas.

The featured dishes come from Encina, a popular American restaurant in Dallas' Bishop Arts District that focuses on seasonal ingredients. The food was neatly plated and flavorful.

Eggplant at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The pistachio pesto eggplant Parmesan reminded me of a pizza without the crust, and the pesto added a nice flavorful touch.

Bacon and grits at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The bacon and cheddar grits was topped with thick, juicy bacon that wasn’t greasy at all. I’m normally not a bacon person, but I loved this dish.

Pancakes at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

And best of all were the blue corn butterscotch pancakes, which had a thick texture and almost savory flavor, perfectly sweetened with a caramel drizzle. Those are only served during breakfast, so consider this your reason to book a morning flight.

Burgers and cauliflower served at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Some food is served buffet-style by way of small plates. Other items are only available for order off an a la carte menu. To order those, you scan a QR code at your seat and submit your order by phone, and a waiter will bring the food to your table.

The drinks

The lounge’s coffee comes from Cherry Coffee, a women-owned business located in Fort Worth.

As far as boozy drinks go, there’s a lot to choose from outside of the whiskey lounge, including a curated wine list from Parcelle, Texas-made beers and even some nonalcoholic beers.

Cocktails at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The bartenders can also whip up fancy cocktails, which include signature drinks found across all Chase lounge menus, such as the signature Sapphire cocktail, which is made with muddled blueberries and goldenberries and a local gin or vodka. There are also some regionally inspired cocktails that use spirits made in Texas such as the Blueberry Fields, which uses Western Son blueberry vodka, made in Pilot Point (just north of Dallas).

Grab-and-go

A grab-and-go section at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Then there’s a grab-and-go area that includes packaged sandwiches, salads, fruit, parfaits, and hummus trays.

Chase says it's still testing this feature for now, which means it’ll only be open for limited hours. Capital One's lounge network popularized the concept of offering to-go food, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Chase’s version sticks.

Treatment room and wellness room

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport offers complimentary facials. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The highlight of my lounge day was getting a facial by L.A.-based Face Haus. Yes, this lounge (alongside a few others in Chase’s network) has two treatment rooms where you can book a complimentary 30-minute facial.

Believe it or not, this was the first facial I’ve ever gotten in my life, so I don’t have much to compare it to. But as a complete non-expert in the skincare department, I found it to be a pretty divine experience.

One note, though: Availability is not guaranteed. The only other time I ever attempted to get a facial was when I dropped into the Chase Lounge in San Diego , which also offers complimentary facials. But when I got there, they were already fully booked up, so go in with that expectation.

You also leave with a small skincare set after your session.

A wellness room at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

There are also two wellness rooms with armchairs. These spaces offer a bit more privacy if you need some quiet time.

Shower

Shower amenities at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

You can also reserve a shower time. There are two shower rooms, each offering extra amenities, like a shaving kit.

Family room

The family room at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

The lounge has dedicated family spaces, including a family room and private nursing room.

Even as a childless adult, I appreciate this setup. Allowing kids to burn off energy behind closed doors rather than in the main bar area is a win for everyone. The decor is charming, right down to a pint-sized Texan cowhide seat.

How to get in

Chase Lounge DFW: Is it worth it?

Small plates at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Yes, especially if you’re flying out of Dallas frequently.

The Dallas airport lounge landscape was already incredibly strong, and Chase just raised the bar. The Face Haus facials and the Texas whiskey lounge introduce high-end luxury concepts you simply won't find at the surrounding lounges.

The competition continues to improve, though. American Express recently announced major expansion plans for its DFW Centurion Lounge, including a walk-up custom ice cream window. And Capital One’s permanent grab-and-go food section gives it an advantage. Still, neither one offers anything close to free facials or a whiskey lounge.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® pretty compelling. I generally don’t recommend choosing a premium credit card purely for lounge access because the math often doesn’t work out in your favor. But if you frequently fly out of DFW and are in the market for a fancy credit card, this lounge makes thepretty compelling.

The information related to the J.P. Morgan Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card has been collected by NerdWallet and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this card.

American Express Platinum Card® , see To view rates and fees of the, see this page

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card , see To view rates and fees of the, see this page

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