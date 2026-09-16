Chase Sapphire Reserve Increases DoorDash Credit, Unveils Travel Offers

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Sally French is co-host of the Smart Travel podcast and a writer on NerdWallet's travel team. Before joining NerdWallet as a travel rewards expert in 2020, she wrote about travel and credit cards for The New York Times and its sibling site, Wirecutter.
Outside of work, she loves fitness, and she competes in both powerlifting and weightlifting (she can deadlift more than triple bodyweight). Naturally, her travels always involve a fitness component, including a week of cycling up the coastline of Vietnam and a camping trip to the Arctic Circle, where she biked over the sea ice. Other adventures have included hiking 25 miles in one day through Italy's Cinque Terre and climbing the 1,260 steps to Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi, Thailand.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders are finally getting a more meaningful discount on DoorDash restaurant orders. In honor of the card’s 10th anniversary, Chase announced it will boost the value of the DoorDash restaurant credit from $5 per month to $15 per month starting Oct. 1, 2026.
There are also new limited-time partner offers (with brands like IHG, Hyatt and JSX) and a Chase Ultimate Rewards® 5.5 million points giveaway.
Here’s all you need to know about the deals, and how you can maximize them.
DoorDash credit
The new and improved DoorDash benefit will add far more value for cardholders, but it’s only running through the end of 2029.
Starting Oct. 1, 2026:
The existing $5-a-month DoorDash credit will become a $15-a-month credit. Note that the credit is eligible for use on all DoorDash orders, including restaurant orders.
The two existing $10 monthly non-restaurant promo credits remain unchanged.
To get the credits, cardholders must enroll in DashPass, DoorDash’s membership that offers $0 delivery fees and discounted service fees. DashPass is complimentary for Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders for at least 12 months when activated by Dec. 31, 2027.
Combined, the credits represent $35 in total monthly DoorDash value, or $420 in annual value, but the non-restaurant credits are hard to use without additional spending. The increased restaurant credit can help offset a portion of this card’s $795 annual fee, but cardholders will still have to keep track and maximize other benefits (with other expiration dates) to make this card worth it.
Limited-time partner offers
Chase also unveiled some limited-time offers with partners for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®’s 10th anniversary. Cardholders must activate the offers first and pay with a Chase Sapphire Reserve® card.
$125 back on IHG hotels
Earn $125 back when you spend $500 or more on an eligible stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts in the U.S. only. Cardholders will need to activate and pay by Oct. 16, 2026. IHG properties range from high-end brands like Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, to affordable brands like Holiday Inn.
Note that this offer must be booked directly with IHG and does not work with stays booked through the Chase Travel portal. That means it’s not stackable with the card’s up to $250 credit for stays booked through The Edit. It also cannot be combined with another existing Chase discount, where cardholders can get up to $250 in statement credits through Dec. 31, 2027, on prepaid Chase Travel hotel bookings with a small handful of brands, including IHG.
However you can use this $125 credit and flex your IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status simultaneously. Platinum status is a complimentary benefit for cardholders through Dec. 31, 2027. Benefits of Platinum Elite status include free room upgrades (when available).
🤓Nerdy Tip
Make sure to link your accounts because it can take up to 3 weeks after linking your IHG One Rewards account for your elite status to activate.
Up to $200 back on JSX
Chase is offering up to $200 back when you spend $200 or more on JSX, an airline with semi-private flights. Passengers can fly in a 30-seat aircraft with business-class legroom and get access to private terminals.
If you can find a JSX flight that’s just barely over $200, you might be able to experience the semi-private jet experience while paying very little out of pocket. Here’s an example from Burbank, Calif. to Las Vegas for $209:
Activate and pay by Dec. 14, 2026, to take advantage of this one.
Other offers
Available now through Dec. 14, 2026:
$250 back when you spend $1,000 or more on a stay at Miraval and Alila properties in the U.S., which are part of the World of Hyatt.
$125 back when you spend $500 or more on a premium car rental with SIXT.
$350 back when you spend $1,500 on a vacation home with Wander.
A contest to win 5.5 million Chase Ultimate Rewards® points
From now through Nov. 6, 2026, Chase is also running a contest where cardmembers can post about their favorite trip since 2016 for a chance to win the grand prize of 5.5 million Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.
For the contest, Chase will select 10 finalists to advance to a public voting round. The winner of the vote will receive 5.5 million Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, while the other nine finalists each get 500,000 points.
Though the odds of winning the contest are low, these offers could help cardholders save some serious cash if it aligns with their travel plans. Plus, with the improved $15 DoorDash restaurant benefit, there really is such a thing as free lunch.