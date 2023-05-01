Chase Freedom Points Get More Rewarding for Apple (Limited Time)
Beginning May 1, 2023, Chase Freedom Flex℠ cardholders can redeem rewards for juicier deals on Apple products. Plus, this “Month of More” promotion also gives added deals when you redeem your points for gift cards, and higher bonuses when you shop through Chase’s bonus mall shopping portal.
Usually, cardholders can redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards® points for 1 cent each toward Apple merchandise. But through May 31, 2023, your points will be worth 10% more when you purchase Apple products through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal.
Here’s the full details of this month-long promotion for those who hold the Chase Freedom Flex℠ :
Apple: Redeem points on the Apple Ultimate Rewards® store for 1.1 cents each, a 10% boost.
Gift cards: Save up to 15% on merchants like Macy’s, Wayfair, Home Chef and Lowe's when you redeem your points for gift cards.
Shop Through Chase: Start your online shopping transaction through Chase’s portal and earn up to 10% bonus cash back from select stores.
This isn’t the first time cardholders have gotten similar bonus opportunities. Chase periodically offers elevated redemption rates on Apple products. In October 2022, cardholders had access to a limited-time offer.
There's an original Chase Freedom® version that is no longer accepting applications, but existing cardholders are still eligible for this promotion.
