Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, Bold Cards Update Bonus Offers
Beginning June 5, 2025, two of Chase’s Marriott Bonvoy credit cards are switching up their welcome bonuses for a limited time.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
For the first time since early 2024, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card holders can earn five free nights after spending $5,000 on eligible purchases within three months. The free nights are worth up to 50,000 points each, making this bonus worth a potential 250,000 points.
Previously, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card offered a two-tier bonus: three free nights after spending $3,000 within three months of account opening. Plus, 50,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 within six months.
Other features of the card will stay the same. The annual fee remains $95, and you’ll earn:
6 points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
3 points per $1 spent on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
2 points per $1 on all other purchases.
Cardholders also get an annual free night award worth up to 35,000 points, Silver Elite status and more.
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card
With the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card, new cardholders can earn 60,000 points and one free night after spending $2,000 in the first three months from account opening. The free night is worth up to 50,000 points.
Before, the welcome offer was 30,000 points after you spent $1,000 within three months.
Otherwise, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card also remains unchanged. The $0-annual-fee card includes Silver Elite status and earns:
3 points per $1 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
2 points per $1 spent on grocery store purchases, rideshare purchases, and select food delivery.
2 points per $1 spent on select streaming, internet, cable and phone services.
1 point per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.
NerdWallet values Marriott points at 0.9 cent each, meaning each free night award worth up to 50,000 points translates to a value of at least $450. You can combine the award with 15,000 points, allowing for a booking worth up to 65,000 points, but you can’t combine it with cash. Note that free night awards expire one year after they’re issued.
