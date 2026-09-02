Here’s Why Chicken Is So Expensive Now

Hanna Horvath is a personal finance journalist and Certified Financial Planner® who covers the psychology, culture, and economics of money. At NerdWallet, she writes about the forces shaping how people earn, spend, and feel about their finances — translating complicated economic news into clear, useful advice on everyday decisions.
Before joining NerdWallet, Hanna was managing editor at Bankrate, where she oversaw personal finance coverage across banking, credit, and consumer money trends. She's also the founder of Your Brain on Money, a newsletter and media brand that explores why money feels the way it does. Her work has appeared in NBC News, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Inc Magazine, among others. When she's not writing about money, Hanna can be found running through Brooklyn, working through her annual stack of 100 books, or testing out a new coffee shop. She's based in New York.