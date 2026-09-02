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Here’s Why Chicken Is So Expensive Now

We know food prices have gone up, but this practical protein is supposed to cheap. So when – and why – did chicken become the splurge?

Hanna Horvath (C)
Hilary Giorgi
Updated
How can Costco sell a whole chicken for $4.99 while a Michelin-star restaurant charges nearly $30 for chicken wings?
Our video breaks down why chicken has gotten so expensive, from rising food and labor costs to America’s growing obsession with protein, and reveal why the cheap chicken we grew up with may never have reflected its true cost.
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