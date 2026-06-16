What to Buy (and Skip) on Prime Day 2026

Prime Day is almost here, and it’ll be hard to avoid if you have a pulse, a Prime membership, and a smartphone. The four-day event runs June 23-26, which is a change from the past mid-July timing.

It’s Amazon’s way of keeping us interested and engaged, and jumping out ahead of July Fourth sales, says Samantha Gordon, deals editor at Consumer Reports.

The timing also coincides with peak summer spending and rising gas prices. Some consumers might sit this one out. According to a NerdWallet survey , 45% of Americans say they'd like to cut back on their nonessential spending, including shopping.

If you do choose to shop Prime Day deals, we’re here to help you be smart about what you buy.

Amazon ain’t the only game in town

You need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day savings, and that’ll cost you $139 per year. Eligible customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial though, or you could just pay for a month at $14.99. If you’re not a member and don’t want another subscription, you can shop elsewhere for similar deals.

“What happens every time Amazon announces a sale is all the other retailers are like, ‘oh, me too,’” Gordon says.

Walmart and Best Buy announced competing sales that run longer, June 22-28. Target’s Circle Deal Days event runs the exact same dates as Prime Day, June 23-26. Those sales might offer the same or similar pricing without a membership fee, Gordon says.

Click around, and consider this list as you shop.

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Buy: Little treats and low-cost essentials

We get it. Shopping online can provide joyful respite from the day to day. You get to scroll, purchase and look forward to a package.

“If you're going to do that, go for the lower-cost stuff, so you're not blowing through your budget," Gordon says.

She says health and beauty products, clothing and household goods can serve as impulse buys that won’t break the bank.

If you use Amazon’s “subscribe and save” feature, check your order, says Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert who shares budgeting tips on her website.

“Those [items] could be cheaper if you buy them now, rather than continuing the subscription,” she says.

Skip: Back-to-school supplies

If you find a great buy on a JanSport or other top-brand backpack, go for it. But there’s no urgency around back-to-school stuff right now.

“Those sales generally start in July,” Gordon says. “It's not necessarily 'don't buy it,' it's 'do you need it right now?’” she says.

July and August will bring dedicated sales. You'll have your school supply lists by then, and you can count on hot deals when popular products are sold below market value to get customers in the store, Woroch says. Think cheap notebooks, pencils and pens.

Your kids need a new laptop and a couple 'fits before the first day? Coordinate based on your state’s tax-free shopping weekend — often in early August.

Buy: TVs, home audio and tech

Prime Day can bring Black Friday-like prices on TVs and other tech. Buzz around the World Cup could sweeten the deal(s).

"I think there will be a lot more sales,” Gordon says. “The World Cup is based here [in North America] and it is a bigger deal for Americans than it's ever been before,” she says.

That should translate to deals on anything home entertainment-related, including streaming devices, soundbars and surround speakers.

It’s also a good time to get a good sale price on a pair of high-end headphones. But don’t worry if you miss out.

“Prime Day prices come around several times a year,” Gordon says.

Often, without all the hype.

Skip: Large appliances and furniture

Bigger, more expensive household goods, like refrigerators, washers, dryers and mattresses are a “skip” during Prime Day, Woroch says.

July Fourth sales may bring better deals on appliances and furniture, and Labor Day definitely will, she says.

Buy: Small kitchen appliances

Instead, browse the bevy of deals on smaller gadgets that are easier to ship and set up on your own.

“Think blenders, air fryers, those types of techie kitchen goods,” Woroch says.

Target is offering up to 45% off select items from Cuisinart, Keurig and Ninja, for example, during its Circle Deal Days event.

It’ll be interesting to see what Amazon does with outdoor living during Prime Day. It is June, after all, and these are the things people want now.

“I think seasonal items are going to be big this year,” Gordon says.

Patio furniture, outdoor rugs, garden tools and lawn mowers will be worth a look, at least, she says.

Even grills, which don’t typically hit bottom dollar this time of year, could have deeper discounts for Prime Day.

“On the off-chance that there are sales on grills, that could be a really good opportunity,” Gordon says.

Woroch says a good deal for a grill this time of year would be 30% off. If you’re holding out for discounts in the 50%-70% off range, wait for end-of-season sales.

Top brands our deal-seeking Nerds want

Many NerdWallet writers are savers by nature, so we’ll be hunting around for worthy deals.

“I really want one of those $90 Bogg pool bags but only if I see a sale,” says NerdWallet personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer.

NerdWallet writer Amanda Barroso already has Bentgo lunchboxes for the kids in her cart. She’s just waiting for a price drop.

Editor Pamela de la Fuente is finally going to buy her son a new pair of baseball pants. He’s been in the same ones for three seasons. (See? We’re thrifty!)

Top tip for Prime Day shoppers

We could speculate all day on Prime Day deals, but in the end it comes down to you. Both Gordon and Woroch say strategic shopping is as simple as doing a little research up front.

“Analyze each product before you buy it," says Woroch, adding that you can check the history on Amazon’s product page.

Look for the “price history” link and click to open the “Alexa for shopping” window, which shows price changes over time. Third-party browser extensions , like The Camelizer and Keepa, make tracking prices a cinch, too.

Pay the most attention to price fluctuation on those high-dollar items you think you want, Gordon says. You want the deal to be real when you’re spending hundreds or more.

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