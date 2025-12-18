Las Vegas Woman Wins $100,000 in NerdWallet’s Debt-Free December Sweepstakes

Meet Angela Wilson, one of the winners of NerdWallet’s Debt-Free December Sweepstakes.

We talked to Angela to find out how she feels about the win and what she plans to do with the money.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

A: I've been in Las Vegas for 33 years. I've worked in a plethora of industries, from real estate to banking. That's where I was up until the day my department was laid off.

On January 29, 2024, I lost my job and also found my mother having a stroke. What a day. I have been unable to work, as I took on the duties of her full-time caregiver. The past two years have been a lot.

Photo courtesy of Angela Wilson.

Q: What do you plan to do with the money?

I'm going to spend it on paying off some A:I'm going to spend it on paying off some debt , and then I'm going to have to use it to get a car that I can depend on. My car is 18 years old.

My mom has lots of medical appointments. I'm always taking her here and there. I just want to know I can get us in the car and be safe. So that's my priority, a vehicle, and just being careful with what we do. Pay off some bills and hold on.

Q: Before winning, what were your top financial priorities or worries?

A: I was like, ‘Is this car gonna hold up?’ Any little thing could just throw a monkey wrench into everything.

Just thinking of those big expenses . This house. Little things go wrong. Thank God I have a home warranty , but that still costs money every month. They just raised the bill $25 a month starting next year.

Everything's so expensive. Jobs are scarce. Even if I had a job here, my mom needs a lot more attention than I'm able to focus on a job, even if it's from home. So those things have been stressful. Just watching my bank account go down wondering, ‘What am I going to do?’

Q: What’s one moment from this experience that you’ll never forget?

A: Just opening the email. I check my emails every day because they fill up with junk all the time. I was sitting propped up on my bed, scrolling through. My eye went to the subject line and I opened it. Then I'm like, ‘OK, is this spam?’

It was shocking, and I didn't want to get too excited. But I'm like, ‘If this is real, this is amazing.’ And just as it's progressed, it's seemed more real and more real.

Q: What have you learned from this experience?

A: Not everything is a scam . Give people a chance, give things a chance but be cautious. Do your research. Study up a little bit, and always check your emails so you don't miss out.

Q: If you had to sum up this win in one sentence, what would it be?

A: Biggest surprise of my life.

How to handle a windfall

We don’t all win cash sweepstakes. But some of us will come into money one way or another.

If you find yourself with a windfall , NerdWallet recommends you consider making a solid plan for your newfound money before you spend any of it. Angela says she’s going to seek expert advice.

Each person will approach a windfall differently, but planning for the money — and refraining from spending it right away — are solid strategies that will work for everyone.

A windfall plan might include researching any tax implications associated with the money, prioritizing any existing debt you have, adding an extra cushion to your emergency fund, investing in your future and setting aside a portion for fun.

How to enter NerdWallet’s Debt-Free December