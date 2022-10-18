Chase Sapphire Reserve Boosts Sign-up Bonus to 80,000 Points
Many or all of the products featured here are from our partners who compensate us. This may influence which products we write about and where and how the product appears on a page. However, this does not influence our evaluations. Our opinions are our own. Here is a list of our partners and here's how we make money.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been a fan favorite since it launched in 2016 with a limited-time 100,000 point sign-up bonus. But since early 2017, the best publicly available offer has been 60,000 points.
But as of Oct. 18, 2022, the card has upgraded its sign-up bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,200 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
That's 20,000 points higher than the standard offer, meaning you can receive 33% more Chase Ultimate Rewards® if you meet that spending threshold.
The card's hefty annual fee of $550 remains unchanged, as do its other benefits:
Ongoing rewards:
10 points per $1 spent on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
10 points per $1 spent on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5 points per $1 spent on air travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
3 points per $1 spent on travel and dining not booked with Chase.
1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Through March 2025: 10 points per $1 spent on Lyft (7 points per $1 spent on Lyft, plus 3 points per $1 spent on travel).
Other benefits:
Up to $300 a year in statement credit automatically applied to travel purchases.
Complimentary Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership.
Multiple hotel and airline transfer partners.
Primary rental car coverage of up to $75,000 for theft and collision damage.
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, NEXUS credit, worth up to $100.