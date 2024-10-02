VP Hopefuls Debate Economic Policy — More Substantively Than Their Running Mates
Economic topics took center stage in the vice presidential debate Tuesday night between Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The candidates defended their tickets while debating intensely on inflation, housing, child care and health care.
The debate, held in New York City and hosted by CBS, gave Walz and Vance the opportunity to more clearly define themselves to voters, as both were thrust quickly into the national stage this summer. In contrast to the presidential debate three weeks ago between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the vice presidential debate was strongly focused on policy.
Also unlike the first debate between Trump and Harris, the Walz-Vance debate remained civil and sometimes agreeable. The pair even found common ground in the fact that both have made public misstatements in the past — Vance in his prior condemnation of Trump and Walz incorrectly stating that he had been in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
But it was still a debate between candidates with stark conflicting views on most issues, especially abortion and immigration. They used their time to attack the others’ rivals at the top of the ticket. The biggest moment of tension between the two men came when Walz confronted Vance about whether he believed that Trump lost the 2020 election — Vance bypassed the question and instead pivoted to a claim about pandemic-related censorship on Facebook.
As Walz and Vance supported their respective running mates, here’s what they had to say on some key economic issues:
The economy
Vance said Harris has already had the time to enact her policy plans, some of which he said “even sounds pretty good”: “If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle-class problems, then she ought to do them now.”
Walz attacked Trump for his contributions to the state of the economy the Biden-Harris administration inherited. He said: “We were already, before Covid, in a manufacturing recession — about 10 million people out of work, largest percentage since the Great Depression.”
Walz also gave his appeal to voters when it comes to Trump’s tax policies: “How is it fair that you’re paying your taxes every year and Donald Trump hasn’t paid any federal tax in the last 15 years?”
Housing affordability
Harris wants to increase housing production and encourage first-time home buying through downpayment support. Walz supported Harris’ plans and attacked Trump’s plan to seize federal lands
Trump wants to make housing more affordable by seizing federal lands, providing tax incentives and deporting immigrants. Trump has stated many times that migrants have driven up competition and increased housing prices — this claim is false, but Vance said he would share evidence after the debate via social media. Vance said that one of the strategies for lowering housing costs (in addition to Trump’s plan to deport migrants) would be lowering energy prices.
The VP candidates did agree on one thing, sort of. Walz said “The problem we've had is that we've got a lot of folks that see housing as another commodity." Vance also said “We should get out of this idea of housing as a commodity,” before returning to more rhetoric related to immigration.
Health care
Vance promised to cover preexisting conditions if Trump is elected.
Walz spoke about Trump’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act and his attempts to repeal it during his time in office.
On abortion, Vance rebuffed the conjecture that he supported a national ban on abortion, although he did support a bill that would have done just that in 2022. He added that he wants the Republican Party to be pro-family: “I want us to support fertility treatments. I want us to make it easier for moms to afford to have babies.”
Meanwhile, Walz fiercely denied Trump’s accusation that he supports abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy.
Child care
Vance claimed that Trump’s plan to levy a 10% tariff on all foreign imports (with up to 60% for Chinese imports and 100% for vehicle imports from Mexico) would bring in money that would help bring down child care costs. Walz disagreed and said the tariffs would raise prices, which has been backed up by economists from all over the spectrum, including the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.
Walz said Harris would make a paid family leave a priority. “A federal program of paid family medical leave and help with this will enhance our workforce, enhance our families and make it easier to have the children that you want.” Vance said there is a bipartisan solution to child care.
There are no additional debates scheduled for either the presidential or vice presidential candidates.
By midnight on the East Coast, the Polymarket, a prediction market platform, projected a 65% chance that upcoming polls will show Vance won the debate.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
