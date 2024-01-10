What Does the Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Mean for Crypto?

The impact of the approval on cryptocurrency markets started to manifest days before the approval announcement itself. For example, the price of Bitcoin jumped more than 7% over the course of Monday, Jan. 8, when CNBC reported that sources close to the SEC said approval was imminent.

But wait — weren’t there already Bitcoin ETFs on the market?

Yes and no. There were already crypto-related ETFs and trusts out there, but there has never been a spot Bitcoin ETF on the market before Wednesday’s approval.

What is a spot Bitcoin ETF?

A spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund — a highly liquid fund that changes price throughout the trading day, just like a stock — that directly tracks the price of Bitcoin, primarily by holding a large amount of the cryptocurrency itself. It’s similar to a spot gold ETF, which holds physical gold bullion on behalf of its shareholders.

These are the first spot Bitcoin ETFs to win SEC approval to trade on a major exchange, although there are other funds on the market that attempt to track the price of Bitcoin by other means.

For example, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) invests in Bitcoin futures, not Bitcoin itself. Its returns can diverge substantially from those of Bitcoin.

As the first spot Bitcoin ETFs, the recently approved ETFs are the first cryptocurrency funds to trade on a major exchange and hold Bitcoin directly.

How many spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved? What are the fees?

Ten different would-be spot Bitcoin ETF issuers filed forms with the SEC earlier this week, disclosing the fees they intend to charge. Hashdex, which applied to hold spot Bitcoin in its crypto futures ETF, was also approved, bringing the total to 11.

The flood of SEC filings — which continued until hours before the SEC's approval announcement, and may continue afterwards — reflected an ongoing price war between issuers. Many Bitcoin ETFs are slashing their fees and offering promotional fee waivers for their first few months of trading.

Some issuers were looking to launch new Bitcoin ETFs, while others had existing funds that they were looking to convert into ETFs.

Quick facts about Bitcoin ETF fees

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) currently holds the title of least-expensive Bitcoin ETF, with an expense ratio of 0.20% that is waived for the first six months of trading or first $1 billion in assets under management.

Two other funds — the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) — offer the same fee waiver promo.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is waiving its fee until August 2024.

The Invesco Galaxy ETF (BTCO) is waiving its fee for its first six months or first $5 billion of assets, while the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is temporarily slashing its fee to 0.12% under those same terms.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is the most expensive, with an expense ratio of 1.50%.

Top 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by expense ratio

Below is a list of the approved ETFs and their fees, in order from lowest to highest fee:

ETF name & symbol Fee Notes Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) 0.20% Fee waived for first six months of trading or first $1 billion in fund assets, whichever comes first. Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) 0.21% Fee waived for first six months of trading or first $1 billion in fund assets, whichever comes first. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) 0.25% Fee reduced to 0.12% for first 12 months of trading or first $5 billion in fund assets, whichever comes first. VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) 0.25% N/A. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) 0.25% Fee waived until Aug. 1, 2024. Franklin Templeton Digital Holdings Trust (EZBC) 0.29% N/A. WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) 0.30% Fee waived for first six months of trading or first $1 billion in fund assets, whichever comes first. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) 0.39% Fee waived for first six months of trading or first $5 billion in fund assets, whichever comes first. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) 0.80% N/A. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (DEFI) 0.90% N/A. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 1.50% N/A.

Source: SEC EDGAR system. Data is intended for informational purposes, not for trading purposes.

All 11 ETFs began trading on Thursday, Jan. 11. It's worth noting that although spot Bitcoin ETFs are designed to track the price of Bitcoin directly by holding it, there is no guarantee that they will deliver exactly the same returns as the cryptocurrency itself.

What do the approvals mean for Bitcoin?

Peter Eberle, the chief investment officer of California-based crypto investment firm Castle Funds, said in an email interview that an approval would have a positive impact on the price of bitcoin.

“Many investors can’t currently get exposure. For example, many people with 401(k)s, IRAs and similar accounts can’t easily access Bitcoin. These investors will be able to allocate funds going forward. This will drive demand in coming years,” Eberle said.

However, Eberle also cautioned that bullish sentiment could be overblown, because the ETF approvals do not necessarily guarantee billions of dollars of inflows on the first day of trading.

"Expectations might be too bullish for a short-term impact,” he said.

James Lawrence, the CEO of Florida-based blockchain startup NFTY Labs, said in an email interview that he was bullish on Bitcoin.

“I think we will see new all-time highs for Bitcoin,” he said, predicting that such highs could even top $100,000.

Bitcoin is trading below $47,000 at the time of writing, and so a price above $100,000 would entail the cryptocurrency rising in value by more than 100%.

What happened with the SEC’s social media on Tuesday?

Earlier this week, investors got a preview of the effect of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval on the price of Bitcoin — in the form of an unauthorized post from the SEC’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, the SEC posted a statement announcing the approval of several Bitcoin ETFs. Multiple news outlets, including CNBC and MarketWatch, reported on the “approval.”

But a few minutes later, SEC Chair Gary Gensler posted that the SEC’s account had been “compromised,” and that the statement had been posted in error. It is unclear at the time of writing whether the account was hacked to post a false statement, or whether the SEC had prematurely posted a genuine statement by mistake.

The price of Bitcoin leaped upward by roughly $1,000 on the initial SEC post — but then fell by roughly $2,000 on Gensler’s correction post, before recovering slightly.

Source: Finviz. Data is intended for informational purposes only, not for trading purposes.

What do the approvals mean for other crypto investments?

“Crypto tokens are highly correlated. If BTC does make a big price move, then other tokens will also participate to some degree. It will also make it likely that we will see an ETH ETF, which could provide significant tailwinds for ETH,” Eberle said, referring to Bitcoin by its ticker symbol “BTC” and Ethereum by its ticker symbol “ETH.”

Eberle said he thinks that ETF approvals will likely be limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum for the time being.

“BTC and ETH ETFs seem the most likely candidates, since BTC and ETH already trade as commodities on the CME,” he said, referring to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a futures exchange. “The other tokens have greater hurdles to overcome, as the SEC still considers many to be unregistered securities.”

However, Lawrence is more bullish on these “other tokens,” which are also called altcoins.

“We will see institutions wanting to invest in smaller, more liquid assets outside of BTC and ETH,” Lawrence said. He also said he believes that crypto futures trading will persist — and perhaps grow — even after spot crypto ETFs come online, in part thanks to the launch of Coinbase’s international crypto derivatives exchange in 2023.

In sum, experts are divided about the immediate market impact of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval. They agree that it is likely to have a positive effect on the price of Bitcoin — but just how much of a positive effect, and how many other crypto assets will be affected, remains to be seen.

Investors could start to find out as soon as this week.