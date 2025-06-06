Royal Caribbean Ovation Review: High-Tech out West

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas is making waves — not just for its skydiving simulator or bumper cars, but because it’s bringing megaship cruising to the West Coast.

Historically, most of Royal Caribbean’s largest, most exciting ships have stayed in the Caribbean, leaving West Coast cruisers with older, smaller and less innovative vessels. But in June 2025, Ovation of the Seas started sailing from Los Angeles, offering itineraries to Mexico and beyond. With a capacity of just over 4,100 passengers, it’s the largest ship to sail out of Los Angeles.

I joined a three-night industry sailing — which was limited to travel agents, media and other industry players — to preview what this ship brings to California cruisers.

Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas began sailings out of Los Angeles to Mexico in June 2025. (Photo by Sally French)

While Ovation debuted in 2016 and isn’t the newest in the fleet, it’s still loaded with high-tech thrills and smart design. Ultimately, I’d prefer sailing on a newer, larger vessel — but this ship still feels sufficiently modern, with enough activities to keep me entertained. And given that it generally comes in at a lower price tag than other Royal Caribbean ships, it’s hard to argue with its value.

First impressions: Surprisingly tech-forward

The pool deck on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

For West Coast travelers craving a big-ship experience without the cross-country flight, Ovation is a game-changer. It features a skydiving simulator, robotic bartenders and an observation capsule (which is a glass pod that lifts up and out over the ship to offer panoramic views).

It’s not as all-inclusive as some cruises, though. You’ll have to pay extra to experience some of those technological marvels. But it’s still one of the best-value ships in Royal Caribbean’s lineup.

Cabin prices vary depending on itinerary and season, but you can score a balcony room for less than $800 for two adults for a three-night sailing to Ensenada from Los Angeles. Longer sailings cost more. Expect to pay closer to $3,000 for two adults on a seven-night sailing along California’s coast. Still, that can be about half the price of what you’ll pay for a vacation on one of Royal Caribbean’s newer ships.

That shakes out to less than $150 per person per day, assuming two adults are sharing a balcony room. That price includes unlimited food (outside of the specialty dining), several activities and the room itself. It can be tough to find a hotel room for that price, let alone one that includes meals and entertainment.

Ship design and layout

It’s impossible to miss the North Star (that’s the observation tower) protruding from the top of the ship. The ship’s quirky design also features two huge panda statues reaching for each other across the floor-to-ceiling windows on the top floors.

A funky panda design on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

Where Ovation shines most is in its flexible use of space. The SeaPlex is a multiuse indoor arena that transforms throughout the day. I played pickleball in the morning, laced up roller skates in the afternoon, bumped my way through bumper cars before dinner and shot hoops at night.

There are set times for each activity. When, say, the pickleball time is over, staff clear out the nets and bring out helmets and skates for roller skating. Later, bumper cars — which are stacked up on the sides of the walls — are rolled out onto the floor.

Bumper cars at the SeaPlex. (Photo by Sally French)

While some cruise ships have pickleball courts that sit vacant for most of the day, this system of transforming spaces works better. Sure, it requires some extra planning for when you can play basketball versus pickleball, but it’s an efficient way to squeeze more activities into a single space.

Royal Caribbean has plentiful hand-washing stations outside the buffet. (Photo by Sally French)

Elsewhere onboard, the thoughtful design continues. There are hand-washing stations everywhere, including this one at the buffet entrance. The ship also cleverly tucks away the places I wanted to avoid. The casino, which I consider a smoky eyesore, is on a lower floor and easy to avoid. Smoking areas are sequestered to an outdoor walkway that I didn’t even notice until halfway through the sailing.

But one element that missed the mark was the running track, which wraps around the main deck. Large sections of it are lined with lounge chairs, turning my jog into an awkward loop past people sipping mai tais. Unlike other ships that devote entire decks to loungers, this ship seems to cram them in wherever they fit.

Activities: High-adrenaline fun

Sure, it might not have a rollercoaster or 10-story waterslide, but Ovation is still jam-packed with activities. Here are some of the highlights.

RipCord by iFLY (usually an additional cost)

Sally French tries RipCord by iFLY. (Photo by Sally French)

I’ve always wanted to go skydiving, but the fear of the parachute not deploying has held me back. Finally, Ovation of the Seas let me experience skydiving via a skydiving simulator called RipCord by iFLY, which has skydiving simulators like this one across the U.S. With it, a vertical wind tunnel blasts you into weightlessness for two minutes. And yes, it was one of the most fun activities I’ve done all year.

RipCord by iFLY prices vary by sailing (and some ships have it for free on port days), but generally expect to pay $50.

North Star (usually an additional cost)

North Star is a glass capsule that lifts you more than 300 feet above sea level for panoramic views. Cool? Yes. In fact, it holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship.

But is it worth roughly $30 to ride? Only if you're sailing in a scenic area like Alaska or a city port. My ride offered views of fog and seagulls.

One note: Exact fees vary by cruise. Some sailings offer it for free, but other customers have reported it costing nearly $100. Time of day tends to play a big role in pricing, with sunsets on sea days commanding higher prices, than say, midday on a port day.

Assorted sports (included)

Many activities on the ship come included, though, like a 40-foot-tall rock-climbing wall.

The FlowRider surf simulator. (Photo by Sally French)

The FlowRider surf simulator is also included with your fare. That surprised me, given the effort involved in maintaining what’s essentially a trampoline-like surface with fast-flowing water.

I mentioned the SeaPlex earlier, and I spent most of my time here, as it’s a multipurpose sports court dedicated to different activities depending on the time of day, including bumper cars, roller skating, pickleball and basketball. The outer rim of the sports court has areas for archery, ping pong and video gaming.

All of these activities are included with your cruise fare, though some require reservations so plan ahead.

Multiple pools (included)

The indoor pool on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French) (Photo by Sally French)

There are multiple pools including two main pools — one indoor and one outdoor.

The Solarium is an adults-only pool. (Photo by Sally French)

There’s also an adults-only pool space called the Solarium, featuring lush gardens and a dedicated bar.

The splash area on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

A kids’ water play area called Splashaway Bay has water cannons and small waterslides.

Leisure activities (included)

There are also more traditional cruise options: nightly shows, trivia contests, karaoke and live music in the Royal Esplanade.

Cabins: Not flashy, but a good size and layout

A balcony room on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

Rooms on Ovation of the Seas won’t win design awards — the decor leans beige and boxy — but they’re good for groups. Generous under-bed storage and multiple closets make it easy to store luggage out of the way.

Rooms feature a coffee maker and cooler. (Photo by Sally French)

Nice touches include an in-room coffee maker and drink cooler.

A balcony room on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

Royal Caribbean put me in a balcony cabin, which strikes the balance between more breathing room than an interior room without the opulence of a suite (which I find a bit overkill anyway, as I’m out of my room most of the day exploring).

Still, for a traveler on a budget, interior “virtual balcony” rooms are a fun compromise: They feature massive floor-to-ceiling digital screens that display real-time views outside the ship. These can often cost about 30% less than a true balcony — fresh air not included.

Suites offer more space and perks (like access to the Coastal Kitchen restaurant), but unlike some other cruise lines (say the MSC Yacht Club and Princess Cruises’ Sanctuary Collection, Ovation’s suite program doesn’t feel especially elevated — no exclusive pools here.

Dining: Worth splurging on the specialty restaurants

Desserts at the Windjammer buffet. (Photo by Sally French)

The food that’s included on Ovation is fine. It’s neither great nor terrible. Options like the Windjammer buffet, a cute hot dog stand in the SeaPlex and main dining room cover the basics, but don’t expect culinary innovation. The real gems though were the specialty restaurants, which come with an extra cost.

Here were some of the key restaurants that I either visited often (or found particularly memorable):

Windjammer Buffet (included)

The Windjammer buffet. (Photo by Sally French)

It was easy to eat healthy via the salad bar which had more topping options than just the usual assortment of raw tomatoes and carrots.

The salad bar at the buffet has plentiful options. (Photo by Sally French)

There was also no shortage of pizza and burgers for picky eaters.

Food at the Windjammer buffet. (Photo by Sally French)

As far as the main entrees, the Mexican food was disappointingly bland, a big letdown for a sailing to Mexico. But other food did a better job of reminding me of the joy of a massive buffet — the ability to try a taste of all sorts of dishes. I went back for seconds of kheer, an Indian rice pudding with a subtly sweet, cardamom flavor.

Jamie's Italian by Jamie Oliver (costs extra)

Jamie's Italian is the best place to eat pasta on a Royal Caribbean ship, but prepare for the upcharge. (Photo by Sally French)

It can be tough to recommend splurging on a specialty dining restaurant when there’s so much free food available onboard. But Jamie’s Italian, led by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, is worth the extra cost.

Fresh pasta at Jamie's Italian. (Photo by Sally French)

Pasta is made fresh onboard from a small machine that sits on view in a corner of the restaurant, a far cry from the bland noodles you get at the buffet. The meals at this restaurant were indulgent without feeling heavy.

Black truffle risotto balls at Jamie's Italian. (Photo by Sally French)

Prices vary by sailing, but expect to pay about $25 for lunch or $55 for dinner per adult.

Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine (costs extra)

Royal Caribbean's Wonderland restaurant. (Photo by Sally French)

This restaurant is more about the spectacle than the flavor — think cotton candy cloches and menus that reveal text when painted with water. For fans of theatrical dining or Instagrammers who love posting picturesque food, it’s a must-visit. Again, prices vary by sailing, but expect to pay about $60 per adult for a meal here.

Crispy crab cones (left) and tomato water (right). (Photo by Sally French)

It’s not for picky eaters. The mostly seafood-based menu is served in small plates so you try a bunch of everything. And many dishes were things unlike anything I’d ever tried before. The waiter had to explain how to toss back the tomato water concoction like a shot, which was all part of a fun experience.

The mushroom dessert at Wonderland. (Photo by Sally French)

The most visually appealing dishes were often the least satisfying. Everyone at my table wanted to photograph the mushroom dessert I ordered, but it ended up being a flavorless meringue.

A dish called The Bird's Nest at the Wonderland restaurant. (Photo by Sally French)

One exception to the rule was a spin on deviled eggs called The Bird’s Nest. This was basically smoked deviled eggs served on top of thin, crunchy noodles resembling a bird’s nest.

Wonderland felt worthwhile because it was more than just a meal — it was a full-on culinary experience. My dining companions and I spent more than two hours here — and the time flew by — as we worked our way through unique menu items.

Drinking: Generic options, with a couple of standouts

As is the case with most cruises, the only included beverages are water, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk and juice. Alcohol, specialty coffees, fresh-squeezed juice and soda all cost extra.

Royal Caribbean sells beverage packages. The cheapest includes soda only (and the many Coca-Cola Freestyle machines throughout the ship are fun). There’s a fancier nonalcoholic package that also includes items like premium coffees (think lattes or cappuccinos), mocktails and fresh juices. The Deluxe Beverage package includes alcohol too. Drinks can otherwise be purchased a la carte.

On Ovation of the Seas, the bars are pretty expected and generic. There’s one by each pool. Many of the indoor bars have live music in the evenings, which brings nice energy to the bar and surrounding areas.

The Cheshire Cat Cosmo at the Wonderland restaurant. (Photo by Sally French)

But there’s little in the way of over-the-top memorable, save for two: the aforementioned Wonderland and the Bionic Bar. Wonderland’s must-order drink is the Cheshire Cat Cosmo, which takes the traditional cocktail (served with Grey Goose vodka to make it upscale) and tops it with raspberry cotton candy. It’s extra sweet and eye-catching.

A human employee prepares the drinks at the Bionic Bar. (Photo by Sally French)

The other must-stop bar is Bionic Bar. There, robotic arms shake, stir and pour drinks while cruisers watch and snap photos. Ultimately the drinks are the same quality your roommate can shake up in your living room, but the robotic arms are a fun party trick.

Is Ovation of the Seas worth it?

The Solarium is an adults-only pool. (Photo by Sally French)

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas isn’t the flashiest ship at sea, but it doesn’t try to be. Instead, it offers a smart mix of tech-forward features, multigenerational fun and cleverly used space — all at a price that undercuts the cruise line’s newest vessels.

Its strengths lie in its flexible activity spaces like SeaPlex, surprisingly good specialty dining, and well-thought-out logistics that make life onboard feel easy. Sure, many of the best attractions require an upcharge. But even without spending extra, there’s enough to do and enjoy.

I love megaships like Ovation of the Seas for the sheer variety they offer. Within an hour, you could scale the rock wall, take several laps around the roller skating rink and take a dip in the pool.

A balcony as part of a stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. (Photo by Sally French)

Just watch out for the pricey add-ons. It’s tough to walk past iFLY and not want to book a skydiving flight. Wi-Fi, drinks, the spa, casino and specialty dining aren’t essential to enjoy the cruise, but they can add up and drain your wallet.

Don’t be fooled by the low upfront cost if you’re the kind of traveler who might spring for the upcharges. Royal Caribbean — and Ovation of the Seas in particular — is impressively affordable, but you need some willpower if you want to keep it that way.

Who is Ovation of the Seas best for?

The Solarium is an adults-only pool area. (Photo by Sally French)

With its new homeport in Los Angeles, Ovation of the Seas is ideal for cruisers seeking a big ship experience who are already within close proximity to the City of Angels.

Royal Caribbean is a brand that has long targeted families, and this ship fits the bill too.

The outdoor pool on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, with the Port of Los Angeles in the background. (Photo by Sally French)

That said, I’d generally recommend that someone who doesn’t already live on the West Coast stick to an East Coast sailing. While not a guarantee (particularly during hurricane season), sailings out of Florida to the Caribbean generally mean calmer seas than what you’ll experience on the Pacific. The East Coast affords more dates and ships to match your schedule and budget. Miami, which is the cruise capital of the world, has a much better port experience compared to the dingy Los Angeles Cruise Terminal.

But for West Coasters, the flight to Florida just to experience a cruise isn’t necessarily easy nor is it cheap. Cruises can make for one of the best ways to have an affordable, easy-to-plan multigenerational or group trip. And for people on the West Coast, Ovation of the Seas offers the best way to make it happen.

(Top photo by Sally French)