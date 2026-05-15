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Mortgage Rates Today, Friday, May 15: On the Rise
TL;DR: Mortgage rates rose eight basis points today.
Taylor Getler is a home and mortgages writer for NerdWallet. Her work has been featured in outlets such as MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, MSN and Nasdaq. Taylor is enthusiastic about financial literacy and helping consumers make smart, informed choices with their money.
Johanna Arnone helps lead coverage of homeownership and mortgages at NerdWallet. She has more than 15 years' experience in editorial roles, including six years at the helm of Muse, an award-winning science and tech magazine for young readers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Canada's McGill University and a Master of Fine Arts in writing for children and young adults.
Practice making complicated stories easier to understand comes in handy every day as she works to simplify the dizzying steps of buying or selling a home and managing a mortgage. Johanna has also completed coursework in Boston University’s Financial Planning Certificate program. She is based in New Hampshire.
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Mortgage interest rates grew today to their highest point in over a week.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 6.36% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is eight basis points higher than yesterday and 13 basis points higher than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Rising mortgage rates can be discouraging, but if you can afford to buy or refi at today's rate, lock it in — you can always refinance down the line if rates fall.
One more thing: while the economy never sleeps, markets are closed on the weekends. The rates you see Friday are unlikely to change much (if at all) until Monday.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
The next major data drop that the Nerds are looking towards is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which the Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release on May 28. This contains the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and will likely sway mortgage rates.
The further that inflation rises above from the Fed’s target of 2%, the harder it will be for incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh to push for a rate cut. If inflation grows too high, we might even be looking at the possibility of rate hikes in the fall.
Mortgage rates have already been elevated following the release of April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) on May 12. The report showed that inflation spiked to its highest level in nearly three years last month, reaching 3.8%. This indicates that the effects of the Iran war have really begun to ripple across the economy; comparatively, inflation rose just 3.3% in March.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 6.86% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.