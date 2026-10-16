Mortgage Rates Today, Friday, October 16: A Little Higher

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

Mortgage interest rates are up today, but only by a little.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.35% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is three basis points higher than yesterday but six basis points lower than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In the coming days, the direction of mortgage rates will depend a lot on whether markets think the Fed will raise borrowing rates again later this month. For more on this, read our analysis below.

One more thing: While the economy never sleeps, markets are closed on the weekends. The rates you see Friday are unlikely to change much (if at all) until Monday.

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates, 10/15/26

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

If you were hoping for rates to fall, we have bad news: One major entity in the housing market thinks that even higher rates are coming.

Fannie Mae releases a housing forecast each month that includes projections for the quarterly average 30-year mortgage rate. October’s report dropped earlier this week, with a predicted average rate of 7.4% for the fourth quarter of 2026 (which we’re currently in) and 7.5% for 2027.

Why would markets think rates will go up? One important factor is inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September Consumer Price Index, a major inflation report on Wednesday. It showed that inflation rose 3.7% last month, largely driven by rising fuel costs.

Raising the federal funds rate, which is the short-term borrowing rate the bankers set, is the Fed's main tool for fighting inflation. Even though the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, changes to the funds rate ripple out through the entire economy. So a rate hike from the Federal Reserve — or even markets having relatively certainty that a hike is coming — can put upward pressure on mortgage rates.

In the hours following the report drop, futures traders initially revised their projections in favor of another rate hike on Oct. 28. Today, expectations are cooler, with traders now expecting that central bankers will probably vote to hold rates steady for now before hiking in December.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has previously expressed his wish that investors would interpret data themselves, instead of dissecting central bankers’ public statements for Easter eggs about how they’ll vote.

For now, markets are still pretty much hanging on their every word. Any time a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee publicly voices an opinion about inflation, it has the potential to shift mortgage rates.

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.85% or higher — but there just aren't too many people for whom that's true.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

The rate you see advertised is a sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points. That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

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