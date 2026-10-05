Mortgage Rates Today, Monday, October 5: A Little Lower

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

Mortgage rates are a little lower this morning, possibly in response to Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report. Coupled with last Wednesday's maybe-things-aren't-too-bad inflation data, it's looking like the Federal Reserve will hold off on a rate hike at its meeting later this month.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.31% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 10 basis points lower than Friday but six basis points higher than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.

So yes, mortgage rates are lower today, but it's a relative low — rates have moved significantly higher in recent weeks. For more on what's driving up mortgage rates and how Fed policy fits into the equation, keep reading below the chart.

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates: October 1, 2026

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

constantly changing, since a major part of Mortgage rates aresince a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

Lately, mortgage rates have remained steadily above 7%. Mortgage interest rates track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note — essentially, the return investors demand for lending money to the U.S. government. Last week, that yield hit its highest level since spring 2002.

The larger forces shaking up the bond market, like U.S. government borrowing and big tech’s spending spree on AI and data centers, aren’t going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, the war in Iran continues to strain global oil supplies, keeping inflation pressure high. All of the above has contributed to higher mortgage interest rates.

When we're trying to figure out where rates could go next, we often look to the Federal Reserve. Even though the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates , Fed policy often sets the tone for markets. The changes the central bankers make to the federal funds rate spread to other borrowing costs, including mortgage rates. (The funds rate is the overnight borrowing rate they actually adjust. People say the Fed sets rates, plural, but it really sets just one.)

At its September meeting, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points , the first increase since July 2023. The goal is fighting inflation; higher borrowing costs are meant to deter consumer spending and business expansion.

The Fed has two more meetings in 2026, and based on the bankers' anonymous predictions last month, at least one additional rate hike is on the table. The timing is still in question. A week ago, the odds of a hike at the Fed's October meeting were about 70%. Today, they're roughly 21%.

What changed that much in a week? Well, we got August inflation data that was a little better than expected and September employment numbers that were worse than predicted. When the labor market's struggling, the Federal Reserve tends to lower interest rates to encourage hiring.

There's the rub. Lower interest rates can stimulate employment, but they also encourage borrowing and spending. That risks increasing the rate of inflation. At the opposite end, raising rates can tamp down on inflation, but could also dampen the labor market. The central bankers have to balance their efforts to cool price growth with keeping the labor market healthy.

For now, it's looking like the Fed will hold steady at this month's meeting. That removes a bit of upward pressure on mortgage rates, but don’t expect a dramatic drop: The larger forces pushing up long-term borrowing costs aren’t likely to ease soon.

If you’re home shopping now, build your budget around today’s higher rates — and treat any dip as a welcome bonus, not a guarantee. And if you’ve been hoping to refinance … well, patience is a virtue. 😬

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.81% or higher.

than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan. Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved , comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate , especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for The rate you see advertised is a— usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points . That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

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