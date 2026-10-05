We believe everyone should be able to make financial decisions with confidence. While we don't cover every company or financial product on the market, we work hard to share a wide range of offers and objective editorial perspectives.
So how do we make money? Our partners compensate us for advertisements that appear on our site. This compensation helps us provide tools and services - like free credit score access and monitoring. With the exception of mortgage, home equity and other home-lending products or services, partner compensation is one of several factors that may affect which products we highlight and where they appear on our site. Other factors include your credit profile, product availability and proprietary website methodologies.
However, these factors do not influence our editors' opinions or ratings, which are based on independent research and analysis. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable reviews. Here is a list of our partners.
Mortgage Rates Today, Monday, October 5: A Little Lower
TL;DR: Rates are still well over 7%, but Friday's so-so employment data softened them up a bit.
Kate Wood is a lending expert and certified financial health counselor (CHFC) who joined NerdWallet in 2019. With an educational background in sociology, Kate feels strongly about issues like inequality in homeownership and higher education, and relishes any opportunity to demystify government programs. Prior to NerdWallet, she wrote about home remodeling, decor and maintenance for This Old House.
Jeanette Margle leads the home loans content team at NerdWallet, where she has worked since 2019. Previously, she led NerdWallet's travel rewards content team and spent three years editing for Upgraded Points while self-employed as an editor and writing coach.
Jeanette earned bachelor's degrees in journalism and Plan II Honors from the University of Texas at Austin and has a Master of Education from the University of Houston. A lifelong Texan, Jeanette grew up in a small town in the Hill Country and lives in the Houston area with her husband and daughters.
Published
How is this page expert verified?
NerdWallet's content is fact-checked for accuracy, timeliness and relevance. It undergoes a thorough review process involving writers and editors to ensure the information is as clear and complete as possible.
Mortgage rates are a little lower this morning, possibly in response to Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report. Coupled with last Wednesday's maybe-things-aren't-too-bad inflation data, it's looking like the Federal Reserve will hold off on a rate hike at its meeting later this month.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.31% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 10 basis points lower than Friday but six basis points higher than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
So yes, mortgage rates are lower today, but it's a relative low — rates have moved significantly higher in recent weeks. For more on what's driving up mortgage rates and how Fed policy fits into the equation, keep reading below the chart.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
Lately, mortgage rates have remained steadily above 7%. Mortgage interest rates track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note — essentially, the return investors demand for lending money to the U.S. government. Last week, that yield hit its highest level since spring 2002.
The larger forces shaking up the bond market, like U.S. government borrowing and big tech’s spending spree on AI and data centers, aren’t going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, the war in Iran continues to strain global oil supplies, keeping inflation pressure high. All of the above has contributed to higher mortgage interest rates.
When we're trying to figure out where rates could go next, we often look to the Federal Reserve. Even though the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, Fed policy often sets the tone for markets. The changes the central bankers make to the federal funds rate spread to other borrowing costs, including mortgage rates. (The funds rate is the overnight borrowing rate they actually adjust. People say the Fed sets rates, plural, but it really sets just one.)
At its September meeting, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, the first increase since July 2023. The goal is fighting inflation; higher borrowing costs are meant to deter consumer spending and business expansion.
The Fed has two more meetings in 2026, and based on the bankers' anonymous predictions last month, at least one additional rate hike is on the table. The timing is still in question. A week ago, the odds of a hike at the Fed's October meeting were about 70%. Today, they're roughly 21%.
What changed that much in a week? Well, we got August inflation data that was a little better than expected and September employment numbers that were worse than predicted. When the labor market's struggling, the Federal Reserve tends to lower interest rates to encourage hiring.
There's the rub. Lower interest rates can stimulate employment, but they also encourage borrowing and spending. That risks increasing the rate of inflation. At the opposite end, raising rates can tamp down on inflation, but could also dampen the labor market. The central bankers have to balance their efforts to cool price growth with keeping the labor market healthy.
For now, it's looking like the Fed will hold steady at this month's meeting. That removes a bit of upward pressure on mortgage rates, but don’t expect a dramatic drop: The larger forces pushing up long-term borrowing costs aren’t likely to ease soon.
If you’re home shopping now, build your budget around today’s higher rates — and treat any dip as a welcome bonus, not a guarantee. And if you’ve been hoping to refinance … well, patience is a virtue. 😬
Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals
Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away.
Won't affect your credit score
🔁 Should I refinance?
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.81% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.