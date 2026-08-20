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Mortgage Rates Today, Thursday, August 20: Down Again
TL;DR: It's not a dramatic slide, but rate-friendly news has had mortgage rates shifting lower all week.
Kate Wood is a lending expert and certified financial health counselor (CHFC) who joined NerdWallet in 2019. With an educational background in sociology, Kate feels strongly about issues like inequality in homeownership and higher education, and relishes any opportunity to demystify government programs. Prior to NerdWallet, she wrote about home remodeling, decor and maintenance for This Old House.
Dawnielle Robinson-Walker supported content creation across verticals at NerdWallet as an at large editor before landing on Home mortgages in 2024. She spent over 16 years teaching college creative writing and African-American literature courses, as well as writing and editing for various companies and online publications. Prior to joining NerdWallet, she was an editor at Hallmark Cards. A Kansas City, Missouri native, barbecue sauce runs through her veins — and she'll never bet against the Chiefs.
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Mortgage rates are a smidge lower today thanks to yesterday's announcement that the Treasury Department is going to increase purchases of long-term bonds. Mortgage interest rates are pegged to the 10-year Treasury note, so good news for the bond market is good news for mortgage rates.
The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 6.51% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is three basis points lower than yesterday and five basis points lower than a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Inflation's been a catalyst for the bond market's recent issues, and yesterday we got a little more insight into what the Federal Reserve thinks about rising prices. For the scoop on that, keep reading below the chart.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
We constantly remind you here that the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates. And while people say the Federal Reserve raises or cuts rates, plural, it's actually just one rate: The federal funds rate, which is an overnight borrowing rate for banks. But that super-short-term rate is so influential, changes to it ripple outward to every corner of the economy. When it looks like the Fed could make a move, mortgage lenders tend to start pricing it into their rates ahead of any official announcement.
Yesterday afternoon we finally got a peek at the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes. The Fed held rates steady in July, but three officials dissented, favoring a quarter-point hike.
Personally, I'd been hoping to see a little more clarity on how the central bankers are thinking about inflation, but this didn't bring much. To be fair, the meeting minutes are always vague, with lots of "many," "several," and "some." It's literally twelve people, so your guess is as good as mine what those words indicate. Is "many" nine? Six?
For what it's worth, "many participants assessed that policy tightening would likely be necessary if inflation did not decline," and policy tightening means higher rates. For me, that "likely" is really softening this statement — even in the face of higher inflation, a rate hike would still be up for debate.
Overall, it seems likely (ha!) that it was only the three dissenters ("some" and "a few") arguing that current policy wasn't restrictive enough and that raising rates sooner could avoid having to take more drastic action later.
Since that July meeting, the numbers we've gotten have shown inflation slowing — and as per always, the minutes reaffirmed meeting participants' commitment to monitoring economic data. Last week’s Consumer Price Index showed that annual inflation slowed slightly from 3.5% in June to 3.4% in July. We're still way above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, but markets took it as a sign that a September rate hike is less likely.
Next week we'll get July's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. Forecasters currently predict PCE will also show inflation slowing, but just barely.
If a rate hike in September (or at either of 2026's other two remaining Fed meetings) starts to shift from possible to probable, that's going to put upward pressure on mortgage rates. Rate cuts feel unlikely, so stable mortgage rates may be the best case scenario right now.
But, but, but — that's just what's going on in the U.S. Any significant changes to the situation in Iran could drive rates higher or allow them to drift lower, depending on the news. In general, we've seen mortgage rates rise when the conflict escalates and fall when it ebbs.
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you might start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.01% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.