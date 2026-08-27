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Mortgage Rates Today, Thursday, August 27: Lower
TL;DR: Mortgage rates are back to normal (for this week) after yesterday's spike.
Taylor Getler is a home and mortgages writer for NerdWallet. Her work has been featured in outlets such as MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, MSN and Nasdaq. Taylor is enthusiastic about financial literacy and helping consumers make smart, informed choices with their money.
Johanna Arnone helps lead coverage of homeownership and mortgages at NerdWallet. She has more than 15 years' experience in editorial roles, including six years at the helm of Muse, an award-winning science and tech magazine for young readers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Canada's McGill University and a Master of Fine Arts in writing for children and young adults.
Practice making complicated stories easier to understand comes in handy every day as she works to simplify the dizzying steps of buying or selling a home and managing a mortgage. Johanna has also completed coursework in Boston University’s Financial Planning Certificate program. She is based in New Hampshire.
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The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.51% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 13 basis points lower than yesterday and unchanged from a week ago. (See our chart below for more specifics.) A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Mortgage rates may be lower today, but yesterday was a spike. While it sounds like they've dropped quite a bit, today's rates are actually fairly on par with where they've hovered for the past week.
Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index on Wednesday morning, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. The data showed that inflation rose 0.2% in July, slightly above Wall Street’s forecast of 0.1%. This puts the year-over-year rate of inflation at 3.7% — the same as the previous month, and well above the Fed’s goal of 2%.
“The [Federal Open Market Committee] seems to have a lot more confidence that inflation will subside on its own than the markets do,” says Kate Wood, lending expert at NerdWallet. “Fears that inflation will continue unabated have been driving bond yields — and mortgage rates — up.”
This discrepancy between market sentiment and Fed expectations is especially clear when looking at the forecast for central bankers’ next meeting. Typically, higher-than-predicted inflation would fuel speculation that central bankers might raise the overnight borrowing rate.
Instead, the futures traders behind CME FedWatch are currently predicting over 66% odds that the Fed will hold rates steady again in September, which is even higher than before this latest inflation data drop.
🔁 Should I refinance?
Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).
With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.01% or higher.
Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinancethan you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.
If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.
There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.
If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.
NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.
If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.
Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.
🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.